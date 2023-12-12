Hasbro Cuts 1,100 Jobs Prompted by Ongoing Malaise in Toy Business

The reductions are on top of 800 job cuts that have been taken so far in 2023.

Anne D'Innocenzio
Dec 12, 2023
The Hasbro logo is seen, April 26, 2018, in New York.
The Hasbro logo is seen, April 26, 2018, in New York.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys disclosed the layoffs in a memo to employees published in a regulatory filing. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The company said that the reductions are on top of 800 job cuts that have been taken so far in 2023 as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. As of year-end 2022, the company said it had 6,490 employees.

Like many toy companies, Hasbro is struggling with a slowdown in sales after a surge during pandemic lockdowns when parents were splurging on toys to keep their children busy. Last holiday season, many toy companies had to slash prices to get rid of merchandise due to weak demand. And the challenges have continued. Toy sales in the U.S. were down 8% from January through August, based on Circana's most recent data.

"The market headwinds we anticipated have proven to be stronger and more persistent than planned," Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in the memo. "While we have made some important progress across our organization, the headwinds we saw through the first nine months of the year have continued into holiday and are likely to persist into 2024."

Cocks had said the toymaker will "focus on fewer, bigger brands; gaming; digital; and our rapidly growing direct to consumer and licensing businesses."

Shares in Hasbro Inc. fell almost 6% in after-market trading Monday.

Latest in Labor
The Hasbro logo is seen, April 26, 2018, in New York.
Hasbro Cuts 1,100 Jobs Prompted by Ongoing Malaise in Toy Business
December 12, 2023
Teamsters protest near the DHL Express Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger Ky., Dec. 8, 2023.
DHL Workers Strike at Critical Air Cargo Hub
December 11, 2023
Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May 2, 2023.
Solid U.S. Hiring Lowers Unemployment Rate
December 8, 2023
Lyda Hill poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in New York.
Can a TV Show for Teen Girls Help Narrow the STEM Gender Gap?
December 7, 2023
Related Stories
A hiring sign is displayed at a school in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Labor
Applications for Jobless Benefits Up Modestly
A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Labor
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop By 24,000
Factory With Flag
Labor
The Abandonment of Cities and Towns in the Heartland
President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bear, Del. Biden on Thursday is heading to Belvidere, Ill.
Labor
Biden Goes to Illinois Auto Plant Saved by Labor Deal
More in Labor
Teamsters protest near the DHL Express Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger Ky., Dec. 8, 2023.
Labor
DHL Workers Strike at Critical Air Cargo Hub
Ramp and tug workers, who load and unload airplane cargo, voted to organize with the Teamsters earlier this year.
December 11, 2023
Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May 2, 2023.
Labor
Solid U.S. Hiring Lowers Unemployment Rate
It's the latest sign of a still-sturdy job market.
December 8, 2023
Lyda Hill poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in New York.
Labor
Can a TV Show for Teen Girls Help Narrow the STEM Gender Gap?
The needle hasn't moved much for women in STEM careers, but grantmaker Lyda Hill hopes to change that.
December 7, 2023
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Automotive
UAW Says 1,000 Workers at U.S. VW Plant Have Signed Union Cards
The plant could become the first test of the union's attempt to simultaneously organize nonunion plants.
December 7, 2023
Excavators and people surround the scene of the miners rescue operation on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Chingola, around 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of the capital Lusaka, Zambia.
Labor
Survivor Pulled From Zambian Mine Nearly a Week After Being Trapped
Dozens remain missing.
December 6, 2023
The company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo, on April 26, 2020.
Automotive
Norwegian Unions to Join Sweden in Tesla Tiff
The move sends "a clear signal to Tesla."
December 6, 2023
An employee at the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Dalton, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023.
Labor
Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021
Hiring appears to be cooling in the face of higher interest rates.
December 6, 2023
Ap23340419146571
Automotive
VW Audit Finds No Signs of Forced Labor at Plant in China
The U.S. government has blocked imports from Xinjiang.
December 6, 2023
This is an undated photograph of Impala Platinum mine shaft 11, provided by Implats on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, near Rustenburg, South Africa.
Labor
Mining Tragedy Claims Another Victim in South Africa
The worker died from injuries sustained when an elevator plummeted around 650 feet down the shaft of a platinum mine.
December 5, 2023
Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory, on Sept. 18, 2023.
Automotive
Tesla's Swedish Union Conflict Spreads to Denmark
Some speculated that Tesla would deliver its cars to Danish ports and transport them on trucks to Sweden.
December 5, 2023
A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif.
Labor
Rail Union Says Union Pacific Layoffs Jeopardize Safety
Union Pacific is delaying nearly 1,200 planned projects and laying off more than 1,000 workers.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 453533793
Labor
OSHA Fines Ohio Meat Processor Following Worker's Injury
The employee fell into corrosive chemicals while changing bearings on a fan motor.
November 30, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Automotive
Ford: UAW Strike Ate Up $1.7B in Profits
The six-week strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles.
November 30, 2023
Steam rises from the huge boiler units at the coal-fired Jim Bridger Power Plant on Nov. 29, 2006, east of Rock Springs, Wyo. A Wyoming coal mine that supplies fuel to the nearby power plant that will be converted to burn gas instead of coal will lay off 19 workers. They're the latest of thousands of jobs lost in recent years in the beleaguered U.S. coal industry. Black Butte Mine Manager Steve Gili said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, no further layoffs are planned after the layoffs in mid-December.
Energy
Wyoming Coal Mine Sheds Jobs Ahead of Conversion to Natural Gas
Most are heavy equipment operators, mechanics and other mine staff.
November 30, 2023
Haridwar Sharma waits for news of his brother Sushil, who is among those trapped inside an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. All 41 construction workers who were trapped have been pulled out after 17 days, on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The efforts to reach the workers, aided by international tunneling experts and spearheaded by multiple Indian rescue agencies, was one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India’s recent history.
Labor
Why It Took 17 Days for Rescuers to Get to 41 Trapped Workers
It was one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India's recent history.
November 28, 2023