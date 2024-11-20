Study Finds Manufacturing Among Happiest Industries

TollFreeForwarding.com ranked manufacturing ranked third out of 10 industries in a study that evaluated employee satisfaction. The telecommunications company researched online review data for 200 companies across 10 industries and ranked them based on the following criteria:

Culture and values

Diversity & inclusion (D&A)

Work-life balance

Compensation

Career opportunities

Senior management satisfaction

Using these rankings, TollFreeForwarding.com scored each industry on a scale of 1 to 100 for each category, as well as an overall average. Manufacturing came in third overall (71.75) and had the highest score in the D&I category (77.9).

The construction industry came out on top, with an average score of 72.2 out of 100. Construction workers were also the most satisfied with their compensation (73.1) and the cultures and values (74.9) in their industry.

The second most satisfied industry was accounting & taxes (71.92), which also scored the highest in the career opportunities category (75.3). Retail and commerce scored the lowest of any industry, with an average score of 60.10 out of 100.

The complete findings are as followed:

TollFreeForwarding.com



TollFreeForwarding.com's selected 10 industries in the U.S. and identified 20 companies per industry. The company used Glassdoor review data, which ranks each company on a scale of 1 to 5 on the aforementioned categories.

