Indictment: Engineering Professor Secretly Working for China

He is accused of trying to recruit other researchers and students for the Chinese government while employed by the University of Kansas.

Roxana Hegeman
Jan 16th, 2020
This undated file photo provided by the University of Kansas shows researcher Franklin Feng Tao. Tao concealed work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas and recruited at least four researchers and students, according to revised federal charges filed Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
This undated file photo provided by the University of Kansas shows researcher Franklin Feng Tao. Tao concealed work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas and recruited at least four researchers and students, according to revised federal charges filed Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Kelsey Kimberlin/University of Kansas via AP, File

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas associate professor concealed work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas and tried to recruit other researchers and students for the Chinese government, according to revised federal charges filed Wednesday.

An extensively detailed superseding indictment charges Feng “Franklin” Tao, 47, of Lawrence, Kansas, with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud for failing to disclose on conflict-of-interest forms the work he was doing for China while employed as a full-time associate professor at the University of Kansas' Center for Environmental Beneficial Catalysis. Prosecutors said some of the Tao's research at the Kansas university was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Tao's defense attorney did not immediately return an after-hours phone message and email seeking comment.

The 16-page indictment describes how China spurred its rapid economic growth by offering scholarships or funding to foreign students or visiting professors who were studying or working at U.S. universities. It also used “talent plans” designed to encourage the transfer of original ideas and intellectual property from U.S. universities to Chinese government institutions to enhance Chinese “scientific development, economic prosperity, and national security."

Such talent plans have existed since early 1990s, but the Chinese government re-emphasized them in 2007 as part of its strategy to enhance economic development, federal prosecutors said. The Communist Party of China reviews all talent plan applicants, and the government administers and funds the program using other agencies within the Chinese government.

As of 2016, China had recruited more than 56,000 talent program participants. The indictment said the Changjiang Professorship was one such program sponsored by the Chinese government and the Communist Party. It alleges Tao did not disclose to the University of Kansas his selection for the Changjiang Professorship or the salary for his appointment to Fuzhou University in Fuzhou, China.

The Changjiang contract also required Tao to recruit two to three doctor students and three to four master's students per year to work with him at Fuzhou University, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors also cited in the indictment email exchanges dealing with Tao's efforts to recruit students and researchers for work in China, and the indictment alleges Tao sponsored at least four researchers and students visiting the University of Kansas from China. At least one of his researchers joined Tao's research team at Fuzhou University, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors detailed in the indictment numerous trips Tao took in 2017 and 2018 to China. He also performed “some duties” at Nagoya University in Japan.

The unusually detailed superseding indictment came on the heels of a defense motion seeking to dismiss the original indictment against Tao after his attorneys claimed a visiting graduate student fabricated the allegations against him. The judge said during a hearing on that request that a new motion could make some issues raised by the defense moot.

Prior to his arrest in August 2019, Tao was prominently listed as a member of the Fuzhou University on its website, according to the indictment. Shortly after his arrest, all mention of him was deleted from the Fuzhou website. Prosecutors said Tao never requested permission from the University of Kansas to work at Fuzhou University or Nagoya University.

Tau, an associate professor of engineering at the University of Kansas, was born in China and moved to the United States in 2002. He has been employed since August 2014 at the Kansas university’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis in Lawrence. The center conducts research on sustainable technology to conserve natural resources and energy.

