Promote a Culture of Care – It’s Okay Not to be Okay

The Gen Z workforce represents a growing emphasis on employee mental health and overall well-being. In the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast, Will Stewart, a 25-year-old Licensed Excellerate Electrician at Faith Technologies (FTI), discussed how his company prioritizes this shift.

"The biggest thing that FTI is doing is this Culture of Care movement," Stewart said. "The big thing about it is letting us know that it's okay not to be okay and that we have help here for people. Just advertise that work-life balance. I think that's what a lot of people my age are looking for."

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Stewart highlighted the value of Gen Z workers learning from older generations but also encouraged senior workers to embrace the energy that young workers exude.

"I think sometimes they may forget that this is the beginning of our career," Stewart said. "We're pretty excited to take it on. You could almost say, 'Let us take them back to when they were young.'"

Stewart is a licensed journeyman in Wisconsin and a graduate of FTI’s apprenticeship program. At the FTI Excellerate facility, Stewart is responsible for electrical assemblies and installations, troubleshooting and maintenance.

Some of his additional key responsibilities include maintaining current licensing and training requirements, ensuring projects are built to specifications, following workplace safety procedures and leading a crew effectively. He also mentors and develops others and participates in hiring referrals.

In this episode, Stewart also discusses:

The best ways to retain young talent

How Gen Z likes to approach a job

How to motivate Gen Z and keep them engaged

Handling generational clashes

To view previous episodes of Gen Z in Manufacturing, visit manufacturing.net. Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.