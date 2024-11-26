Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages

The damages affected 260 workers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 26, 2024
Wages
iStock.com/Phawat Topaisan

The Department of Labor announced that vehicle exhaust systems manufacturer Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies USA Inc., operating as Faurecia Clean Mobility, agreed to pay $101,527 to 260 employees. The penalty represents $50,563 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for shortchanging workers overtime wages. 

A Wage and Hour Division investigation found the Michigan-headquartered company violated federal law by failing to:

  • Include hourly shift differentials into employees’ regular rate of pay when calculating overtime 
  • Maintain accurate payroll records to reflect the correct overtime pay for non-exempt employees
  • Display any federal labor posters

“When employers calculate an employee’s hourly rate for the purposes of overtime, they must include shift differentials and non-discretionary bonuses into that calculation,” Wage and Hour District Director Aaron Loomis said.

Latest in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
Wages
Auto Emissions Manufacturer to Pay $101K in Back Wages
November 26, 2024
A worker lays a cable at a home building site in Flowood, Miss. on Sept. 23, 2021.
Small Business Owners Breathe Easier Over Labor Costs After Decision to Strike Down Overtime Rule
November 26, 2024
Developing your talent creates a win-win situation—the more skilled your employees are, the more effective they are at their jobs.
Navigating the New Hiring Landscape
November 22, 2024
Related Stories
Happy
Labor
Study Finds Manufacturing Among Happiest Industries
Ep18 67181b03607da
Labor
Gen Z Will Respect Manufacturing More If They Understand Its Challenges
Lng
Labor
LNG Export Pause Could Put Nearly 1 Million Jobs at Risk
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
A worker lays a cable at a home building site in Flowood, Miss. on Sept. 23, 2021.
Labor
Small Business Owners Breathe Easier Over Labor Costs After Decision to Strike Down Overtime Rule
The department could not prioritize employee wages over job duties when determining eligibility.
November 26, 2024
Developing your talent creates a win-win situation—the more skilled your employees are, the more effective they are at their jobs.
Labor
Navigating the New Hiring Landscape
Key takeaways on evolving workforce demographics.
November 22, 2024
Construction continues on the first of two manufacturing plants as part of the BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022.
Automotive
Workers at Kentucky EV Battery Production Complex Start Drive to Unionize
The nearly $6 billion battery park is gearing up to start manufacturing in 2025.
November 20, 2024
Happy
Labor
Study Finds Manufacturing Among Happiest Industries
Manufacturing had the highest score in the diversity and inclusion category.
November 20, 2024
Smithfield Food products are on display at a Ukrops store in Richmond, Va., March 10, 2009.
Labor
Smithfield to Pay $2M to Resolve Child Labor Allegations
A Smithfield subsidiary employed at least 11 children at its plant in St. James.
November 15, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
Labor
The Number of Americans Filing for Jobless Claims Falls to Lowest Level in 6 Months
Jobless claim applications fell by 4,000.
November 14, 2024
A worker boards a locomotive at a BNSF rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Kansas City, Kan.
Labor
Flurry of Contract Deals Come as Railroads, Unions See Election Looming Over Talks
Major railroads and their unions are working to avoid standoffs.
November 14, 2024
JPL is a research and development lab federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech.
Labor
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Cut 5% of Workforce
With lower budgets, JPL has to tighten belts across the board.
November 13, 2024
Xs Tech 1
Operations
Tormach Invests in CTE Programs, New CNC Tools
The curriculum aims to certify students with credentials for positions in manufacturing.
November 13, 2024
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
E-Commerce
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
A federal judge ruled that the e-commerce giant improperly influenced the most recent vote.
November 8, 2024
The plant is silhouetted by the early morning light at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Oct. 26, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
About 1,100 Jeep Workers in Ohio Face Layoffs
The plant makes the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck.
November 8, 2024
Logos at a Nissan showroom are seen in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, on March 31, 2023.
Automotive
Japanese Automaker Nissan Cuts 9,000 Jobs as its Vehicles Fail to Sell
The company recently racked up a $60 million loss.
November 7, 2024
A Boeing employee looks at informational pamphlets before heading in to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Machinists Are Holding a Contract Vote That Could End Their 7-Week Strike
If machinists ratify the latest offer, they would return to work by Nov. 12, according to the union.
November 4, 2024
Frontline
Operations
Study Reveals Optimism on Frontline, Though Workers and Managers Feel the Strain
Top challenges include understaffing, burnout, fractured communication and customer conflicts.
November 1, 2024