What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?

Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Liz Weston
Oct 31, 2022
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
iStock

Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But figuring out what your benefits are worth isn’t always easy.

You may need to do a little digging to find how much your employer contributes toward health insurance, retirement plans and other perks. Some benefits also have nonmonetary value, and people can value the same benefits in different ways.

For example, people with health conditions are likely to appreciate guaranteed access to disability or life insurance that could be hard to get or prohibitively expensive otherwise. Someone with student loans may value a program to help with education debt far more than someone without student loan debt.

Now that open enrollment season is upon us again, it’s a great time to review your employer’s current offerings. Understanding what your benefits are worth could renew your commitment to your current job — or make you realize it’s time to seek out a better deal. If you’re thinking of becoming self-employed, you can better understand how much more you’ll need to earn to replace your current benefits.

Here are some of the most common benefits, along with typical employer contribution amounts, according to Mercer, an employee benefits consultant.

HEALTH INSURANCE: $5,000 TO $20,000

Employer-provided health insurance plans range from bare bones to fairly extravagant. On average, though, employers paid 83% of the $7,739 premium last year for single coverage and 73% of the $22,221 premium for family coverage, according to KFF, a health insurance research organization.

You can find what both you and your employer paid for your health insurance last year on your 2021 W-2, says Paul Fronstin, director of health benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute, or EBRI. The annual figure is often reported using a “DD” code.

Your employer also may break out its contribution on your pay stub. A pay stub is a document that provides the details of your gross and after-tax pay along with various deductions. You often can access your pay stub through your company’s online payroll system; ask your human resources department for details.

Premiums are just one factor in evaluating your health care coverage, of course. Deductibles, co-pays and provider networks matter as well. Having access to different types of plans can make open enrollment more confusing, but it also can help you tailor your coverage to your situation.

RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN: 3% TO 10% OF SALARY

EBRI surveys have consistently found that the benefit employees value most after health insurance is access to a retirement plan, with all other benefits coming in at “a distant third,” Fronstin says.

People who have workplace retirement plans such as 401(k)s are far more likely to save for retirement than those who don’t, according to AARP . These plans offer automatic paycheck deductions, and many sign people up automatically as well.

Most 401(k)s also come with company matches — free money that can help employees build wealth faster. Among the most common matches are 50% of the first 6% of salary the worker contributes, or a dollar-for-dollar match of 3% to 6% of pay.

Employers can contribute an even greater percentage of pay to traditional pension plans, which promise a specified monthly benefit amount in retirement. That’s in contrast to 401(k)s and other defined contribution plans, where the amounts you get in retirement depend on how much is contributed and how your investments perform.

Pensions are still common among government agencies, colleges and health care nonprofits, although only about 15% of private sector workers have access to such plans, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

EVERYTHING ELSE: ZERO TO THOUSANDS

Employers that provide dental insurance usually pay $500 to $2,500 a year for the coverage, according to Sandra Sweeney, principal in Mercer’s career practice. Life insurance averages $100 to $300 per employee, while disability insurance usually costs $250 to $1,500.

Employers may offer access to other coverage, such as additional life insurance, long-term care insurance or pet insurance. Workers typically pay the full cost but may benefit from group rates for the policies, Fronstin says.

Help with education costs is increasingly popular, as well. About half of employers offer tuition assistance, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. And of the companies surveyed by EBRI last year, 17% offered some kind of student loan debt assistance while another 31% planned to do so.

Workers can also exclude up to $5,250 of tuition assistance from their incomes on their tax returns, according to the IRS. And through 2025, the limit includes student loan repayment help, as well.

Remember that your employer provides benefits to attract, retain and reward workers. If you’re not sure what all your benefits are, or what they’re worth, your human resources department should be happy to fill you in, says Fronstin.

“Ask your employer,” Fronstin says. “It’s not a secret.”

Latest in Labor
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
October 7, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
October 3, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Related Stories
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Labor
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Labor
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
New Jobs Ap
Labor
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Sponsored
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
More in Labor
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Cyberthreats are escalating. With a low tolerance for downtime, industrial control system networks are frequently subjected to cyberattacks. This new paper shows you how to transform your network’s performance to meet demands for security...
October 7, 2022
In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Labor
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
With 90 assembly lines, it is the main iPhone assembly site.
October 31, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Labor
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
Freight train cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Atlanta.
Labor
Businesses Seek White House Intervention in Rail Dispute
Hundreds of industry groups are are increasingly worried about a railroad strike.
October 28, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotive in the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Second Railroad Union Rejects Deal, Adding to Strike Worries
The union's president cited a "lack of good-faith bargaining" by the railroads.
October 27, 2022
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Labor
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Turnover numbers are dropping, but the impact may linger for years to come.
October 26, 2022
I Stock 1312677402
Labor
Healthcare Tech Giant Philips Scraps 4,000 Staff Worldwide
The job cuts amount to about 5% of the company's global workforce and are expected to save it 300 million euros annually.
October 24, 2022
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020.
Labor
Companies Lure Hourly Workers with College Tuition
Since 2021 alone, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's, Citi and Lowe's have made free college available to more than 3 million U.S. workers.
October 24, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
If both sides can't agree, Congress could step in.
October 21, 2022
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
IOT
Elon Musk Plans to Cut 75% of Twitter Workforce: Report
It would leave the company with a skeleton crew.
October 21, 2022
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years to help students land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
Labor
Gates Foundation Donates $1B for Math Education
They cite research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
October 20, 2022
Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Warehouse Workers Reject Union Bid
About 66% of workers voted against the unionization effort.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
The group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test.
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Labor
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces Off with Union in Fight for Second Warehouse
The vote could force the reluctant e-commerce behemoth to the negotiating table.
October 17, 2022