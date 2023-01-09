CNH Workers Reject 'Last, Best and Final' Offer

The UAW workers previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises.

Associated Press
Jan 9, 2023
Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 picket after going on strike, May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The UAW union said it would schedule a vote on the company’s latest upgraded offer but it did not release any details of what is included in the offer.
Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 picket after going on strike, May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The UAW union said it would schedule a vote on the company’s latest upgraded offer but it did not release any details of what is included in the offer.
John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP, File

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage.

In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members who work for CNH and said the union's bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company.

It was the first vote on an offer since the workers walked off the job months ago. The UAW said this week that it had decided to put the offer before members, but didn't offer details.

Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn't cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW has not provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May.

Workers on the picket line in Burlington told WQAD television Monday that they wanted to go back to work but only if they receive a fair contract.

There was no immediate response to AP email messages requesting comment from the company late Saturday.

CNH Industrial, which is based in the United Kingdom, has more than 37,000 employees worldwide. In its most recent earnings report, CNH reported a profit of $559 million in the third quarter. That's up nearly 22% from the previous year's $460 million net income as it increased the prices of its tractors, backhoes and other equipment.

The CNH strike is one of the longest ones over the past couple of years as workers have increasingly demanded better pay and working conditions coming out of the pandemic. There have been a number of strikes, including a high profile monthlong strike involving 10,000 Deere & Co. workers, and several new unions have been established at Starbucks stores and Amazon warehouses although some locations have rejected unions. The Deere workers secured 10% raises and improved benefits after their strike.

Latest in Labor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
I Stock 1310721282
USDA Announces Programs to Support Hispanic Agriculture
December 2, 2022
An employee in protective clothing takes a sample from the furnace at the steel producer, Salzgitter AG, in Salzgitter, Germany, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
German Industrial Workers to Get Pay Raises in 2-Year Deal
November 18, 2022
I Stock 1318111773
American Workers Feel Alienated, Helpless & Overwhelmed
November 10, 2022
Related Stories
Miller Fab
Labor
Automation Offers Labor Shortage Solutions
Prisoner Scott Steffes works on climbing at the Parnall Correctional Facility's Vocational Village in Jackson, Mich.
Labor
Michigan Program Trains Prisoners to Trim Around Power Lines
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for November.
Labor
U.S. Job Openings Stayed High in Sign of Economic Resilience
I Stock 1044976052
Labor
Amazon, Salesforce Cut Jobs in Latest Tech Worker Purge
More in Labor
Miller Fab
Labor
Automation Offers Labor Shortage Solutions
When suppliers automate some indirect labor activities, they can redeploy workers into roles that humans can best perform.
January 9, 2023
Prisoner Scott Steffes works on climbing at the Parnall Correctional Facility's Vocational Village in Jackson, Mich.
Labor
Michigan Program Trains Prisoners to Trim Around Power Lines
One inmate expects to be with a company contracted by DTE Energy upon release.
January 9, 2023
I Stock 1268552075 (1)
Labor
Worker Strikes, Union Elections Surged in 2022
Could it mark a turning point for organized labor?
January 6, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Labor
FTC Proposes Ban on Employee Noncompete Clauses
The measure could make it easier for people to switch jobs — and deepen competition for workers.
January 6, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for November.
Labor
U.S. Job Openings Stayed High in Sign of Economic Resilience
Such a high number of job openings suggests the economy is not yet in recession or close to falling into one.
January 5, 2023
I Stock 1044976052
Labor
Amazon, Salesforce Cut Jobs in Latest Tech Worker Purge
Amazon alone will cut 18,000 workers.
January 5, 2023
Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 carry picket signs after going on strike, May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa.
Automotive
UAW Workers to Vote on CNH Offer 8 Months After Strike Began
Workers rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike.
January 4, 2023
Port Of Charleston I Stock 501884660
Supply Chain
Union Wins Labor Board Ruling in Port Dispute
Only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation's largest maritime centers.
December 23, 2022
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va.
Labor
Micron Announces Layoffs, Cost Cutting as Chip Demand Drops
The chip maker is struggling to deal with too much supply amid a drop in demand.
December 22, 2022
Anheuser-Busch invested more than $5 million in a new technical training center to develop critical skillsets and provide employees meaningful growth opportunities.
Labor
Anheuser-Busch Opens Tech Center to Address Skills Gap
The center seeks to improve technical skills and provide a training roadmap for employees of all levels.
December 22, 2022
I Stock 949211858
Labor
Should We Tax Robots?
Because robots can replace jobs, a stiff tax on them would give firms incentive to help retain workers.
December 21, 2022
I Stock 904916892
Labor
DOL Recovers $6.3M for Employee Stock Plan
Execs at a specialty gas company have reached a settlement after cheating the plan.
December 21, 2022
Lethrese Rosete, a 20-year-old DePaul sophomore who is majoring in UX design to combine her creativity and coding skills, plays an online game at the university's Esports Gaming Center Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. A growing effort to channel students' enthusiasm for esports toward preparing them for jobs in science, technology, engineering and math could improve racial diversity in STEM.
Labor
Esports Seen as Pathway to Boost Diversity in STEM Careers
How schools and businesses are using multiplayer competitive video games to prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
December 21, 2022
A medical worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 from a worker at the Foxconn factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Foxconn, the company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones, has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory, in Zhengzhou, central China, that led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production.
Labor
Foxconn to Ease COVID-19 Curbs in Chinese iPhone Factory
Previous restrictions caused thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production.
December 15, 2022
Foxconn I Stock 1179670152
Labor
Foxconn Qualifies for More Wis. Tax Breaks
"Foxconn’s late summer hiring spree for public dollars will inevitably lead to new year layoffs," said one local leader.
December 14, 2022