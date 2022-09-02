Amazon Bid to Scrap Historic Union Win Blocked

Haleluya Hadero
Sep 2, 2022
Amazon warehouse, Staten Island, N.Y., April 1, 2022.
Amazon warehouse, Staten Island, N.Y., April 1, 2022.
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon's attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition.

Thursday's win is a relief for the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current workers whose unexpected victory in April followed weeks of aggressive campaigning from both sides.

“Today is a great day for Labor,” Chris Smalls, a fired Amazon worker who now heads the union, wrote in Tweet celebrating the decision.

Shortly after the spring vote, Amazon filed more than two dozen objections with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming it was tainted by organizers and Region 29, the agency’s regional office in Brooklyn that oversaw the election. The case was then transferred to another regional office, based in Phoenix, Arizona, at Amazon's request.

The 24-day long hearing, which Amazon had unsuccessfully sought to close to the public, was marked by tense exchanges between attorneys for both sides on what documents could be submitted for evidence and which witnesses could testify.

On Thursday, Lisa Dunn, the agency officer who handled the company's case, concluded Amazon's objections should be entirely overruled and the union be certified as a bargaining representative for the warehouse, a spokesperson for the NLRB wrote in an email.

“Employer has not met its burden of establishing that Region 29, the Petitioner, or any third parties have engaged in objectionable conduct affecting the results of the election,” the spokesperson said, offering a summary of Dunn's recommendation.

Amazon Spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the company plans to appeal.

“While we’re still reviewing the decision, we strongly disagree with the conclusion and intend to appeal," Nantel said in a statement. "As we showed throughout the hearing with dozens of witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents, both the NLRB and the ALU improperly influenced the outcome of the election and we don’t believe it represents what the majority of our team wants.”

Amazon, the union and the agency's office in Brooklyn have until September 16 to file any exceptions to the report, which would send the case to the regional director, who will issue an order to certify the election results or order a rerun vote. The company could still appeal that order to the five-person labor board, whose Democratic majority is expected to be sympathetic to the union.

Even when the agency upholds a union victory, experts say companies who don't want a unionized workforce often refuse to negotiate. That move can trigger protracted legal battles in federal court, which some companies could use as a backdoor attempt to thwart labor victories.

In May, the nascent union lost a separate election at a neighboring warehouse, which dampened enthusiasm elsewhere. At the same time, it was devoting more time and resources to defend its initial win from the e-commerce giant.

Other campaigns have kicked off at Amazon warehouses in North Carolina, Kentucky and elsewhere, as workers attempt to gather enough signatures to qualify for a union election. Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany, New York are slated to vote in their own election in the coming months.

Latest in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1357676694
Virtual Labs Accelerate Manufacturing Upskilling, Increase Retention
July 26, 2022
LakeAir air purifier for industrial use.
Eliminate Indoor Airborne Contaminants to Protect Worker Safety, Productivity
June 24, 2022
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., on Nov. 13, 2021. Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 11,000 to 200,000 for the week ending May 28, the Labor Department reported Thursday, June 2, 2022. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs.
Fewer Americans File for Jobless Aid
June 23, 2022
Related Stories
Ge
Labor
GE Workers in Alabama Seek Union
Taylor Purdy, a pipe layer with Complete General Construction, answers questions about his experience working around the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing plant construction site in Johnstown, Ohio.
Labor
Wanted: 7,000 Construction Workers for Intel Chip Plants
Wage Cuts I Stock 1029428234
Labor
CEO Who Cut Pay to Give Workers More Has Resigned
Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it dismisses employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more similar lawsuits, including Hersey's case, looms over the railroad.
Labor
Disqualified for Disabilities, Railroad Workers Fight Back
More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Hiring sign at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., July 14, 2022.
Labor
Hiring Slows, but Employers Still Add 315K Jobs
The unemployment rate climbed from a half-century low as more Americans came off the sidelines to look for jobs.
September 2, 2022
I Stock 1192854789
Labor
4 Things You Should Know About Working After You Turn 65
It’s important to know how working affects your Medicare benefits, Social Security and tax situation.
August 31, 2022
I Stock 1250283029
Labor
Night Shift Workers Face Higher Health Risks
Working night shifts can be dangerous to health.
August 31, 2022
A sign placed at a booth during a job fair in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2021.
Economics
Jobs Vacancies Rise, Dashing Fed Hopes
Employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation.
August 30, 2022
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train as it approaches a crossing, Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Labor
3 Rail Unions Announce Tentative Deal with 24% Raises
But the two largest rail unions still haven't been able to reach a deal.
August 30, 2022
I Stock 178972479
Energy
What Are Green Jobs?
And how can I get one?
August 29, 2022
Ge
Labor
GE Workers in Alabama Seek Union
The effort follows a union election at an Amazon facility in the state.
August 23, 2022
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles, leaders of the Dearborn, Mich., automaker announced Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in a companywide email.
Automotive
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the the U.S. and Canada.
August 22, 2022
Taylor Purdy, a pipe layer with Complete General Construction, answers questions about his experience working around the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing plant construction site in Johnstown, Ohio.
Labor
Wanted: 7,000 Construction Workers for Intel Chip Plants
The two factories are set to open in 2025.
August 22, 2022
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, U.K., Aug. 21, 2022.
Labor
Strike at Major Port Adds to Industrial Chaos
Nearly 2,000 workers walked off their jobs over pay, raising fears of severe supply chain problems.
August 22, 2022
I Stock 1375176755
Labor
Wayfair Cutting Nearly 900 Jobs
The company will make substantial cuts to third party labor costs.
August 19, 2022
Wage Cuts I Stock 1029428234
Labor
CEO Who Cut Pay to Give Workers More Has Resigned
The embattled CEO of Gravity Payments famously lowered his salary to $70,000 in 2015.
August 18, 2022
Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it dismisses employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more similar lawsuits, including Hersey's case, looms over the railroad.
Labor
Disqualified for Disabilities, Railroad Workers Fight Back
The federal lawsuits could prove costly to Union Pacific.
August 18, 2022
A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board said the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany.
Labor
Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File for Union Election
The warehouse has roughly 1,000 workers.
August 17, 2022