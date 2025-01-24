Engineering Claims Four Spots in Study's Top 10 Employable Degrees

Also see the five "least employable degrees."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 24, 2025
Engineering
iStock.com/ultramansk

Researchers at MyExcelOnline analyzed unemployment and underemployment rates to identify the "most and least employable degrees" in the U.S. According to the study, engineering majors dominate high-employment fields with degrees in industrial engineering offering unemployment rates as low as 0.2%.

The 'most employable degrees' in the U.S.

  1. Nursing - 1.3% unemployment, 11.1% underemployment rates
  2. Industrial Engineering - 0.2% unemployment, 24.6% underemployment rates
  3. Elementary Education - 1.5% unemployment, 13.5% underemployment rates
  4. Construction Services - 0.4% unemployment rate, 28.6% underemployment rates
  5. General Education - 1.5% unemployment and 19.6% underemployment rates
  6. Mechanical Engineering - 1.5% unemployment, 20.3% underemployment rates
  7. Civil Engineering - 1.9% unemployment, 15.9% underemployment rates
  8. Computer Engineering - 2.3% unemployment, 13.3% underemployment rates
  9. Early Childhood Education - 1.9% unemployment, 18.2% underemployment rates
  10. Secondary Education - 1.6% unemployment rate, 22% underemployment rates

The 'least employable degrees' in the U.S.

  1. Fine Arts - 8% unemployment, 62.3% underemployment rates
  2. Liberal Arts - 7.9% unemployment, 55.5% underemployment rates
  3. Art History - 7.9% unemployment, 56.7% underemployment rates
  4. Performing Arts - 5.5% unemployment, 65.9% underemployment rates
  5. History - 7.5% unemployment, 53.5% underemployment rates
