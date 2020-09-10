State Watchdog Seeks Probe of Utility Tied to Bribery Scheme

First Energy officials have long maintained the nuclear plant bailout would not benefit the corporation itself.

Sep 10th, 2020
Mark Gillispie
I Stock 502273645
iStock

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio's consumer watchdog has asked a regulatory agency to conduct an independent investigation of the state's largest electric utility, FirstEnergy Corp., that federal authorities have tied to a $60 million bribery scheme involving one of Ohio's most powerful politicians.

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel in a motion filed late Tuesday with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has asked that outside investigators examine whether money collected from consumers “was improperly used for any activities in connection with HB6 instead of for electric utility service.”

HB6 is now considered a tainted piece of legislation that, in part, created a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary until early this year. The law requires a charge on all Ohio ratepayers' electric bills to fund the nuclear bailout.

The Consumers' Counsel also asked that the investigation and a management audit determine whether FirstEnergy violated any state laws or regulations.

The investigation should examine FirstEnergy's corporate governance and its "corporate relationships" with other FirstEnergy subsidiaries, the motion said.

HB6 was pushed through the Legislature last year by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. It also includes a provision potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars to FirstEnergy that customers would pay for.

PUCO spokesman Matt Schilling in an email said the agency is required to conduct “management and financial audits of nuclear resources receiving funds from HB6.”

The nuclear plants were transferred through bankruptcy court earlier this year to a company created by creditors of a FirstEnergy affiliate to a new, separately owned company called Energy Harbor.

The bill includes yet another provision that could cost customers $444 million over the next six years to subsidize two coal-burning power plants. The plants are owned by a number of electric utility companies, including the newly created Energy Harbor. One of the plants is in Ohio. The other is in Indiana.

First Energy officials have long maintained the nuclear plant bailout would not benefit the corporation itself, yet nearly all of the money used to fund the bribery scheme, an FBI affidavit said, came from FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Jennifer Young said CEO Chuck Jones indicated in the company's most recent earnings call that FirstEnergy paid about 25% of the funds referenced in the Justice Department's affidavit.

Householder and four others have been indicted on federal racketeering charges in the alleged bribery scheme that prosecutors said was funded by FirstEnergy. He has pleaded not guilty and FirstEnergy officials have denied any wrongdoing. Householder was removed as speaker a week after an FBI affidavit detailing the bribery scheme became public.

The Consumers' Counsel filing said that before HB6 was approved, FirstEnergy had charged customers nearly $7 billion under a 1999 state deregulation law that created competition and was supposed to end such subsidies.

A second part of Tuesday's filing asks the PUCO to reopen a 2017 case in which the regulatory agency ordered an audit of a previous ruling allowing FirstEnergy to charge customers for modernizing its electric grid.

The audit found peculiarities, the counsel's filing said, including the PUCO not stopping FirstEnergy from using customers' grid modernization charges to create a pool of cash from which its affiliates could borrow money, including corporate entities located outside Ohio.

The counsel and others filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn the grid modernization charge, which cost customers roughly $465 million by the time justices said the charges were unlawful and unreasonable and revoked them, the filing said.

The PUCO complied with the court's ruling to end the modernization charge, but did not order FirstEnergy to pay back the $465 million it had charged to customers before the Supreme Court made its ruling.

PUCO spokesman Schilling said that case remains a pending matter that will allow for responses to the Consumers' Counsel motion.

More in Laws & Regulations
Thumb
Plastic Packaging Is Getting a Bum Rap
More than two-thirds of U.S. plastic wasn’t used for packaging.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Vorayuth &apos;Boss&apos; Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. A Thai court on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 issued a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news that prosecutors had dropped a long-standing charge against him caused widespread uproar and anger.
New Warrant Issued for Red Bull Heir
It comes a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger.
Aug 25th, 2020
New Hampshire Rep. Nancy Murphy, D-Merrimack.
Thousands Allowed to Bypass Environmental Rules in Pandemic
Governments eased enforcement over smokestacks, medical waste, sewage plants, oilfields and chemical plants.
Aug 24th, 2020
Thumb2
Goodyear Faces Backlash Over Discrimination Policy
An effective ban on MAGA and other political attire has outraged the president.
Aug 20th, 2020
Counterfeit Authentic Magnified 505120513 2463x1219
Advancing Anti-Counterfeiting Tech
The global pandemic is exacerbating losses from counterfeiters, making the fight against fakes even more critical.
Aug 19th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Judge Refuses to Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to union officials.
Aug 17th, 2020
Polar Bear I Stock 1198212588
US Approves Oil, Gas Leasing Plan for Alaska Wildlife Refuge
The Bureau of Land Management says drilling can take place without harming wildlife.
Aug 17th, 2020
Daimler Mercedes Ap
Daimler Reaches Deals to Settle US Diesel Emissions Claims
The settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion.
Aug 13th, 2020
A shale gas drilling site in St. Mary&apos;s, Pa.
EPA Expected to Undo Methane Leak Rule for Oil, Gas Industry
The Obama-era rules were designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines.
Aug 13th, 2020
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington. Six former Environmental Protection Agency chiefs are calling for an agency reset after President Donald Trump&rsquo;s regulation-chopping, industry-minded first term. The group is presenting a detailed action plan drafted by former EPA staffers for whoever wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Ex-EPA Bosses Call for Agency Reset
More than 500 former EPA senior managers and employees crafted the hundreds of pages of recommendations for a change of course at the agency.
Aug 12th, 2020
A sign advertises 5G at the Qualcomm booth at CES International in Las Vegas.
Appeals Court Tosses Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm
The court ruled that "hypercompetitive behavior is not" illegal.
Aug 12th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo.
Fiat Chrysler Calls GM's Bribery Allegations 'Preposterous'
GM alleges that Fiat Chrysler used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs.
Aug 11th, 2020