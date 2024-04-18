Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Philadelphia Phillies, NEST Launch Skilled Trades All-Star Program

Future industry professionals will learn the intricacies of stadium operations.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 18, 2024
Imgpsh Fullsize Anim 2024 04 09 T194440 864
NEST

The Philadelphia Phillies and NEST, a national facilities management firm, announced the launch of the Skilled Trades All-Star Program, an initiative aimed at guiding Philadelphia-area youth towards promising careers in the skilled trades. The initiative kicks off with a series of educational events at Citizens Bank Park this season.

On April 24, students from Mercy Career & Technical High School will inaugurate the program. Subsequent events are scheduled for August 1, featuring participants from MyWIC, an all-girls construction camp. These future industry professionals will learn the intricacies of stadium operations, covering aspects from HVAC and groundskeeping to carpentry and maintenance.

Based in South Jersey, NEST helped establish the Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC) in 2023. The Skilled Trades All-Star Program is a direct extension of STAC's mission, seeking to illuminate the path for youth toward these essential roles.

“Rejuvenating the skilled trades has been a priority for us at NEST and the founding members of the Skilled Trades Advisory Council, and we are making incredible progress,” NEST CEO Rob Almond said. “The Phillies share our passion for the trades and will play a key role in helping shed light on these amazing career opportunities for the next generation.”

My Wic Camp2022 2NEST

