Engineering Claims Four Spots in Study's Top 10 Employable Degrees

Researchers at MyExcelOnline analyzed unemployment and underemployment rates to identify the "most and least employable degrees" in the U.S. According to the study, engineering majors dominate high-employment fields with degrees in industrial engineering offering unemployment rates as low as 0.2%.
The 'most employable degrees' in the U.S.
- Nursing - 1.3% unemployment, 11.1% underemployment rates
- Industrial Engineering - 0.2% unemployment, 24.6% underemployment rates
- Elementary Education - 1.5% unemployment, 13.5% underemployment rates
- Construction Services - 0.4% unemployment rate, 28.6% underemployment rates
- General Education - 1.5% unemployment and 19.6% underemployment rates
- Mechanical Engineering - 1.5% unemployment, 20.3% underemployment rates
- Civil Engineering - 1.9% unemployment, 15.9% underemployment rates
- Computer Engineering - 2.3% unemployment, 13.3% underemployment rates
- Early Childhood Education - 1.9% unemployment, 18.2% underemployment rates
- Secondary Education - 1.6% unemployment rate, 22% underemployment rates
The 'least employable degrees' in the U.S.
- Fine Arts - 8% unemployment, 62.3% underemployment rates
- Liberal Arts - 7.9% unemployment, 55.5% underemployment rates
- Art History - 7.9% unemployment, 56.7% underemployment rates
- Performing Arts - 5.5% unemployment, 65.9% underemployment rates
- History - 7.5% unemployment, 53.5% underemployment rates