Several Hundred Thousand Clean Energy Jobs Estimated for EV, Battery Storage and Solar

There have been 210 major energy projects announced since the Inflation Reduction Act took effect.

Isabella O'Malley
Nov 1, 2023
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023.
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., July 17, 2023.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

A nonpartisan business group that advocates for clean energy estimates that 403,000 jobs will be created by the 210 major energy projects announced since the Inflation Reduction Act took effect in mid-2022.

At least $86 billion in investments have been announced, with the biggest job gains in expected in the electric vehicles, battery storage and solar energy sectors, said the report issued Wednesday by Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2).

The IRA, signed August 2022, contains $500 billion in new federal spending to lower healthcare costs, increase tax revenues and address climate change by offering incentives so clean tech companies innovate and manufacture in the U.S.

"We're in the biggest economic revolution we've seen in generations thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and other clean energy policies," said E2 executive director Bob Keefe.

The EV sector had the strongest response to the IRA and represents 58% of investments when the projects were being announced. This sector is expected to support 185,700 jobs annually for five years. Battery storage is expected to support 48,000 jobs, and solar is expected to support 35,000, both annually for five years.

New jobs indirectly related to the announced projects could include lumber mills hiring more staff to handle growing demand for construction materials and restaurants getting busier because construction workers at new factories are starting to eat there.

Form Energy is a company building multi-day batteries in Weirton, West Virginia that committed to creating 750 permanent jobs at its factory by 2028. CEO Mateo Jaramillo said the company's ability to scale quickly is due to support from the state and federal governments.

"We would not have Weirton without West Virginia and we would not be going as fast as we're going without the IRA," Jaramillo said.

Christopher Chung, CEO of Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a nonprofit public-private organization, said North Carolina is one of the many states in the South seeing growing clean technology investment. "Bipartisan legislation at the federal level has really juiced the pipelines of activity for us when it comes to economic development, especially attracting foreign direct investment," he said.

Chung said many North Carolina community colleges partner with private companies to develop local training programs and job opportunities. "As community colleges develop a rhythm for training the type of workers these companies need, that's going to enhance the appeal of our workforce and state as a business location to more and more these clean energy companies," he said.

Such a significant investment in climate action comes with hurdles to cross in the labor sector, experts say.

Although investments in clean energy are "on hyperdrive," other factors were supporting the clean energy labor transition before the IRA, said Joseph Kane, a researcher at the Brookings Institution nonprofit research organization. These factors include growing pressures to reduce planet-warming gases, changing consumer behaviors, and clean technology becoming cheaper and more efficient.

Kane said state and local leaders who receive funding for clean energy will have to be increasingly attentive to workforce development since some people aren't aware of these job opportunities or don't have access to relevant training.

Labor shortages in the clean energy sector, particularly in construction, manufacturing, and electrical work are notable, said Thomas Kwan, director of sustainability research at Schneider Electric, an energy management and industrial automation company.

Kwan also said other circumstances that could impact job creation include the permitting process for clean energy projects, which can be complex and lengthy, as well as critical mineral supply chain issues, such as geopolitical forces and changes that could happen in the broader energy market.

Latest in Labor
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 27, 2023
Skills Training I Stock 889968488
National Skills Coalition Names New CEO
November 1, 2023
A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla.
Auto Strike Settlements Will Raise Costs for Detroit's Big 3
November 1, 2023
General Motors' Spring Hill union employee Mary Beth Gervais walks the picket line near the plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
UAW Says Strike 'Won Things No One Thought Possible'
October 31, 2023
Related Stories
Jobs
Labor
Stricter Interest Expense Limitation to Cost Nearly 900,000 Jobs
Gm
Labor
Canadian Autoworkers Ratify New Contract with General Motors
A hood ornament is seen on a used Mack truck on a lot in Evans City, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020.
Labor
Workers at Mack Trucks Go on Strike after Rejecting Tentative Contract Deal
7 Real-Life Manufacturing Challenges Resolved with MRP Software
Sponsored
7 Real-Life Manufacturing Challenges Resolved with MRP Software
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 1, 2023
A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla.
Automotive
Auto Strike Settlements Will Raise Costs for Detroit's Big 3
Will they be able to raise prices?
November 1, 2023
General Motors' Spring Hill union employee Mary Beth Gervais walks the picket line near the plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Automotive
UAW Says Strike 'Won Things No One Thought Possible'
Here's how they fared.
October 31, 2023
I Stock 1334481793
Automotive
Stellantis Expects Auto Workers Strike to Cost It $795M in Q3 Profits
The Europe-based maker of Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot reported a 7% boost in net revenues.
October 31, 2023
A construction worker on a high-rise residential building in Arlington, Va., Oct. 16, 2023.
Economics
U.S. Wages Rose at a Solid Pace, Posing Challenge to Inflation Fight
While higher pay is good for workers, it can also prompt companies to raise their prices.
October 31, 2023
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
UAW and Stellantis Reach Tentative Contract Deal
About 14,000 workers who were on strike at two Stellantis plants were told to return to work.
October 30, 2023
United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
Automotive
General Motors Reaches Tentative Agreement with UAW
The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.
October 30, 2023
Striking workers picket outside the St. Lambert Lock in St. Lambert, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2023.
Labor
Agreement Reached to End Great Lakes Shipping Strike
Ships were set to start moving again on Monday morning.
October 30, 2023
The Federal Kivalina is docked in Detroit, Oct. 25, 2023.
Labor
Strikers Shut Down Vital Great Lakes Shipping Artery
It’s the first time in more than 50 years that a strike has shut down the St. Lawrence Seaway.
October 27, 2023
Ap23299654894345
Automotive
General Motors, Stellantis in Talks for Deals that Mirror Ford's
Additional strikes would be painful to the companies, especially at GM.
October 27, 2023
Ap23299014361670
Automotive
Autoworkers Reach a Deal with Ford
It's a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers.
October 26, 2023
Hvac Skilled Trades I Stock 1366065493(1)
Labor
Intersport, IDEAL, Dunlop Team Up to Support Skilled Trades
Kicking off October 26, the event showcases the expertise of America's tradespeople across key industries including electrical, automotive, HVAC, and plumbing.
October 25, 2023
Ethan Pierce, left, a material handler of 23 years at General Motors, leads a line of picketers outside the company's assembly plant, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.
Automotive
UAW Strikes at GM Plant in Texas as Union Goes After Cash Cows
About 5,000 workers walked out in Arlington, where GM makes big, high margin SUVs.
October 25, 2023
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Automotive
Strikes Trim Profit at GM in Otherwise Strong Quarter
More losses are likely if picketing spreads.
October 24, 2023
With arms outstretched, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., poses for a photo with striking workers as he visits the United Auto Workers picket line at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
Autoworkers Strike at Stellantis Plant, Shut Down Big Profit Center
Some 41,000 workers are now picketing.
October 23, 2023