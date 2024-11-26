Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages

The Department of Labor announced that vehicle exhaust systems manufacturer Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies USA Inc., operating as Faurecia Clean Mobility, agreed to pay $101,527 to 260 employees. The penalty represents $50,563 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for shortchanging workers overtime wages.

A Wage and Hour Division investigation found the Michigan-headquartered company violated federal law by failing to:

Include hourly shift differentials into employees’ regular rate of pay when calculating overtime

Maintain accurate payroll records to reflect the correct overtime pay for non-exempt employees

Display any federal labor posters

“When employers calculate an employee’s hourly rate for the purposes of overtime, they must include shift differentials and non-discretionary bonuses into that calculation,” Wage and Hour District Director Aaron Loomis said.