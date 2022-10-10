Indian Workers Rescued from Job Scams

Citizens of other countries in the region have suffered in similar scams.

Ashok Sharma
Oct 10, 2022
In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.
In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.
Ministry of External Affairs via AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government on Friday said it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand.

Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.

The companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and were recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in Thailand, he said.

Many of the workers were taken illegally across the border into an area of Myanmar that is difficult to access because of the local security situation, Bagchi said.

He said nearly 50 workers have been brought back to India from Myanmar, while some others were still in Myanmar police custody for questioning because they illegally entered the country without visas.

He said 80 other Indian workers have been rescued from Cambodia and Laos.

Last month, M.K. Stalin, the top elected official of India's southern Tamil Nadu state, said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamils from the state, were being held captive in Myanmar.

Citizens of other countries in the region have suffered in similar scams.

On Thursday, 21 Malaysians rescued from human traffickers in Cambodia and Laos returned home. Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the government has now rescued 273 people out of 401 reported missing in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand. Most have returned except for 60 still in immigration detention centers in those countries who are waiting to be processed, he said.

A U.N. envoy has said the scam networks, which often have links to transnational organized crime, are set up in countries with weak law enforcement, attracting educated young workers with promises of high earnings. The workers are then subject to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in cheating victims reached by phone into transferring payments into overseas bank accounts.

Latest in Labor
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
October 3, 2022
A guest takes a puff from a marijuana cigarette at the Sensi Magazine party celebrating the 420 holiday in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2019.
California OKs Bill to Protect Workers Who Use Pot at Home
August 31, 2022
Blackboard With The Word Millennials 000084280137 Medium
Future-Proofing for 'Millennial Manufacturing'
July 28, 2022
I Stock 1357676694
Virtual Labs Accelerate Manufacturing Upskilling, Increase Retention
July 26, 2022
Related Stories
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
Labor
Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs
Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. There were 10.1 million advertised jobs on the last day of August, the government said Tuesday, Sept. 4, down a huge 10% from 11.2 million openings in July. In March, job openings had hit a record of nearly 11.9 million.
Labor
U.S. Job Openings Sink
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the federal minimum wage in 2021 was worth 34% less than in 1968, when its purchasing power peaked.
Labor
Poll Reveals Pessimism about Standard of Living
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Labor
In this image from video, Amazon workers line up outside the company's facility in Staten Island, New York, March 25, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Fire Protest
Employees refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire.
October 6, 2022
This Nov. 19, 2019 photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif. Peloton told employees Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that it will cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as post- pandemic sales of its indoor exercise equipment continues to tail off.
Labor
Peloton to Cut 500 Jobs
This amounts to about 12% of the workforce of this embattled company.
October 6, 2022
I Stock 1169572096
E-Commerce
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Workers for Holidays
The e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than competitors.
October 6, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Labor
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
A work truck leaves the San Juan Generating Station near Waterflow, New Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Labor
U.S. Shift Away from Coal Hits Tribal Community in New Mexico
Families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work.
October 3, 2022
Farm worker Enrique Rubio of Mexico, works at the Dutch Hollow Farms milking Jersey dairy cows ,,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers.
Labor
Pay Bumps Coming for More Farmworkers, Long Denied Overtime
Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay.
October 3, 2022
Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, poses for photos on the school's campus in Claremont, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Aina was used to getting paid for her internships and could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. 'If I felt that it wasn't compensated then I wouldn't go for it because I wouldn't have the funds to cover it,' Aina says. 'I wouldn't want to ask my parents, who are helping me pay for college, to pay for something I'm doing over the summer.'
Labor
Unpaid Internships Face New Scrutiny
Students say they shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field.
September 30, 2022
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it is raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.
Labor
Amazon to Raise Hourly Pay
The pay bump comes amid a growing unionization movement inside its warehouses.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
I Stock 1253537126
Labor
Brewing Company Terminated Workers for Asking About Pay
Federal officials recovered back wages and damages for the employees.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1356164830
Labor
How to Cultivate a Happier Retirement
It's not just money.
September 26, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Labor
Deal That Prevented Rail Strike Still Needs Worker Support
Many rail workers remain unhappy.
September 22, 2022
Norfolk Southern rail yard in Atlanta, Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Rail Workers Win Key Concessions in Tentative Deal
A provision regarding unpaid time off for medical procedures was a key sticking point.
September 16, 2022
Selkirk rail yard, Selkirk, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022.
Labor
Tentative Railway Labor Deal Reached, Averting Strike
The strike could have shut down rail lines across the country.
September 15, 2022
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Labor
Work at Stellantis Plant to Resume After Deal With UAW
The strike was related to health and safety issues.
September 13, 2022