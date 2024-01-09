Machinery Manufacturer Norwalt Continues to Invest in Career Path Program

Norwalt, a specialist in custom-built automation and line integration machinery for complex manufacturing applications, continues to expand on its immersive education program for college students interested in careers in machine design, manufacturing and other automation-adjacent niches.

The company’s Collegiate Automation Program (CAP) forges partnerships with the University of Delaware and other colleges to give aspiring students real-life experiences that bolster their learning in the classroom.

For example, at the University of Delaware, Norwalt is assisting with facets of the school’s engineering curriculum and providing funding for hands-on junior and senior-level projects that complement classroom instruction. Norwalt also offers internship programs and conducts recruitment seminars offering opportunities to join its machine design team.

Financial donations and close collaboration with the school’s education administrators round out Norwalt’s CAP program.

In recent years, Norwalt has also reached out to the County College of Morris and several other community colleges with machinery component donations, helping these educational facilities maintain equipment vital for comprehensive student instruction.

With facilities in Randolph, New Jersey and Tampa, Florida, Norwalt is a supplier of concept-to-completion manufacturing equipment solutions. The company's engineers design, construct, validate and install production equipment whose functionalities include packaging and product assembly, post-mold automation, modular automation cells and robotics systems.

Norwalt serves customers in a wide array of sectors, from medical devices and food & beverage applications to personal care and household items.