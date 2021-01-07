US Holds First Oil Lease Sale for Alaska's Arctic Refuge

The sale garnered bids on half the 22 tracts that were listed as available.

Jan 7th, 2021
Becky Bohrer
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine caribou herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. The U.S. government held its first-ever oil and gas lease sale Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an event critics labeled as a bust with major oil companies staying on the sidelines and a state corporation emerging as the main bidder.
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine caribou herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. The U.S. government held its first-ever oil and gas lease sale Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an event critics labeled as a bust with major oil companies staying on the sidelines and a state corporation emerging as the main bidder.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. government held its first-ever oil and gas lease sale Wednesday for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an event critics labeled as a bust with major oil companies staying on the sidelines and a state corporation emerging as the main bidder.

The sale, held as scheduled after a judge Tuesday rejected requests by Indigenous and conservation groups to halt the event, garnered bids on half the 22 tracts that were listed as available in the refuge’s coastal plain. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which held the sale, said the bids were under review.

The rugged remote area off the Beaufort Sea is considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich’in. Critics of the lease sale say the region is special, providing habitat for wildlife including caribou, polar bears, wolves and birds, and should be off limits to drilling.

Supporters of drilling have viewed development as a way to bolster oil production, generate revenue and create or sustain jobs.

A state corporation, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, was the sale's main bidder. Its executive director, Alan Weitzner, in a statement, said in winning nine tracts, “Alaska preserves the right to responsibly develop its natural resources.”

Members of the state's congressional delegation, in a statement released by the land management agency, lauded the day as momentous. Gov. Mike Dunleavy, on Twitter, called the lease sale “historic for Alaska and tremendous for America.”

“Alaskans have waited two generations for this moment; I stand with them in support of this day,” he said.

Kate MacGregor, a deputy Interior Department secretary, said the sale marked, in part, the Trump administration's commitment to working “to fulfill the goal of U.S. energy security for decades to come.”

“And when it comes to Arctic national security, today's sale will further demonstrate the United States will have a long-term economic presence,” she added.

It was not clear heading into the sale what level of interest there would be among companies. A number of banks had announced plans to stop lending to projects in the Arctic, and President-elect Joe Biden has expressed opposition to drilling in the refuge.

While U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason on Tuesday refused to halt the sale, she has yet to rule on underlying lawsuits challenging the adequacy of the environmental review process undertaken by the federal government.

Chad Padgett, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Alaska state director, defended the review process Wednesday as rigorous and disputed critics' claims that the sale had been rushed. He called the sale a success.

The land management agency has said under an “optimistic, aggressive hypothetical scenario" exploration could begin within two years after a lease sale, with production eight years after a sale.

Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, said while the sale's results “may not have been as robust as we might have expected, industry still supports future access to this area."

“Today's sale reflects the brutal economic realities the oil and gas industry continues to face after the unprecedented events of 2020, coupled with ongoing regulatory uncertainty,” she said in a statement.

Adam Kolton, executive director of Alaska Wilderness League, called the sale “a huge embarrassment” for Alaska's congressional delegation, which supported the decades-long push to open the coastal plain to drilling, and to President Donald Trump's administration.

“Essentially, the Trump administration had a party, hoped the oil industry would show up, and it didn't,” he said. Kolton called the sale the “death knell for anybody who's arguing that this is going to be an oil, jobs and revenue bonanza. I mean, they've just been unmasked."

More in Laws & Regulations
This Oct. 20, 2008 file photo shows, one of many signs that have popped up in yards, on trees and along roads in the Lake Township, Mich., section of Menominee County, where the proposed Aquila Resources Inc. mine would be located. Administrative Law Judge Daniel Pulter has overruled state regulators who granted a permit required for construction of the open-pit mine in the Upper Peninsula, in a decision released Monday. Jan. 4, 2021, creating another delay for a project that has been debated for nearly two decades.
MI Judge Invalidates Crucial Mine Permit
It's another setback for a project that's been debated nearly two decades.
Jan 5th, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency Building in Washington, Sept. 21, 2017.
EPA Rollback Curbs Health Studies
Big public-health studies have been instrumental in setting some of the nation's most important clean-air protections.
Jan 5th, 2021
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is questioned by a reporter upon arrival at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2020.
Prosecutors Seek 9-Year Prison Term for Samsung Chief
Prosecutors say he bribed South Korea's former president and her longtime confidante to back his bid for control of the conglomerate.
Jan 4th, 2021
Osh Ae
DoL Announces New OSHA Debt Collection Initiative
Aimed to collect citation penalties more efficiently, it centers on getting notifications to employers faster.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Can my employer make me get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Can Employers Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory?
Yes, but with some exceptions.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Champagne is poured at a table where mannequins will provide social distancing, the Inn at Little Washington restaurant, Washington, Va., May 14, 2020.
3-Martini Lunch Write-off Causes a Stir
A provision tucked into the COVID relief bill restores full deductions prized by business and lobbyists for fine dining and schmoozing.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Ep102
Medical Device CEO Charged in COVID-19 Test Fraud Scheme
His statements led to millions in investor losses.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Dusk falls over the Capitol.
$900B COVID Relief Bill Passed by Congress
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.
Dec 22nd, 2020
DuPont offices, Aarhus, Denmark, May 2016.
Court Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Against DuPont
Spinoff company Chemours has alleged that DuPont downplayed the cost of its environmental liabilities.
Dec 22nd, 2020
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is formally pushing back on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago. In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google generally denied the legal claims against it and said that people use its search engine “because they choose to, not because they are forced to or because they cannot easily find alternative ways to search for information on the Internet.”
Google Rejects DOJ Antitrust Claims in Court Filing
Google denied or partially rejected almost 200 specific complaints against it.
Dec 22nd, 2020
In this April 6, 2017 file photo, strong winds send huge waves at the Lake Michigan shoreline at South Haven Michigan. A decade-old program that has pumped $2.7 billion into healing long-term injuries to the Great Lakes environment has received authorization from Congress to continue another five years. The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, to extend the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which the House did earlier this year.
Congress OKs 5-year Extension of Great Lakes Cleanup Program
It has supported nearly 5,500 projects targeting some of the most longstanding ecological problems plaguing the lakes.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
German Court Upholds Tree-Felling Ban at Tesla Plant Site
The court says Tesla had not provided information on paying for possible environmental restoration projects.
Dec 21st, 2020