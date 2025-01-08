Promote a Culture of Care – It’s Okay Not to be Okay

WATCH/LISTEN: A 25-year-old electrician explains the importance of work-life balance.

Nolan Beilstein
Jan 8, 2025
Ep19tn 6760964bd94db
iStock

The Gen Z workforce represents a growing emphasis on employee mental health and overall well-being. In the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast, Will Stewart, a 25-year-old Licensed Excellerate Electrician at Faith Technologies (FTI), discussed how his company prioritizes this shift.

"The biggest thing that FTI is doing is this Culture of Care movement," Stewart said. "The big thing about it is letting us know that it's okay not to be okay and that we have help here for people. Just advertise that work-life balance. I think that's what a lot of people my age are looking for."

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

Stewart highlighted the value of Gen Z workers learning from older generations but also encouraged senior workers to embrace the energy that young workers exude.

"I think sometimes they may forget that this is the beginning of our career," Stewart said. "We're pretty excited to take it on. You could almost say, 'Let us take them back to when they were young.'"

Stewart is a licensed journeyman in Wisconsin and a graduate of FTI’s apprenticeship program. At the FTI Excellerate facility, Stewart is responsible for electrical assemblies and installations, troubleshooting and maintenance.

Some of his additional key responsibilities include maintaining current licensing and training requirements, ensuring projects are built to specifications, following workplace safety procedures and leading a crew effectively. He also mentors and develops others and participates in hiring referrals.

In this episode, Stewart also discusses:

  • The best ways to retain young talent
  • How Gen Z likes to approach a job
  • How to motivate Gen Z and keep them engaged
  • Handling generational clashes

To view previous episodes of Gen Z in Manufacturing, visit manufacturing.netClick here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 8, 2025
I Stock 639909236
Longshoremen Reach Agreement with Ports, Shippers, Averting Potential Strike
January 9, 2025
The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Houston during the first day of a dockworkers strike, Oct. 1, 2024.
Dockworkers Threaten to Strike Against Automation
January 7, 2025
Dei In Manufacturing
Q&A: Why DEI Matters in Manufacturing
December 10, 2024
Related Stories
Genzthumbnail
Labor
What Gen Z Wants at Work
Juliet Samaniya, 6, chips at a rock with a stone tool at an illegal lithium mining site in Paseli, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024.
Labor
In Nigeria's Lithium Boom, Many Mines Are Illegal and Children Do Much of the Work
Women Manufacturing
Labor
Work-Life Balance Isn't Working for Women
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 8, 2025
I Stock 639909236
Labor
Longshoremen Reach Agreement with Ports, Shippers, Averting Potential Strike
The sides said the deal protects union jobs while enabling ports to implement new technology.
January 9, 2025
The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Houston during the first day of a dockworkers strike, Oct. 1, 2024.
Automation
Dockworkers Threaten to Strike Against Automation
Contract talks are set to resume after a stoppage was suspended last fall.
January 7, 2025
Dei In Manufacturing
Operations
Q&A: Why DEI Matters in Manufacturing
Companies with a homogeneous workforce might struggle to adapt to today's diverse world.
December 10, 2024
The VW headquarters are pictured, when employees of Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen went on strike at the main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Automotive
VW Wage Deal for 120,000 German Workers Avoids Layoffs, Plant Closures
The agreement includes provisions for VW to shed more than 35,000 jobs through early retirement and buyouts by 2030.
December 20, 2024
Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, center, rallies with Amazon workers outside the Staten Island Amazon facility JFK8, June 19, 2024, New York.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Strike at Multiple Facilities as Teamsters Seek Contract
The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities.
December 19, 2024
Jobs
Operations
Top 10 Cities for Manufacturing Jobs
A study ranked industrial job centers in the U.S.
December 13, 2024
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Manchin will deliver his final speech on the floor of the Senate today, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Democrats Unable to Lock in Majority on Labor Board Through 2026
Labor unions fear power could shift from workers to management.
December 12, 2024
Juliet Samaniya, 6, chips at a rock with a stone tool at an illegal lithium mining site in Paseli, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024.
Labor
In Nigeria's Lithium Boom, Many Mines Are Illegal and Children Do Much of the Work
The growing demand for lithium has created a new frontier for mining.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 1312717369
Aerospace
Boeing Lays Off Hundreds in Washington and California as Part of Planned Cuts
Nearly 900 employees are part of the layoffs.
December 10, 2024
Employees work in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C. on Oct. 19, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Added 227,000 Jobs in November
Factories gained 22,000 jobs.
December 6, 2024
Women Manufacturing
Labor
Work-Life Balance Isn't Working for Women
More women than men report having to address personal or family needs at work.
December 5, 2024
I Stock 636611882
Labor
Contractor to Pay $171K for Child Labor at Iowa Pork Plant
The company is the second found to employ children at the Sioux City facility.
December 2, 2024
Ap24325599841746
Labor
As Amazon Expands Warehouse Robots, What Will it Mean for Workers?
The company is already seeing benefits, such as reducing the time it takes to fulfill orders and helping employees avoid repetitive tasks.
November 25, 2024
Wages
Labor
Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages
The damages affected 260 workers.
November 26, 2024