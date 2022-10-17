Labor Wins Again as Okla. Apple Workers Vote to Unionize

The labor movement has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.

Associated Press
Oct 17, 2022
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board. The vote on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months, according to the federal labor board.

The vote on Friday signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic.

Fifty-six workers at the store, located at Oklahoma City's Penn Square Mall, voted to be represented by The Communications Workers of America, while 32 voted against it, according to a preliminary tally by National Labor Relations Board. The approximate number of eligible voters was 95, the board said.

The labor board said Friday that both parties have five business days to file objections to the election. If no objections are filed, the results will be certified, and the employer must begin bargaining in good faith with the union.

The union victory follows a vote to unionize an Apple store in Towson, Maryland, in June. That effort was spearheaded by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Maryland, which is preparing to begin formal negotiations.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Saturday, Apple said, “We believe the open, direct and collaborative relationship we have with our valued team members is the best way to provide an excellent experience for our customers, and for our teams.”

Apple also cited “strong compensation and exceptional benefits,” and noted that since 2018, it has increased starting rates in the U.S. by 45% and made significant improvements in other benefits, including new educational and family support programs.

The Communications Workers of America could not be immediately reached for comment.

Worker discontent has invigorated the labor movements at several major companies in the U.S. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered tensions over sick leave policies, scheduling, and other issues.

In a surprise victory, Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of unionizing in April, though similar efforts at other warehouses so far have been unsuccessful. Voting for an Amazon facility near Albany, New York, began on Wednesday and is expected go through Monday. Well over 200 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize over the past year, according to the NLRB.

Latest in Labor
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
October 14, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
October 3, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Blackboard With The Word Millennials 000084280137 Medium
Future-Proofing for 'Millennial Manufacturing'
July 28, 2022
Related Stories
Johndeere
Labor
John Deere Thibodaux Plant Expansion to Create 70 Bayou Region Jobs
In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.
Labor
Indian Workers Rescued from Job Scams
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
Labor
Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Labor
Making the Culture Changes That Assure Digital Transformation Success
Sponsored
Making the Culture Changes That Assure Digital Transformation Success
Change management is central to gaining lasting success with any digital transformation strategy, focusing on technologies that enable every team member to excel and drive innovation. Download the guide.
October 13, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Supply Chain
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
A crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
All 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.
October 13, 2022
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Union leaders said railroads didn't do enough to address workers' concerns about paid time off.
October 10, 2022
In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.
Labor
Indian Workers Rescued from Job Scams
Citizens of other countries in the region have suffered in similar scams.
October 10, 2022
In this image from video, Amazon workers line up outside the company's facility in Staten Island, New York, March 25, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Fire Protest
Employees refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire.
October 6, 2022
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
Labor
Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs
This amounts to about 12% of the workforce of this embattled company.
October 6, 2022
I Stock 1169572096
E-Commerce
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holidays
The e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than competitors.
October 6, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Labor
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
A work truck leaves the San Juan Generating Station near Waterflow, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Shift Away from Coal Hits Tribal Community in New Mexico
Families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work.
October 3, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Labor
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay.
October 3, 2022
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
Students say they shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field.
September 30, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Labor
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
I Stock 1253537126
Labor
Brewing Company Terminated Workers for Asking About Pay
Federal officials recovered back wages and damages for the employees.
September 28, 2022