Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities

They may also shield companies from liability.

Cora Lewis
Oct 31, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening.

New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised,” according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights.

Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.

Seher Khawaja, senior attorney for economic empowerment at Legal Momentum whose organization helped draft the New York City law, said salary transparency "gives existing employees and workers information to better gauge how positions within their workplace are valued and whether they’re being paid fairly.”

It also gives employers a way to avoid liability.

“It puts their feet to the fire to think about how they’re setting pay and to avoid discriminatory practices that were working their way in previously,” Khawaja said.

Haris Silic, vice president at Artisan Talent, a staffing agency that places hundreds of creative professionals in New York City and across the country, said the law's implementation may initially be tough on the employer's side, but he thinks “everyone sees the value.”

“Every employer was an employee once,” he said.

Business groups, including New York's five borough chambers of commerce, have argued that the law could create “dissatisfaction in the workforce and demands to adjust existing pay scales that the employer may be unable to afford."

“During a labor shortage, or in the context of achieving diversity goals, the posted maximum may be significantly higher than the historical salary ranges,” the groups wrote in a letter to the New York City Council.

Colorado was the first to adopt a salary transparency law in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington, as well as cities like Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio.

Rules for salary disclosures vary. In some cases, they require employers to share the information upon request or after an interview, with exemptions for small businesses. In other cases, employers must post salary ranges.

New York City’s law is similar to Colorado’s but it applies only to employers with four or more workers rather than all businesses. That accounts for one-third of employers in the city but roughly 90% of workers, according to state Labor Department statistics.

The new wave of legislation marks a shift in who bears the onus for making salaries transparent, with more employers now being held responsible for creating an open work environment instead of leaving it to employees to figure out how their pay compares to their coworkers and whether to ask for fair compensation, according to Andrea Johnson, director of state policy at the National Women’s Law Center.

Mary Ramsay, 55, a health educator based in Syracuse, New York who is looking for a job with higher pay, said she hopes New York City's salary transparency law will soon apply to the entire state, something that legislators are currently considering.

“Hiring people should be seen as a two-way contract,” she said. “You're looking for a good partnership.”

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring any employer with at least 15 employees to publish pay scales with its job listings. The law also went further than Colorado and New York by requiring large employers to submit an annual report to California’s Civil Rights Department breaking down salaries by race, ethnicity, and sex.

In 2021, the median pay for full-time women workers was about 83% of men’s pay, according to federal data, and women make less than their male counterparts in nearly all fields. For women of color, the numbers are even worse. A report by the National Partnership for Women and Families found that Black women make 64 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. For Latina women, it's 54 cents and for Native American women, it's just 51 cents.

Khawaja said the disclosure of demographic information is a heartening addition to the California law, noting that one of the most significant reasons for persistent wage inequities is occupational segregation by gender and race. So long as women and people of color disproportionately work in lower wage industries, pay gaps will exist, she added.

“A disproportionate number of women are working lower wage jobs,” Khawaja said. “So legislation to increase the minimum wage and eliminate exceptions, such as the tipped wage for certain categories of workers like restaurant workers, are really essential to closing that gap.”

Here are some other things to know about salary transparency:

DISCUSSING PAY WITH CO-WORKERS IS LEGAL

Johnson emphasizes that it’s perfectly legal to talk about pay on the job even if employers discourage it.

“The National Labor Relations Protection Act protects employees who discuss pay because it protects employees who discuss workplace conditions, and pay is a work condition,” she said.

A lack of transparency around pay typically disadvantages women and people of color — the very same groups that are already statistically less likely to fare well in negotiations, Johnson added.

IT'S OK TO WITHHOLD YOUR SALARY HISTORY

Don't feel compelled to disclose your salary history with a potential employer. In fact, some cities and states have passed laws forbidding employers from even asking, a practice that can depress wages and lock in inequities.

“There’s a fundamental information asymmetry in salary negotiation,” said Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “Employers inherently have better information about wages, meaning they have an upper hand. The party that has more information is going to fare better.”

SAME GOES FOR SALARY EXPECTATIONS

Some employers get around the salary history legal constraint by asking applicants to share their salary expectations, but Bahn said that can have the same effect of lowering offers.

That's why Laura Adler, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, said it's better to have salary transparency laws that require employers to disclose salary ranges — like in New York, Colorado, and California. Such laws make it more difficult for employers to circumvent the rules.

“The more policymakers can ground their interventions in the way companies actually run their businesses, the more effective those interventions are likely to be,” she said.

When negotiating for a new job, know you have the right to decline to share salary expectations so that the employer opens the offer, advocates advise.

Latest in Labor
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
October 7, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
October 3, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Related Stories
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
Labor
What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?
In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Labor
Workers Walk Out of iPhone Factory, Highlighting Virus Woes
New Jobs Ap
Labor
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
Sponsored
How to Defend Your Industrial Network
More in Labor
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
About 90% of CFOs will use automation, AI and fintech within the next two years. This new video podcast discusses how spending plans are evolving for manufacturers as well as what companies are doing to become more efficient. Listen to the podcast now.
October 12, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Labor
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
Freight train cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Atlanta.
Labor
Businesses Seek White House Intervention in Rail Dispute
Hundreds of industry groups are are increasingly worried about a railroad strike.
October 28, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotive in the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Second Railroad Union Rejects Deal, Adding to Strike Worries
The union's president cited a "lack of good-faith bargaining" by the railroads.
October 27, 2022
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Labor
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Turnover numbers are dropping, but the impact may linger for years to come.
October 26, 2022
I Stock 1312677402
Labor
Healthcare Tech Giant Philips Scraps 4,000 Staff Worldwide
The job cuts amount to about 5% of the company's global workforce and are expected to save it 300 million euros annually.
October 24, 2022
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. While working full time for Chipotle, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from the restaurant chain. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020.
Labor
Companies Lure Hourly Workers with College Tuition
Since 2021 alone, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's, Citi and Lowe's have made free college available to more than 3 million U.S. workers.
October 24, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
If both sides can't agree, Congress could step in.
October 21, 2022
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
IOT
Elon Musk Plans to Cut 75% of Twitter Workforce: Report
It would leave the company with a skeleton crew.
October 21, 2022
In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years to help students land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
Labor
Gates Foundation Donates $1B for Math Education
They cite research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success.
October 20, 2022
Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Warehouse Workers Reject Union Bid
About 66% of workers voted against the unionization effort.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
The group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test.
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Labor
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.
October 18, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces Off with Union in Fight for Second Warehouse
The vote could force the reluctant e-commerce behemoth to the negotiating table.
October 17, 2022
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
Labor
Labor Wins Again as Okla. Apple Workers Vote to Unionize
The labor movement has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
October 17, 2022