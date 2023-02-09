Stellantis to Open More Lactation Rooms at Michigan Plant

The automaker violated the rights of nursing mothers.

Associated Press
Feb 9, 2023
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that Stellantis will create more lactation rooms at its Sterling Heights, Michigan auto plant and fix its break policy after the department found that the automaker violated the rights of nursing mothers who work there.

Investigators with the department's Wage and Hour division found that the Stellantis plant didn't have adequate lactation rooms, with nursing mothers waiting up to 20 minutes for an available room or having to find another location to express milk, such as the community shower area.

A minimum of 19 nursing mothers shared access to four, one-person lactation rooms at the time the investigation was conducted.

Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Peugeot, said in a statement that employee health and wellness is a top priority for the company.

"We continually assess the need for additional dedicated lactation rooms in each of our locations. We are committed to providing a private, comfortable place for women to express milk," it said.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1350582023
How to 'Bridge' Your Way to Social Security
February 6, 2023
Software
4 Valuable Productivity Tools for Manufacturing Leaders
February 1, 2023
Woman
Carhartt Empowers Women in Skilled Trades with Call for Grant Applications
February 1, 2023
Related Stories
This image provided by Catalina María Gomez Caycedo shows Aleena Rupani, from left, Catalina María Gomez Caycedo, Henry Crabtree, and Michael Watkins in Crabtree's London flat. The close friends met through their work at a software company with workers scattered around the globe. A recent Gallup survey says just 2 in 10 adult U.S. employees say they have a best friend at work.
Labor
Gallup: Just 2 in 10 U.S. Employees Have Work `Best Friend'
Woman
Labor
Carhartt Empowers Women in Skilled Trades with Call for Grant Applications
Bringing in an experienced warehouse storage rack supplier early in the process can help facility managers avoid being blindsided by building permit delays and help keep operation plans on track.
Labor
Prevent Lengthy Warehouse Building Permit Delays
Miller Fab
Labor
Automation Offers Labor Shortage Solutions
More in Labor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
This image provided by Catalina María Gomez Caycedo shows Aleena Rupani, from left, Catalina María Gomez Caycedo, Henry Crabtree, and Michael Watkins in Crabtree's London flat. The close friends met through their work at a software company with workers scattered around the globe. A recent Gallup survey says just 2 in 10 adult U.S. employees say they have a best friend at work.
Labor
Gallup: Just 2 in 10 U.S. Employees Have Work `Best Friend'
Younger people in general are feeling more disconnected from their workplaces.
February 7, 2023
Ap23038163986864
Aerospace
Boeing Plans to Cut About 2,000 Finance and HR Jobs in 2023
Boeing's total workforce was 156,000 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022.
February 7, 2023
I Stock 1350582023
Labor
How to 'Bridge' Your Way to Social Security
The bridge strategy taps a worker's retirement account to pay amounts roughly equal to the foregone Social Security checks.
February 6, 2023
I Stock 533008105
Labor
By the Numbers: Tech Industry Job Cuts
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, and there doesn't appear to be any let up this month.
February 6, 2023
I Stock 910637250
Labor
2 Rivals From Factory Floors Face Off in Race to Lead UAW
How do they plan to make changes after scandals and will there be more strikes?
February 2, 2023
A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks, Dec. 15, 2021, in Atlanta.
Labor
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
The EV truck maker is cutting more than 800 jobs.
February 2, 2023
Software
Operations
4 Valuable Productivity Tools for Manufacturing Leaders
A company cannot simply demand employees work faster and take smaller breaks.
February 1, 2023
An Amazon Prime driver makes a delivery in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for December.
Labor
Job Openings Top 11 Million
The American job market has been surprisingly resilient throughout this period of economic uncertainty.
February 1, 2023
Woman
Labor
Carhartt Empowers Women in Skilled Trades with Call for Grant Applications
Eligible nonprofit organizations that help place women in skilled positions are encouraged to apply.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 At 2 39 24 Pm
Automotive
EV Startup Arrival Cuts Its Workforce by Half
The layoffs will take the company's headcount down to about 800.
January 30, 2023
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Operations
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
This comes on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October.
January 30, 2023
I Stock 1341269186
Labor
Goodyear Laying Off 500
The company blamed the cuts on a challenging industry environment and cost pressure driven by inflation.
January 27, 2023
Airbus Flag (1)
Aerospace
Airbus to Hire 13,000 in 2023
The new recruitment drive emphasizes technical and manufacturing profiles, as well as skills in new energies, cyber and digital.
January 27, 2023
I Stock 1160947136
Labor
Startup Imposes $1,200 Fine for Disturbing Coworkers on Vacation
The company fines anyone who attempts to interrupt their time off.
January 26, 2023