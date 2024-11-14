Gen Z Will Respect Manufacturing More If They Understand Its Challenges

Stop trying to make manufacturing seem 'polished.'

Nolan Beilstein
Nov 14, 2024
Ep18 67181b03607da
iStock.com

As the manufacturing industry faces labor shortages and skills gap issues, many employers are left wondering how they can attract younger talent. In the newest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast, Jacob Sanchez, a 25-year-old employee for Industry Solutions and Community Development at igus Inc., discussed what keeps these companies from reaching the younger generation.

Sanchez's main critique focused on the industry's desire to portray manufacturing as a "polished" field.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net

"At the end of the day, this is a business," Sanchez said. "We're making things. Things are going to be dirty. Not everything that goes on in our manufacturing processes are 100% perfect. If it [was], you wouldn't need solution finders and no parts would ever be rejected.

"I say that because these kids know what it's like to have problems and struggles. So why are we trying to pretend that it doesn't happen to us? I guarantee you they will respect our businesses a lot more when they understand the challenges that come with it. The challenges are what make it fun."

As a student, Sanchez was reluctantly placed in his high school's engineering and machine shop program. He recalled initially despising the class but grew fond of it during after-school sessions. The instructor, Stuart McConnachie, a former department lead at TITANS of CNC, began teaching Sanchez outside of class, which eventually led to him making his first ring on a manual lathe.

"That took over the rest of my life," Sanchez said. "I spent every break, every day, every morning in that class. There was this level of autonomy where I felt like I got to do whatever I wanted, but in a structured way. [McConnachie] would also support my failures. Whenever I failed, he didn't make me feel like a failure. I think that's a big thing in the learning process."

Sanchez is currently an industry awareness and next generation advocate for skilled trades and manufacturing. With 10-plus years of hands-on experience in manufacturing and automation sectors, he works to revolutionize how manufacturers showcase their companies to the world, and how to generate employee autonomy. He also hosts “HOW TO,” a metalworking series on YouTube.

In the episode, Sanchez also discusses:

  • Where to find kids that are interested in manufacturing
  • How kids who enjoy manufacturing are getting ignored
  • Is it an exposure issue or bad companies driving away Gen Z
  • How a company can get the most out of a career fair
  • The difference between what a student needs and what they can get as they pursue manufacturing
  • How to communicate with Gen Z through a trade show

To view previous episodes, visit manufacturing.netClick here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
JPL is a research and development lab federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Cut 5% of Workforce
November 13, 2024
Xs Tech 1
Tormach Invests in CTE Programs, New CNC Tools
November 13, 2024
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
November 8, 2024
Related Stories
Lng
Labor
LNG Export Pause Could Put Nearly 1 Million Jobs at Risk
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, with Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, and UAW President Shawn Fain, speaks at a campaign rally at UAW Local 900, Aug. 8, 2024, in Wayne, Mich.
Labor
Unions Face Moment of Truth in Michigan in This Year's Presidential Race
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing about preparations for Hurricane Milton and the response to Hurricane Helene in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Labor
Petitions for Union Representation Doubled Under Biden's Presidency
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 11, 2024
JPL is a research and development lab federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech.
Labor
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to Cut 5% of Workforce
With lower budgets, JPL has to tighten belts across the board.
November 13, 2024
Xs Tech 1
Operations
Tormach Invests in CTE Programs, New CNC Tools
The curriculum aims to certify students with credentials for positions in manufacturing.
November 13, 2024
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
E-Commerce
Alabama Amazon Workers to Have Third Labor Union Vote
A federal judge ruled that the e-commerce giant improperly influenced the most recent vote.
November 8, 2024
The plant is silhouetted by the early morning light at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Oct. 26, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
About 1,100 Jeep Workers in Ohio Face Layoffs
The plant makes the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck.
November 8, 2024
Logos at a Nissan showroom are seen in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, on March 31, 2023.
Automotive
Japanese Automaker Nissan Cuts 9,000 Jobs as its Vehicles Fail to Sell
The company recently racked up a $60 million loss.
November 7, 2024
A Boeing employee looks at informational pamphlets before heading in to vote on a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Aerospace Machinists Union hall in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Machinists Are Holding a Contract Vote That Could End Their 7-Week Strike
If machinists ratify the latest offer, they would return to work by Nov. 12, according to the union.
November 4, 2024
Frontline
Operations
Study Reveals Optimism on Frontline, Though Workers and Managers Feel the Strain
Top challenges include understaffing, burnout, fractured communication and customer conflicts.
November 1, 2024
Machinist AJ Nelson, who has worked for Boeing for six years, works the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Workers to Vote on New Contract to End 7-Week-Old Strike
About 33,000 machinists have been on strike for seven weeks.
November 1, 2024
Elon Musk speaks in Folsom, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Elon Musk Wins Court Victory in Dispute Over Post During Labor Dispute
After the case, UAW President Shawn Fain called Musk one of the most anti-union auto CEOs in history.
October 30, 2024
Boeing
Aerospace
NAM Tells Boeing Union Leadership to 'Head Back to the Table'
"We’re looking at a cost of more than $3.7 billion to the regional economy after 45 days."
October 30, 2024
Boeing employee Gina Forbush wears an pin saying 'IT'S A HARD NO!' while listening to the announcement that union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Seattle Union Hall in Seattle.
Aerospace
Vote to Continue Strike Exposes Boeing Workers' Anger Over Lost Pensions
The company says bringing pensions back remains a non-starter.
October 24, 2024
Boeing employees, including assembler Tyrone Hipolito, center, work the picket line after union members voted to reject a new contract offer from the company, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
No End for Boeing Labor Strike as Workers Reject Latest Contract Proposal
Around 64% of those who cast ballots Wednesday voted against accepting the contract offer.
October 24, 2024
Unpainted Boeing 737 Max aircraft are seen, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the company's facilities in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing is Making New Offer to Union in Hopes of Ending Strike
The work stoppage is in its second month.
October 21, 2024
PPG Industries headquarters, Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017.
Labor
PPG to Cut 1,800 Employees
The paints and coatings maker aims to shave costs.
October 17, 2024