Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Former Tesla Worker Settles Discrimination Case

Ending appeals over a lowered verdict.

Associated Press
Mar 18, 2024
Tesla
iStock.com/baileystock

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla and a Black man who worked at the company's California factory have settled a long-running discrimination case that drew attention to the electric vehicle maker's treatment of minorities.

Owen Diaz, who was awarded nearly $3.2 million by a federal jury last April, reached a "final, binding settlement agreement that fully resolves all claims," according to a document filed Friday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

The document, which gave no details of the agreement, said both parties agree that the matter has been resolved and the case against the company run by Elon Musk can be dismissed.

Messages were left Saturday seeking details from Tesla lawyers and from Lawrence Organ, Diaz's attorney.

The April verdict was the second one reached in Diaz's case seeking to hold Tesla liable for allowing him to be subjected to racial epithets and other abuses during his brief tenure at the Fremont, California, factory run by the pioneering automaker.

But the eight-person jury in the latest trial, which lasted five days, arrived at a dramatically lower damages number than the $137 million Diaz won in his first trial in 2021. U.S. District Judge William Orrick reduced that award to $15 million, prompting Diaz and his lawyers to seek a new trial rather than accept the lower amount.

In November, Organ filed a notice that Diaz would appeal the $3.2 million verdict, and Tesla filed a notice of cross-appeal.

The case, which dates back to 2017, centers on allegations that Tesla didn't take action to stop a racist culture at the factory located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. Diaz alleged he was called the "n-word" more than 30 times, shown racist cartoons and told to "go back to Africa" during his roughly nine-month tenure at Tesla that ended in 2016.

The same Tesla plant is in the crosshairs of a racial discrimination case brought by California regulators. Tesla has adamantly denied the allegations made in state court and lashed back by accusing regulators of abusing their authority. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a similar complaint in September.

Musk, Tesla's CEO and largest shareholder, moved the company's headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, in 2021, partly because of tensions with various California agencies over practices at the Fremont factory.

Latest in Labor
Tesla
Former Tesla Worker Settles Discrimination Case
March 18, 2024
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to reporters at the Capitol, March 7, 2024.
Sanders Wants the U.S. to Adopt 32-Hour Workweek
March 18, 2024
Ap24078506874761
Workers at Volkswagen Factory Ask for Vote on UAW Union Representation
March 18, 2024
U.S. $100 bills are seen, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa.
The Evolution of Retirement
March 12, 2024
Related Stories
Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch has reached a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that avoids a strike at its U.S. plants. The union had threatened a strike at the brewer’s 12 U.S. plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday.
Labor
Teamsters Vote to Ratify 5-Year Labor Agreement with Anheuser-Busch
The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa.
Labor
The Secure Act 2.0 Offers Options for Small Businesses Who Want to Offer Retirement Plans
Goodyear
Labor
Over 1,300 Workers at Goodyear Tire Plant Receive $4 Million in Back Pay
Women
Labor
Bridging the Gender Gap in Manufacturing
More in Labor
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to reporters at the Capitol, March 7, 2024.
Labor
Sanders Wants the U.S. to Adopt 32-Hour Workweek
Could workers and companies benefit?
March 18, 2024
Ap24078506874761
Automotive
Workers at Volkswagen Factory Ask for Vote on UAW Union Representation
A supermajority of the VW plant's roughly 4,000 production workers support the decision.
March 18, 2024
U.S. $100 bills are seen, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa.
Labor
The Evolution of Retirement
And what it might mean for you.
March 12, 2024
UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Automotive
The UAW's Southern Strategy
The union is revving up its drive to get workers employed by foreign automakers to join its ranks.
March 12, 2024
Job seeker Johannes Oveida looks over a brochure at a job fair at Lehigh Carbon Community College, Allentown, Pa., March 7, 2024.
Labor
U.S. Employers Add Surprisingly Strong 275K Jobs
The report also gave the Federal Reserve a dose of encouraging news on wage levels.
March 8, 2024
The Toyota USA Foundation will provide grants of up to $9.3 million to prepare Chandler and Tempe students for future STEM careers.
Labor
Toyota Announces $9.3 Million in STEM Grants
The goal is to increase awareness while helping build sustainable programs in the communities where Toyota employees live and work.
March 6, 2024
Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch has reached a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that avoids a strike at its U.S. plants. The union had threatened a strike at the brewer’s 12 U.S. plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday.
Labor
Teamsters Vote to Ratify 5-Year Labor Agreement with Anheuser-Busch
The Teamsters had threatened a strike at the brewer's 12 U.S. plants if an agreement wasn't reached.
March 6, 2024
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addresses the European Jewish Association's conference, Jan. 22, 2024, in Krakow, Poland.
Labor
Former Twitter Exec Sue Elon Musk Over Firings
They are seeking more than $128 million in severance.
March 5, 2024
The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa.
Labor
The Secure Act 2.0 Offers Options for Small Businesses Who Want to Offer Retirement Plans
The act was passed by Congress in late 2022 and is slowly being rolled out.
March 5, 2024
I Stock 1581836483
Labor
Electronic Arts to Cut About 670 Jobs
It's about 5% of its workforce.
February 29, 2024
An Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC facility is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Cartersville, Ga.
Labor
Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters Reach Labor Agreement, Avoid Strike
The union had threatened a strike at the brewer's 12 U.S. plants.
February 29, 2024
Ap24058754991513
Labor
UAW Says Majority of Workers at Alabama Mercedes Plant Support Unionizing
The plant in Vance, Alabama, is the second one to reach more than 50% of workers signing up.
February 28, 2024
I Stock 1684708926
Labor
Another Company Accused of Illegally Hiring Children to Clean Meat Plants
A 14-year-old was injured while cleaning a drumstick packing line belt.
February 22, 2024
This Jan. 5, 2015, file photo shows a Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Ford, UAW Reach Local Contract Agreement at Kentucky Truck Plant
Averting the threat of a strike.
February 21, 2024
I Stock 1455311913
Labor
Labor, Trade Officials Seek Review of Union Organizing at Guacamole Plant
A panel has requested a review of the proceedings by the Mexican government.
February 19, 2024