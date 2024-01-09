Machinery Manufacturer Norwalt Continues to Invest in Career Path Program

For students interested in machine design, manufacturing and other automation-adjacent niches.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 9, 2024
Collegiate Automation Program Norwalt 2
Norwalt

Norwalt, a specialist in custom-built automation and line integration machinery for complex manufacturing applications, continues to expand on its immersive education program for college students interested in careers in machine design, manufacturing and other automation-adjacent niches.

The company’s Collegiate Automation Program (CAP) forges partnerships with the University of Delaware and other colleges to give aspiring students real-life experiences that bolster their learning in the classroom.

For example, at the University of Delaware, Norwalt is assisting with facets of the school’s engineering curriculum and providing funding for hands-on junior and senior-level projects that complement classroom instruction. Norwalt also offers internship programs and conducts recruitment seminars offering opportunities to join its machine design team.

Financial donations and close collaboration with the school’s education administrators round out Norwalt’s CAP program. 

In recent years, Norwalt has also reached out to the County College of Morris and several other community colleges with machinery component donations, helping these educational facilities maintain equipment vital for comprehensive student instruction. 

With facilities in Randolph, New Jersey and Tampa, Florida, Norwalt is a supplier of concept-to-completion manufacturing equipment solutions. The company's engineers design, construct, validate and install production equipment whose functionalities include packaging and product assembly, post-mold automation, modular automation cells and robotics systems.

Norwalt serves customers in a wide array of sectors, from medical devices and food & beverage applications to personal care and household items. 

Latest in Labor
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
January 9, 2024
I Stock 481526886
3M to Freeze Pension Plans
January 8, 2024
Garment
DOL Reaches Largest Settlement Ever for California Garment Workers
January 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 9 38 32 Am
Startup Builds Robotic Shoes for Warehouse Workers
January 5, 2024
Related Stories
The Hasbro logo is seen, April 26, 2018, in New York.
Labor
Hasbro Cuts 1,100 Jobs Prompted by Ongoing Malaise in Toy Business
A hiring sign is displayed at a school in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Labor
Applications for Jobless Benefits Up Modestly
A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Labor
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop By 24,000
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsor Content
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
More in Labor
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
January 9, 2024
Garment
Labor
DOL Reaches Largest Settlement Ever for California Garment Workers
During an inspection, owners posed as workers, cut power and ordered employees to leave.
January 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 9 38 32 Am
Labor
Startup Builds Robotic Shoes for Warehouse Workers
The company warehouse workers more than double their productivity by wearing Moonwalkers.
January 5, 2024
Ap24004619172850
Aerospace
SpaceX Accused of Unlawfully Firing Employees Who Were Critical of Elon Musk
The company created "an impression that worker activities were under surveillance."
January 4, 2024
I Stock 840692712
Labor
Pepsi Guam Bottling to Pay $132,000 Over Amputation Hazards
As part of the settlement, the company must form a safety and health committee between management and employees.
January 4, 2024
Mineworkers at the entrance of a goldmine in Springs, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Labor
More Than 2,000 Mine Workers Extend Underground Protest
The workers are protesting over pay and benefits at a platinum mine in South Africa.
December 20, 2023
Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Automotive
Musk & Tesla Are Battling Unions Across Scandinavia
What comes next in the labor dispute?
December 20, 2023
Ap23348528634093
Automotive
GM's Cruise Robotaxi Unit Lays Off 900 Workers
It's facing an investigation into a crash in San Francisco.
December 15, 2023
I Stock 1158623350
Labor
Processor Cited Following Amputation Injury at Cincinnati Plant
A meat grinder’s discharge port lacked required safety guards.
December 12, 2023
The Hasbro logo is seen, April 26, 2018, in New York.
Labor
Hasbro Cuts 1,100 Jobs Prompted by Ongoing Malaise in Toy Business
The reductions are on top of 800 job cuts that have been taken so far in 2023.
December 12, 2023
Teamsters protest near the DHL Express Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger Ky., Dec. 8, 2023.
Labor
DHL Workers Strike at Critical Air Cargo Hub
Ramp and tug workers, who load and unload airplane cargo, voted to organize with the Teamsters earlier this year.
December 11, 2023
Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May 2, 2023.
Labor
Solid U.S. Hiring Lowers Unemployment Rate
It's the latest sign of a still-sturdy job market.
December 8, 2023
Lyda Hill poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in New York.
Labor
Can a TV Show for Teen Girls Help Narrow the STEM Gender Gap?
The needle hasn't moved much for women in STEM careers, but grantmaker Lyda Hill hopes to change that.
December 7, 2023
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Automotive
UAW Says 1,000 Workers at U.S. VW Plant Have Signed Union Cards
The plant could become the first test of the union's attempt to simultaneously organize nonunion plants.
December 7, 2023
Excavators and people surround the scene of the miners rescue operation on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Chingola, around 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of the capital Lusaka, Zambia.
Labor
Survivor Pulled From Zambian Mine Nearly a Week After Being Trapped
Dozens remain missing.
December 6, 2023