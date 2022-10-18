Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits

The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.

Associated Press
Oct 18, 2022
Arrest
iStock

PLYMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England's largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said.

More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts, in the early morning and stopped about 100 employees from leaving, Police Chief Matthew Ahl said in a statement.

Police spent two hours negotiating with picketers.

"After the attempted negotiation to move union members out of the roadway to create a safe passable environment, unfortunately we had to respond by removing members of the crowd who were inciting a hostile picket line," the chief said.

Sixteen to 20 people were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and assault and battery, he said. After the arrests, traffic started to flow safely.

About 300 Sysco drivers represented by the Teamsters Local 653 started their strike Oct. 1 seeking better pay and benefits. Voicemails seeking comment were left with union representatives.

Houston-based Sysco, which has distribution facilities across the country, supplies food to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and restaurants.

A Sysco spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company remains committed to reaching a "competitive labor agreement" with Local 653.

"While we are disappointed in the Teamsters leadership's ongoing decision to have our employees out on strike without letting them vote, we respect their right to do so under the law," the company said. "What we can't respect is violence, disorderly conduct, intimidation, or threats, on or off the strike line, targeting our employees, vendors, customers, or the public."

The Sysco warehouse in Plympton, south of Boston, is still operating with third-party drivers. The facility stocks about 13,000 products, according to the company's website.

Sysco employees at a company facility near Syracuse, New York, had also been on strike, but the sides reached an agreement last week.


Latest in Labor
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
Sponsored
The Silver Bullet for Empowering Business Processes
October 12, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
October 3, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Related Stories
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table.
Labor
Labor Agency Tallies Votes in Another Amazon Union Election
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
Labor
Labor Wins Again as Okla. Apple Workers Vote to Unionize
Johndeere
Labor
John Deere Thibodaux Plant Expansion to Create 70 Bayou Region Jobs
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Sponsored
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
More in Labor
5 Considerations to Connect Your Manufacturing Facility
Sponsored
5 Considerations to Connect Your Manufacturing Facility
Industry 4.0 is here—the world around us is connected, automated, and filled with data. Manufacturing facilities are no different— from doors opening and closing to lights going off and on. Download the whitepaper.
October 13, 2022
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Faces Off with Union in Fight for Second Warehouse
The vote could force the reluctant e-commerce behemoth to the negotiating table.
October 17, 2022
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
Labor
Labor Wins Again as Okla. Apple Workers Vote to Unionize
The labor movement has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
October 17, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Supply Chain
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
A crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
All 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.
October 13, 2022
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Union leaders said railroads didn't do enough to address workers' concerns about paid time off.
October 10, 2022
In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.
Labor
Indian Workers Rescued from Job Scams
Citizens of other countries in the region have suffered in similar scams.
October 10, 2022
In this image from video, Amazon workers line up outside the company's facility in Staten Island, New York, March 25, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Fire Protest
Employees refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire.
October 6, 2022
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
Labor
Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs
This amounts to about 12% of the workforce of this embattled company.
October 6, 2022
I Stock 1169572096
E-Commerce
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holidays
The e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than competitors.
October 6, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Labor
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
A work truck leaves the San Juan Generating Station near Waterflow, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Shift Away from Coal Hits Tribal Community in New Mexico
Families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work.
October 3, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Labor
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay.
October 3, 2022
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
Students say they shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field.
September 30, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Labor
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.
September 29, 2022