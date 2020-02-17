Michael Avenatti is Convicted of Trying to Extort Nike

Prosecutors called it "an old fashioned shakedown."

Larry Neumeister
Feb 17th, 2020
In this July 23, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti walks from a courthouse in New York, after facing charges.
In this July 23, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti walks from a courthouse in New York, after facing charges.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits involving President Donald Trump, was convicted Friday of trying to extort sportswear giant Nike.

The verdict was returned by a federal jury in Manhattan following a three-week trial in which prosecutors said Avenatti threatened to use his media access to hurt Nike's reputation and stock price unless the company paid him up to $25 million.

The convictions for attempted extortion and honest services fraud carry a combined potential penalty of 42 years in prison.

Avenatti glared at the jurors as the verdict was being announced but said nothing.

Afterward, he shook hands with his lawyers and told them “great job" before he was led back to the cell where he has been held since a judge found he had violated his bail conditions.

His lawyer, Scott Srebnick, said he would appeal the conviction. A judge set sentencing for June.

“We are all obviously deeply disappointed by the jury’s verdict. We believe there are substantial legal grounds for the appeal that he plans to pursue,” Srebnick said in an email.

“Michael Avenatti has been a fighter his entire life. The inhumane conditions of solitary confinement he has endured over the past month would break anyone but he remains strong,” Srebnick said.

The jury agreed with prosecutors who argued that Avenatti misused a client's information "in an effort to extort tens of millions of dollars" from Nike, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a written statement.

“While the defendant may have tried to hide behind legal terms and a suit and tie, the jury clearly saw the defendant’s scheme for what it was — an old fashioned shakedown,” he said.

At trial, lawyers for Nike used words like “shakedown” and “stickup” to describe what they felt they were subject to when Avenatti threatened to stage a news conference to muddy Nike's name by linking the company to a college basketball scandal.

Avenatti, 48, became a cable news fixture in 2018 and 2019 as journalists courted him for information about Daniels and her claims of a tryst with Trump before he became president, and a payoff to remain silent about it. At his peak of notoriety, Avenatti used Twitter and TV appearances to relentlessly criticize Trump and even considered running for president himself.

At least one critic lashed out after Avenatti's conviction, recalling that Avenatti once sent a tweet labeling U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican and occasional Trump critic, a “one man moron who knows nothing about the law or the SCOTUS,” the acronym for the Supreme Court.

“Michael Avenatti is a D-list attorney but a Grade-A scumbag,” Sasse said in a release. "It’s hard to get airtime from the slammer, so Nike’s win is cable television’s loss. In the end, Michael Avenatti wasn’t a real attorney, he just played one on TV.”

Many of Avenatti's television appearances occurred while he was representing Daniels and after the arrest of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to lying to Congress and campaign finance violations in connection with hush payments to Daniels and another woman who claimed an affair with Trump.

After Avenatti's conviction, Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet: “I look forward to Michael’s witty twitter retorts to the jury that just found him guilty in all counts. Though I’m told he is still doing well amongst the Democrat primary contenders.”

The president's son also sent a tweet with snippets of some of Avanatti's television appearances and suggested the media loved Avenatti.

Avenatti's fall was swift. He was arrested as he was about to meet Nike lawyers last March to press his demands for millions of dollars to conduct an internal probe of the Beaverton, Oregon-based apparel maker. Evidence at trial showed Avenatti owed at least $11 million at the time and had been evicted from his law offices for failure to pay rent that totaled roughly $50,000 a month.

Avenatti maintained he was taking the aggressive position at the urging of his client Gary Franklin, who ran a youth basketball league in Los Angeles and was angry that Nike ended a decade-long sponsorship that provided $72,000 annually and free gear. He sought $1.5 million for Franklin, as well.

Franklin testified that two Nike executives forced him to pay money to the mother of an elite high school basketball player and to pass along payments to the handlers of other players while doctoring paperwork to hide the purpose of the funds.

Franklin said he felt betrayed by Avenatti after he learned the lawyer was demanding millions of dollars for himself and another lawyer. He also said he would not have approved of Avenatti threatening to smear Nike's name, since he wanted to repair his relationship with the company.

