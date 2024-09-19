Connected Worker Solution from Plex, by Rockwell Automation, Addresses Manufacturing Labor Crisis

Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced the launch of its connected worker solution from Plex. These industry-leading capabilities were developed to help users enhance productivity, quality and safety on the shop floor.

The new connected worker solution addresses this challenge by providing advanced digital tools to retain, attract and reskill workers. It empowers them with real-time guidance, visual aids and multimedia content, enhancing comprehension and reducing errors on the job.

By streamlining the number of applications manufacturers need, the solution also reduces total cost of ownership, time to value and cybersecurity risk.

"Connected Frontline Workforce applications are a strategic imperative to address critical challenges in safety, quality and productivity," said Allison Kuhn, Future of Industrial Work, EHS, and Sustainability Research Analyst at LNS Research. "Manufacturing leaders are deploying CFW applications to bridge skills gaps, improve employee retention and enhance the overall employee experience through better user interfaces, interactive training and real-time insights."

The new capabilities are directly embedded within Plex’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES), providing a single source for optimizing manufacturing productivity without the need for multiple subscriptions. The solution also benefits from the broader Rockwell Automation portfolio through its hardware and software offerings, as well as its world-class partnerships.

The connected worker offerings provide the following benefits:

Recruiting and retaining a connected workforce: The new capabilities provide digital tools and real-time information to enhance worker productivity and engagement.

Addressing the talent gap: Through these offerings, Plex helps manufacturers empower their workers with advanced training and tools to stay competitive in the evolving workforce landscape.

Knowledge retention and transfer: As a large amount of the current workforce in manufacturing retires, safeguarding industry expertise is critical to ensure smooth knowledge transition to the next generation. The capabilities create and capture the corpus of manufacturing knowledge in an organic way.

The latest capabilities feature Guided and Interactive Work Instructions, providing step-by-step task guidance for people, machines and devices. Interactive Work Instructions, developed in partnership with Canvas GFX and currently available, enables users to author and work with model-based 3D and 2D multimedia formats within a single document to drive better understanding of the work at hand.

Advanced capabilities will include chat features in partnership with Microsoft Teams, activity management of people and machines, key measurable capabilities and smart tool integrations offering manufacturers the unique edge to customize their connected worker solution.