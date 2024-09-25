Strike By More Than 1,000 Samsung Plant Workers Enters Third Week

The union says that up to 70% of production has been disrupted.

Ashok Sharma
Sep 25, 2024
Samsung workers who are on strike shout slogans during a protest near their plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
Samsung workers who are on strike shout slogans during a protest near their plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A strike by more than 1,000 workers at a Samsung India Electronics plant has entered its third week, and management is at an impasse over their demands for recognition of the employees' union and higher pay, a workers union spokesman said on Wednesday,

The employees strike in the plant near Chennai, the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, started on Sept. 9 with a key demand for a 25-30% pay hike in the average monthly salary of 30,000-35,000 rupees ($425), said K.C. Gopi Kumar, the spokesman for the Samsung India Electronics workers union.

"Our foremost demand is recognition of the union and its rights by the management," Kumar said.

A Samsung official said that management was prepared to discuss the workers' demands.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk to reporters, said the company wanted to negotiate directly with the employees' representatives rather than through the Center of Indian Trade Unions, or CITU.

The CITU is an Indian trade union aligned with a communist party.

Samsung said that it paid 1.8 times more in India than the average salary of similar workers employed at other regional companies.

The workers' union says that up to 70% of production has been disrupted at the Sriperumbudur facility in southern India, which produces televisions, refrigerators and washing machines.

However, the Samsung official said that after an initial disruption of 50% production, the plant was running at near average capacity with nonstriking workers, apprentices and newly hired staff on the job.

The electronics company appealed to striking workers to resume their jobs.

In a communication with the workers, Samsung assured them that it wouldn't take action against those employees who wished to resume work, but warned them of termination if they continued with their protest, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
Samsung workers who are on strike shout slogans during a protest near their plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
Strike By More Than 1,000 Samsung Plant Workers Enters Third Week
September 25, 2024
Boeing employee Som Dom, an electrician who has worked 17 years at Renton factory, holds a picket sign as workers strike Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, outside the company's factory in Renton, Wash.
Boeing Gives Union More Time to Vote on Offer
September 25, 2024
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says
September 24, 2024
Related Stories
Rockwell
Labor
Connected Worker Solution from Plex, by Rockwell Automation, Addresses Manufacturing Labor Crisis
Uaw
Labor
Over 500 UAW Members Go on Strike at Eaton Plant in Michigan
Child Labor
Labor
Staffing Company for John Deere, Yamaha Supplier Placed Children in Dangerous Jobs
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 9, 2024
Boeing employee Som Dom, an electrician who has worked 17 years at Renton factory, holds a picket sign as workers strike Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, outside the company's factory in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Gives Union More Time to Vote on Offer
The offer is getting poor reviews, but is said to be Boeing's 'best and final.'
September 25, 2024
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Labor
Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says
But he's hopeful the resulting shutdown would last only a few days.
September 24, 2024
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Makes 'Final Offer,' Union Says It's Not Good Enough
The "best and final offer" includes bigger raises and larger bonuses.
September 24, 2024
I Stock 1369603115
Labor
The Benefits of a 4-Day Workweek
American companies haven't adopted four-day weeks as broadly, but that could change.
September 23, 2024
A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, Washington.
Aerospace
A Strike by Boeing Factory Workers Shows No Signs of Ending After First Week
Workers want raises of 40% and a restoration of traditional pension benefits.
September 23, 2024
Uaw
Automotive
UAW Workers Near Strike at Ford Factory
The union listed job security, wage parity and work rules as the core issues.
September 20, 2024
Rockwell
Labor
Connected Worker Solution from Plex, by Rockwell Automation, Addresses Manufacturing Labor Crisis
Providing digital tools to retain, attract and reskill workers.
September 19, 2024
Uaw
Labor
Over 500 UAW Members Go on Strike at Eaton Plant in Michigan
The union said Eaton wants a retirement system that ends the pension plan and 401(k) for new hires.
September 18, 2024
Container ships docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey, Elizabeth, N.J., May 20, 2021.
Automation
Longshoremen at Key Ports Threaten to Strike Over Automation, Pay
A stoppage would shut down ports that handle about half the nation's cargo from ships.
September 18, 2024
I Stock 1199439178
Energy
Workers at UK's Biggest Steel Plant Get Better Severance Deal Ahead of Green Transition
Port Talbot Steelworks employees will also be offered a reskilling package.
September 13, 2024
The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United States, is seen near Nye, Mont.
Labor
Montana Miner to Lay Off Hundreds Due to Declining Palladium Prices
An estimated 700 layoffs are expected later this year.
September 13, 2024
Solomon Hammond, 33, left, and John Olson, 45, right, both toolmakers at Boeing's Renton factory, hold picket signs after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, outside the company's factory in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Factory Workers Go On Strike After Rejecting Contract Offer
Nearly 95% of voting workers rejected the proposed contract.
September 13, 2024
In this image from video, United Auto Workers members rally outside Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Sterling Heights, Mich.
Automotive
UAW's Rift With Stellantis Raises Fear That Some U.S. Auto Jobs Could Vanish
Ford and GM are watching as they weigh moving production out of the U.S. and away from the UAW.
September 12, 2024
Wild Turkey master distiller Jimmy Russell in a warehouse in Lawrenceburg, Ky., June 18, 2008.
Labor
Kentucky Bourbon Icon Celebrates 70th Anniversary at Wild Turkey
Jimmy Russell learned his craft from a distiller who endured the dark days of Prohibition.
September 10, 2024