Court Orders Royal Dutch Shell to Cut Emissions by Nearly Half

The court ruled that the energy giant has a duty to reduce emissions and that its current plans are not concrete enough.

May 26th, 2021
Mike Corder
Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, right, celebrates the outcome of the verdict in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell.
Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, right, celebrates the outcome of the verdict in the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell.
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activist groups. The ruling Wednesday by The Hague District Court could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world.

The court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans are not concrete enough. Shell can appeal the ruling.

The court said in an English language summary of its ruling that Shell is not currently in breach of its obligation to reduce emissions as the environmental groups argued because the parent company is tightening its emissions policy. However, it added that the policy "is not concrete, has many caveats and is based on monitoring social developments rather than the company's own responsibility for achieving a CO2 reduction."

"Therefore, the court has ordered RDS to reduce the emissions of the Shell group, its suppliers and its customers by net 45 percent, as compared to 2019 levels, by the end of 2030, through the corporate policy of the Shell group."

A group of seven environmental and human rights organizations and some 1,700 Dutch citizens filed the case in 2018, calling on the court to order Shell to cut emissions in line with the global goals set out in the Paris climate agreement. That equates to Shell cutting emissions 45 percent by 2030.

The case in the Netherlands is the latest in a string of legal challenges filed around the world by climate activists seeking action to rein in emissions, but it is believed to be the first targeting a multinational company.


More in Laws & Regulations
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon Halts Warehouse Construction After 7th Noose Found
The first noose was found at the site last month.
May 21st, 2021
Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., during a hearing on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2021.
As Pandemic Spread Pain and Panic, Congressman Chased Profit
Records show he bought or sold up to $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response.
May 21st, 2021
A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing. China's internet watchdog said it had found Bytedance's Douyin, Microsoft Bing, LinkedIn and 102 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.
China Cites 105 Apps for Improper Data Practices
Microsoft Bing and LinkedIn are among those that the Cyberspace Administration of China says are engaged in improper collection and use of data.
May 21st, 2021
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, addresses supporters in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 4, 2020.
FBI Investigates Defense Contractor's Campaign Donations
At issue is a $150,000 donation in support of a Maine senator who backed the company's bid for a Navy contract.
May 20th, 2021
Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
FTC Sues Telecom Over Slow Internet
Frontier Communications allegedly charged customers for better, more expensive service than they actually got.
May 20th, 2021
Illegal garbage dump near Alibeykoy Dam on the outskirts of Istanbul, May 19, 2021.
Turkey Bans Polyethylene Plastic Imports
A recent investigation found that plastic waste from the U.K. and Germany was dumped and burned in southern Turkey.
May 20th, 2021
Mallet Being Hit On Dollar Bundle In Courtroom 611175622 5617x3749
Abused Pineapple Workers Receive Settlement
Rodent-infested housing, limited food and water, and physical abuse led to an $8.1 million ruling.
May 19th, 2021
I Stock 539324211
Businessman Arrested Over Machinery Exports to Russia
He allegedly shipped machine tools to arms companies in violation of export rules.
May 18th, 2021
Exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, March 22, 2013.
Tax Audits Eyed for Infrastructure Cash
The White House estimates that boosting audits of businesses, estates and the wealthy would raise $700 billion.
May 17th, 2021
Crawfish I Stock 1268431060
Crawfish Plant Workers Sue Over Sub-Minimum Wage
Two migrant workers are alleging the Louisiana seafood plant required them to work unpaid overtime.
May 17th, 2021
A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, Friday, May 14, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to say whether he will change his state’s mask mandate in light of new federal guidance that eases rules for fully vaccinated people.
States, Businesses Sort Out New Mask Guidelines
As many business owners pointed out, there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.
May 17th, 2021