More in Laws & Regulations
Mc Donalds Sign Ap
Labor Dept. Clarifies 'Joint Employer'
The issue mostly affects franchise businesses, but also firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor leaves federal court in Boston. Kapoor and former top employees of the pharmaceutical company are facing a reckoning for their role in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say boosted sales of a powerful, highly addictive painkiller and helped fuel the national opioid epidemic.Starting Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, seven people who worked for Insys Therapeutics will appear in Boston to be sentenced by a federal judge.
Ex-Drug Co. Execs Face Reckoning
Prosecutors say officials paid millions of dollars in bribes to doctors so they would overprescribe Subsys, a fentanyl-based oral spray.
Jan 12th, 2020
Wetry
US Biotech Gets Regulation Website
The Website streamlines information about the three regulatory agencies charged with overseeing agriculture biotechnology products.
Jan 10th, 2020
Bottled Water Istock
Water Producer to Pay $5M Over Illegal Waste
The maker of Crystal Geyser was accused of discharging wastewater with high levels of arsenic.
Jan 9th, 2020
sign expressing opposition to a plan by Facebook to build a landing spot for a submarine cable connecting America with Asia stands on property in the tiny community of Tierra del Mar, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Facebook Riles Town Over Undersea Cable
Locals in coastal Tierra del Mar, Oregon are trying to stop Facebook from building a landing spot for an ultra high-speed, undersea cable connecting America with Asia.
Jan 9th, 2020
In this April 19, 2010, file photo, baby powder is squeezed from its bottle in Philadelphia. In a study released on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, U.S. government researchers found no evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer in the largest-ever analysis of an issue that has prompted thousands of lawsuits and a recent product recall.
Study: No Strong Link Between Talc and Cancer
But more conclusive research probably isn't feasible because a dwindling number of women use powder for personal hygiene.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this July 18, 2019 file photo, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade &mdash; to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington.
2020 Brings Higher Labor Costs for Small Biz
As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules, along with several regional factors.
Jan 6th, 2020
Mme10 Thumb
Startup Fires CEO Over Expense Reports
Turvo’s board accused co-founder Eric Gilmore of expensing $76K at strip clubs over a three-year span.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mercedes A Sized Ap
US Fines Mercedes $13M
The NHTSA said the automaker was too slow in reporting safety problems and issuing recalls.
Dec 19th, 2019
Dozens of barrels fill an outside storage area at Seattle Barrel and Cooperage Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Seattle. The century-old Seattle barrel company has been indicted along with its third-generation owner in what prosecutors describe as a long-running pollution conspiracy. The 36-count indictment, made public in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday, says the company used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system. That&apos;s despite telling officials that the company reused all its wastewater and didn&apos;t discharge any.
Barrel Co. Indicted
Seattle Barrel and Cooperage used a hidden drain to pump caustic wastewater directly into the King County sewer system.
Dec 19th, 2019
This Oct. 16, 2019 file photos shows an AmerisourceBergen Corp. office building in Conshohocken, Pa. Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic. State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a drug dealer liability law. The suit filed Tuesday, Dec. 17, names AmericsourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens. They have been sued in other states, too.
Suit Likens Drug Distributors to Dealers
It is reportedly the first state that targets distributors under a liability law enacted to combat illegal drug trafficking.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., also known as Foxconn, Terry Gou delivers a speech during the company&apos;s annual carnival for employees in Taipei, Taiwan. A new audit says Wisconsin&apos;s economic development agency needs to modify procedures to ensure tax credits aren&apos;t awarded for Foxconn Technology Group employees who don&apos;t do work in the state. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released its findings Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, and it&apos;s the second year that the audit has identified this problem.
Audit Faults WI Foxconn Plan
Awarding credits for out-of-state workers is contrary to both state law and the contract with Foxconn, the audit said.
Dec 18th, 2019
92dba Brand A Web 217x300a
US OKs Sale of Cigs with 95% Less Nicotine
The FDA will allow 22nd Century Group to begin selling the first low-nicotine cigarettes reviewed by federal health regulators.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter talks with reporters following a hearing to settle disagreements between Johnson &amp; Johnson and the State over Judge Thad Balkman&apos;s final judgement in the opioid lawsuit, in Norman, Okla. The state of Oklahoma filed an appeal Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 to a judge&apos;s order that Johnson &amp; Johnson pay $465 million to address the state&apos;s opioid crisis. Hunter&apos;s office argues the award is only enough to pay for one year of the state&apos;s abatement plan.
OK Appeals $465M Opioid Judgement
The state believes it is owed more.
Dec 17th, 2019