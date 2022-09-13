Union, GE Reach Deal for Faster Raises at New England Plants

Some 540 workers will see their pay go up.

Associated Press
Sep 13, 2022
AP Photo/Steven Senne, file

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. says it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant.

Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after six years of work, instead of as many as 10 required under the old system.

The tentative agreement first reported Tuesday by The Associated Press must be ratified by workers in a vote set for later this month.

Some 540 workers will see their pay go up, or become eligible for raises sooner, if the agreement is approved.

IUE-CWA Local 201, the union that negotiated the deal, said GE implemented the same accelerated raise schedule this summer at at non-union plants in Rutland, Vermont, and Hooksett, N.H.

The union called the deal a “massive win” for workers, especially as they are dealing with higher living costs brought on by inflation.

“As we prepare to negotiate our national union contract for GE workers across the country, this sends a powerful message to the company that we can organize effectively against stagnating wages and keep good jobs in our community," union president Adam Kaszynski said in a statement emailed to the AP.

