Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract

The contract will provide all 1,500 covered workers with at least a 12% raise.

Associated Press
May 28, 2024
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP, file

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A year after they voted to unionize, workers at a Georgia school bus manufacturer have approved their first contract.

The United Steelworkers union and Blue Bird Corp. said union members at Blue Bird's assembly plants and warehouse in Fort Valley have voted to approve a three-year contract between the company and the union.

The union said the contract will provide all 1,500 covered workers with at least a 12% raise, with some of the lowest-paid workers getting raises of more than 40%. The union says the company will contribute to a retirement plan for workers, share profits, and improve health and safety.

The negotiations had been closely watched by President Joe Biden's administration, in part because Blue Bird has gotten $40 million in federal aid to build electric school buses.

Biden released a statement Thursday saying acting Labor Secretary Julie Su had helped bring the negotiations to a successful agreement. Contract talks after a first union vote are often difficult.

"Congratulations to members of the United Steelworkers and to Blue Bird for proving once again that meeting our clean energy goals is an opportunity to create good-paying union jobs for American workers," Biden said.

Blue Bird is one of three major school bus manufacturers in the United States, along with Thomas Built Buses, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, and IC Bus, a unit of Navistar International.

Blue Bird had urged employees to reject unionization last year, but CEO Phil Horlock said in a statement Friday that contract talks had been "very collaborative" and that the company is "looking forward to a strong partnership with our USW team members." The company said higher pay, benefits and opportunities for career development will help Blue Bird attract workers.

"We reached an agreement which provides positive outcomes for all parties involved and will continue to drive our One Team, high-performance culture," Horlock said. "We are confident that the agreement will further bolster Blue Bird's position as an employer of choice in the region."

Blue Bird is a publicly held company based in Macon. With about 2,000 employees overall, it has long been the largest private employer in Peach County.

The vote for the USW was a notable win for organized labor in the traditionally unfriendly Deep South.

"Federal investments like these must come with a seat at the table for workers," United Steelworkers District 9 Director Dan Flippo said in a statement. "Our union has a long history in the South fighting for better wages and working conditions in a variety of industries, but for too long, corporations and their political cronies have tried to characterize the South as a place where they could run away from unions, cut corners and pay workers less."

The share of workers who are unionized nationwide has been falling for decades, dipping to 10% last year, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. And private sector workers are much less likely to be union members, with only 6% paying dues.

Organized labor is an even smaller sliver of Georgia workers, with only 4.4% of workers being union members. The state's business leaders have long been hostile to unions, with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year pushing through a law that would bar companies taking state incentives from recognizing unions without a formal secret-ballot election.

Latest in Labor
I Stock 1402226144
Stanley Black & Decker Faces $222,000 in Fines After Maintenance Worker Severely Injured
May 28, 2024
I Stock 1353243692
Worker Rights Violations at Huge VW Plant in Mexico
May 28, 2024
An all-electric school bus sits on display in front of the Blue Bird Corp. factory in Fort Valley, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2023.
Workers at Georgia School Bus Maker Blue Bird Approve Their First Union Contract
May 28, 2024
A drone photo of mobile homes at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm, in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023.
Owners of Mushroom Farms Where Worker Killed 7 to Pay Back Wages, Damages
May 21, 2024
Related Stories
UAW President Shawn Fain, center, speaks with Mercedes workers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024 after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Labor
UAW Files Objection to Mercedes Vote
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
Labor
U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April
The Miller OptX 2kW handheld laser welder is ideal for precision welding applications with tight fit-up and minimal gaps where high productivity is needed, including sheet metal, fabrication, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, transportation and HVAC.
Labor
Miller OptX 2kW Laser Welder Looks to Combat Skill Shortage
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
BNSF Becomes 2nd Major Railroad to Sign On to Anonymous Federal Safety Hotline
More in Labor
I Stock 1402226144
Labor
Stanley Black & Decker Faces $222,000 in Fines After Maintenance Worker Severely Injured
The electrician was repairing an industrial oven.
May 28, 2024
I Stock 1353243692
Labor
Worker Rights Violations at Huge VW Plant in Mexico
The plant is the largest, longest-operating auto factory in the country.
May 28, 2024
A drone photo of mobile homes at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm, in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023.
Labor
Owners of Mushroom Farms Where Worker Killed 7 to Pay Back Wages, Damages
They illegally deducted pay for housing, only to place workers in cargo containers, garages and trailers.
May 21, 2024
I Stock 521698804
Automotive
Senate Report Finds Parts Made with Forced Labor in BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and VW Cars
The automakers said they have taken action to bring their cars into compliance with the law.
May 21, 2024
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks to reporters in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday, May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the UAW.
Automotive
UAW Vows to Return After Decisive Loss at Alabama Mercedes Plants
The union lost in a decisive vote.
May 20, 2024
David Johnston, right, a worker at Mercedes, thanks UAW President Shawn Fain following a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Operations
Alabama Mercedes Employees Overwhelmingly Vote Against Joining Union
Nearly 93% of workers eligible to vote cast ballots.
May 17, 2024
Ap24137763850446
Labor
Key Boeing Supplier Spirit AeroSystems is Laying Off 450
Production for the troubled 737s has slowed down.
May 17, 2024
Ap24137759645690
Automotive
UAW's Push to Unionize Southern Factories Faces Test in Vote at 2 Mercedes Plants
The vote ends today.
May 17, 2024
I Stock 1458700696
Labor
FAQ: Understanding the FTC's Final Rule Banning Most Non-Competes
What does the final rule mean for employers? And what can employers do to prepare?
May 14, 2024
The Mercedes emblem is displayed outside the Mercedes-Benz U. S. International, Inc. plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on May 5, 2024.
Automotive
UAW Faces Key Test in the South with Alabama Mercedes Plant Vote
A win at Mercedes would be a major prize for the UAW, which is trying to crack union resistance in the Deep South.
May 13, 2024
Italian artisans create knitwear for the Prada and Miu Miu brands at a recently expanded factory in the Perugia province of Italy Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Labor
Prada Expands Production, Workforce in Italy
The company is investing about $65 million in production this year.
May 9, 2024
I Stock 1270201431
Labor
Company Cited After Truck Strikes Grain Yard Manager
Federal workplace safety inspectors identified 23 violations.
May 8, 2024
I Stock 1440985908
Automotive
3 Reasons the UAW is Having Success Organizing Southern Workers
A pair of Mercedes plants in Alabama will be the next face-off.
May 7, 2024
I Stock 1347471831 (1)
Automotive
Workers at Stellantis Plant Near Detroit Authorize Strike
The dispute is over health and safety issues.
May 7, 2024
Manufacturing
Industry 4.0
Tech Trends to Watch in Manufacturing
AI is at the forefront.
May 7, 2024