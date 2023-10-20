Stricter Interest Expense Limitation to Cost Nearly 900,000 Jobs

A study analyzes the impact of Congress’ failure to reverse the stricter interest expense limitation.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 20, 2023
Jobs
iStock

The National Association of Manufacturers released a new analysis on the impact to the U.S. economy of Congress’ failure to reverse the stricter interest expense limitation that took effect in January 2022.

The jobs impact of the stricter limitation has nearly doubled over the past year given congressional inaction to ensure a pro-growth interest deductibility standard as interest rates have continued to rise. The data show that limiting manufacturers’ ability to deduct interest on debt-financed investments, over the long run, could cost the U.S. economy up to:

  • 867,000 jobs
  • $58 billion of employee compensation
  • $108 billion in GDP

“A stricter interest expense limitation restricts manufacturers’ ability to invest in new equipment and create jobs," NAM Managing Vice President of Policy Chris Netram said. "This analysis clearly shows that failing to reverse this damaging change will cut close to 900,000 jobs and billions of dollars of employee pay and harm economic growth. Even more, the study finds that manufacturers and related industries bear 77% of the burden of this policy. Congress must act by year’s end to restore a pro-growth interest deductibility standard and allow manufacturers to continue to invest for the future.”

Full Analysis

Latest in Labor
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
October 1, 2023
A view of the Nokia headquarters in Espoo, Finland, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
Nokia to Cut 14,000 After Sales Plunge
October 19, 2023
Women
'Career Catalyst' Program Launched for Food and Beverage Industries
October 18, 2023
A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023.
Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Demo Due to UAW Strike
October 18, 2023
Related Stories
Gm
Labor
Canadian Autoworkers Ratify New Contract with General Motors
A hood ornament is seen on a used Mack truck on a lot in Evans City, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020.
Labor
Workers at Mack Trucks Go on Strike after Rejecting Tentative Contract Deal
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues its latest monthly jobs report.
Labor
U.S. Employers Add a Surprisingly Strong 336K Jobs
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
Sponsored
Gain Unlimited HMI Visualization Options
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 27, 2023
Women
Labor
'Career Catalyst' Program Launched for Food and Beverage Industries
The initiative aims to support entry-level women and diverse talent.
October 18, 2023
A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023.
Automotive
Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Demo Due to UAW Strike
Costs of the ongoing auto workers strike are "mounting."
October 18, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Using AI to Support Frontline Manufacturing Workers
If every unemployed person with experience in durable goods manufacturing were employed, they would only fill around 75% of vacant jobs.
October 17, 2023
A visitor takes a photo of the Rolls-Royce jet engine of the Airbus A350-1000 parked at the static display area during the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 7, 2018, in Singapore.
Automotive
Rolls-Royce Cutting Up to 2,500 Jobs
It's part of a corporate overhaul the new CEO is carrying out.
October 17, 2023
Ford Motor Co., executive chairman Bill Ford is seen during an announcement, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich.
Automotive
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford Calls on Autoworkers to End Strike
He said the company's future is at stake.
October 16, 2023
I Stock 1352825077
Labor
The War for Female Talent in the Manufacturing Industry
The competition for female talent in the manufacturing industry is real, and the importance of talent diversity in the modern corporate landscape cannot be overstated.
October 13, 2023
Region 2B director David Green speaks with United Auto Workers outside a gate at Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
Ford Reaches Spending Limit for New Contract with Striking Autoworkers
Top exec says the carmaker has reached the limit of how much money it will spend to get a contract agreement.
October 13, 2023
UAW local 862 members strike outside of Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Automotive
Auto Workers Walk Out at Ford's Largest Factory
Some 8,700 members left their jobs yesterday in a surprise escalation.
October 12, 2023
Striking United Auto Workers members Rob Marchese, left, and Neil Peters picket at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Oct. 7, 2023, in Toledo, Ohio.
Automotive
Detroit Automakers, Union Leaders Spar Over 4,800 Layoffs at Non-Striking Factories
The companies say the strikes have forced them to impose layoffs. The UAW rejects that argument.
October 11, 2023
I Stock 513649321
Labor
Meat Snack Maker to Pay $140K for Illegally Employing Teens
The company employed at least 11 children — nine of whom operated hazardous machinery.
October 11, 2023
Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in Toronto.
Automotive
Canadian Auto Workers, GM Reach Tentative Agreement
The strike lasted less than 24 hours.
October 11, 2023
Apprenticeship
Labor
Lehigh Valley Companies, Community Partners Launch Industrial Training and Education Consortium
iTEC is an apprenticeship program that will provide skills training and talent development.
October 11, 2023
Ap9729972428288970 (1)
Automotive
How Americans Feel About The UAW Strike
And Tesla's unintended role.
October 10, 2023
Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in Toronto.
Automotive
Auto Workers Begin Strike at GM Plants in Canada
Their union, Unifor, represents more than 4,200 workers at the plants.
October 10, 2023