Fisher-Price Announces Additional Layoffs at Headquarters

Fisher-Price revealed more layoffs at its headquarters in East Aurora, New York, the Buffalo News reported. The cuts leave the location with approximately 300 workers, down from about 750 in 2018.

The Buffalo News cited an anonymous terminated worker who said Fisher-Price laid off up to 15 people. According to the employee, Fisher-Price notified its workforce of the impending layoffs via email and informed the affected employees of their termination during private meetings later that day.

Mattel, the toymaker's parent company, declined to confirm the number. Mattel spokesperson Catherine Frymark said the cuts align with the company's Optimizing for Profitable Growth cost savings program, which began in 2024.

The cuts occurred about two weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 34% tax on imports from China, where Fisher-Price has outsourced some of its manufacturing. The Buffalo News reported that China produces 40% of Mattel's toys.

Last year, Mattel laid off up to 100 of Fisher-Price's East Aurora employees and relocated three brands to Mattel's headquarters in El Segundo, California. Those workers could reportedly reapply for their positions in California. However, the latest round of layoffs did not include that option.

