President of US Shipbuilder Resigns Following Investigation

Austal USA has delivered 13 Independence-class littoral combat ships.

Feb 23rd, 2021
Associated Press
Military Ship I Stock 166285619
iStock

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The head of Austal USA, which constructs ships for the U.S. Navy on the Gulf Coast, has resigned following an investigation by federal and Australian authorities into practices dating back more than four years, the company said Tuesday.

Craig Perciavalle, chief executive of the Mobile-based company, submitted his resignation and will be replaced by an interim leader, according to a statement by Austal Limited, the Australia-based parent company of Austal USA, which builds littoral combat ships for the Navy and is a major employer in Mobile.

The Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Australian securities regulators have been investigating financial and procurement practices involved in the construction program dating back to before July 2016, the statement said.

The aluminum-hulled ships cost more to build than anticipated, the company said, and some valves installed on ships did not meet government standards. The company said it also had identified misallocation of some labor hours in the program.

Perciavalle's resignation was announced about two years after a law enforcement raid at the offices of Austal USA. No charges were announced and the company said it was still working with U.S. regulators.

Austal USA has delivered 13 Independence-class littoral combat ships, which are designed to operate in shallow coastal waters, and it said its work with the Defense Department included a $100 million project that will allow it to build ships from steel as well as aluminum in Mobile, where it has a workforce of around 4,000 people.

More in Laws & Regulations
The New Hope-Lambertville Bridge over the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Agency to Vote on Fracking Ban Near River
The Delaware River Basin Commission is responsible for the water supply for more than 13 million people.
Feb 19th, 2021
In this file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, California.
California Lawmakers Propose Ban on Fracking by 2027
Fracking has been a favored approach to obtaining oil embedded in rock deep under ground. Critics say halting the process won't stop the reliance on oil.
Feb 18th, 2021
Apple's App Store app, March 19, 2018.
Apple Hit with Antitrust Complaint
A video game maker opened a new front in its war against the tech giant's app store.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions.
New York Sues Amazon Over Worker Safety
New York claims Amazon showed a "flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements" and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this May 15, 2019, file photo, the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near Colfax, Wash. A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest, including the Lower Granite Dam, as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others.
Congressman Hopes Politics Align on Divisive Dams
Can the plan help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?
Feb 16th, 2021
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a press conference in Atlanta, Jan. 6, 2021.
Governor Urges Biden to Block Ruling on Battery Maker
Georgia's governor said the decision could threaten the future of a giant factory being built in the state.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1249010438
How PPP Loans Factor Into Taxes
New rules spelled out in the latest round of coronavirus relief help put an end to the confusion.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1210040522
Business Owners Contemplate Requiring Employee Vaccinations
If they decide yes, they have to be ready for the possibility that some staffers will refuse.
Feb 15th, 2021
I Stock 1140203512
New Lawsuit Targets California Ride-Hail Labor Law
The suit contends the measure that passed in November violates the state constitution.
Feb 12th, 2021
In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 seeking documents the Chinese company says are key to its legal efforts to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada.
Huawei Takes HSBC to Court in Extradition Fight
Huawei applied for records it believes will show CFO Meng Wanzhou didn't mislead the bank, as U.S. authorities allege.
Feb 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.
Biden Says US Is Securing 600M Vaccine Doses
The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
Feb 12th, 2021