“Scared, upset, confused” was how Franklin said he reacted to Avenatti telling him that he was “going to go public” with what he knew about Nike executives.

As Franklin testified, Avenatti showed his displeasure. He laughed, grimaced, looked skyward, smiled and shook his head in reaction to his former client's testimony.

Avenatti did not testify, but his lawyers said he was following the wishes of Franklin and an entertainment executive who advised him to be aggressive to force Nike to fire corrupt executives and fix its culture.

Besides the extortion trial, Avenatti also faces an April trial in New York on charges that he defrauded Daniels of book proceeds and a May trial in Los Angeles on charges that he defrauded clients and others of millions of dollars.

The judge presiding over the trial over book proceeds died this month. The judge newly assigned to the case has scheduled a conference for Feb. 25.

Avenatti remains held without bail. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles succeeded last month in getting him locked up after saying he violated his $300,000 bail by moving money around illegally after his arrest.

More in Laws & Regulations
In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo supporters of a measure to limit when companies can label workers as independent contractors circle the Capitol during a rally in Sacramento, Calif. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee denied a request by ride-share company Uber and on-demand a request delivery service Postmates for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the new law aimed at giving protections to people who work as independent contractors, Monday, Feb.10, 2020.
Uber Not Exempt from CA Job Law
The law, aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors, will be enforced even as Uber fights back.
Feb 11th, 2020
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington, as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Seth Ducharm looks on.
China Denies Equifax Cybertheft
The United States indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people from Equifax networks.
Feb 11th, 2020
Former Interior Secretary Gale Norton mingles after a news conference in Denver on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, a day before the Trump administration hosts the first of two hearings on a proposal to roll back a landmark environmental law.
Environmental Law Scale-Back Draws Ire
President Donald Trump is proposing to narrow the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.
Amazon Sues Over Lost $10B Contract
The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October.
Feb 11th, 2020
This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
Illinois Law Leads to $550M Facebook Deal
A lawsuit alleges that Facebook's facial recognition tagging function broke the law.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, Calif. The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies&apos; conduct violated the law.
Feds End CA-Auto Antitrust Probe
Automakers set their own MPG agreements with California, and the Trump administration was unable to prove they violated the law.
Feb 10th, 2020
This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will need another supplemental agreement involving spent nuclear fuel so the lab can continue its mission past 2035. Mark Peters on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research.
Nuke Lab Needs Extension
A 1995 agreement requires all nuclear waste and spent fuel to be out Idaho by 2035.
Feb 7th, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined at left by AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks during a news conference about the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Passes Pro-Union Bill
Supporters of the bill say it will make it easier for workers to form unions and bargain for higher wages.
Feb 7th, 2020
LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are &apos;in doubt&apos; over the legislation.
Companies Push Back on New TN Law
A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan predicted there would be economic backlash.
Feb 6th, 2020
This Thursday, March 12, 2009, file photo shows Gilead Sciences Inc. headquarters in Foster City, Calif. Scientists in the city at the center of China&rsquo;s virus outbreak have applied to patent a drug made by U.S. company Gilead Science Inc. to treat the disease, possibly fueling more of the conflict over technology policy that helped trigger Washington&rsquo;s tariff war with Beijing.
Chinese Ask for Patent on US Drug for Virus
It might fuel complaints Beijing abuses its regulatory system to pressure foreign companies to hand over valuable technology.
Feb 6th, 2020
Recycle Thumb
Baltimore Hasn’t Been Recycling Glass
Despite this, the county is still urging residents to sort glass into recycling bins.
Feb 5th, 2020
Oregon state Sen. Jeff Golden speaks to demonstrators opposed to a plan to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon, at the Department of State Lands in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Oregon Senator: Pipeline 'Legal Fight' is Coming
Supporters of the pipeline project say it would create local jobs.
Feb 5th, 2020
Winter Snow Roadway Suv Istock
Alaska Proposes Doubling Motor Fuels Tax
The increase would raise about $35 million for the state.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation&apos;s fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating.
Idaho Nuclear Waste Deal Reached
The agreement determines how long the waste from the reactor can remain on-site in Idaho.
Feb 5th, 2020