Jobless Claims Tick Up to Highest in 8 Months

Still, the figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

Jul 14th, 2022
Matt Ott
Applicants line up at a job fair at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., on April 11, 2022. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week's 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 14, 2022. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. Analysts had expected the number to remain flat from the previous week.
Applicants line up at a job fair at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., on April 11, 2022. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week's 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 14, 2022. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. Analysts had expected the number to remain flat from the previous week.
AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week hit its highest level in nearly 8 months, but the total number of those collecting benefits fell.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week's 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. Analysts had expected the number to remain flat from the previous week.

The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 3,250 from the previous week, to 235,750.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending July 2 fell by 41,000 from the previous week, to 1,331,000. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that employers added 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly robust gain and in line with the pace of the previous two months. Economists had expected job growth to slow sharply last month given the broader signs of economic weakness.

The unemployment rate remained 3.6% for a fourth straight month, matching a near-50-year low that was reached before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

The government also reported last week that U.S. employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening, though the overall demand for workers remained strong. There are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person.

On Wednesday, the government said that consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981. From May to June, prices rose 1.3%, another huge increase, after prices had surged 1% from April to May.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June from a year earlier.

All of those figures reflect the unusual nature of the post-pandemic economy: Inflation is hammering household budgets, forcing consumers to pull back on spending, and growth is weakening, heightening fears the economy could fall into recession.

In an effort to combat the worst inflation in more than four decades, the Federal Reserve raised rates by a half-point in May and another rare three-quarter point increase last month. Most economists expect the Federal Reserve to jack up its borrowing rate another half-to-three-quarters of a point when it meets later this month.

Besides carving up the average American's income, those rate increases also raise borrowing costs, rents and mortgage payments for corporations, which cuts into profits. Investors have responded by bailing from the equity market and piling into the bond market. Since the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 has declined about 20%, the Dow Jones industrials have fallen about 15% and the Nasdaq is down more than 28%.

Though the labor market is still strong, there have been some high-profile layoffs announced recently by Tesla, Netflix, Carvana, Redfin and Coinbase.

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., on Nov. 13, 2021. Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 11,000 to 200,000 for the week ending May 28, the Labor Department reported Thursday, June 2, 2022. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs.
Fewer Americans File for Jobless Aid
The total number collecting jobless benefits has hovered at a 50-year low for months.
Jun 23rd, 2022
Tesla
Former Tesla Worker Rejects $15M Award in Racism Case
The former plant worker's original award was significantly reduced.
Jun 23rd, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
2 Black Executives Leave Amazon Amid Changes in Leadership
The two execs were involved in the company’s warehouses and transportation services.
Jun 22nd, 2022
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Following a string of union victories at Amazon and Starbucks, a group of prominent progressive grantmakers is seeking to put a total of $20 million into a coalition with organized labor that will steer funds to organizing and advocacy campaigns in the South.
Organized Labor Movement to Get $20M Boost
The coalition will steer funds to organizing and advocacy campaigns in the South.
Jun 17th, 2022
Members of the Public Service and Transport Workers Union rally to support an ongoing trucker strike outside the presidential office in Seoul, June 14, 2022.
Truckers End Strike, Return to Work
The stoppage stalled shipments of steel, cement, petrochemicals, tires and other items.
Jun 15th, 2022
President Joe Biden addresses the AFL-CIO convention, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden Encourages Unions as High Inflation Remains a Risk
“We should encourage unions,” Biden said. “I’m not just saying that to be pro-union. I’m saying it because I’m pro-American.”
Jun 15th, 2022
Two Female Colleagues In A Warehouse Office Look To Camera 530202808 3869x2579
Becoming a Female Mentor in Manufacturing
Mentors can ensure women's talents and value to the organization are realized, while bridging the gap in understanding gender differences.
Jun 15th, 2022
Smithfield pork processing plant, Sioux Falls, S.D., May 4, 2020.
Smithfield to Shutter California Plant
The company said the plant's utility costs are much higher than its other locations.
Jun 13th, 2022
On Strike I Stock 91644706
Senators Urge Manufacturer to Offer Striking Workers More
They say plant workers shouldn’t have to accept the drastically higher health care costs and modest raises the company is offering.
Jun 9th, 2022
Nafta I Stock 503162292
U.S. Files 4th Labor Complaint in Mexico
The latest involves a union representation fight at a car parts factory in northern Mexico.
Jun 7th, 2022
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022.
U.S. Added 390,000 Jobs in May
Hiring remains robust.
Jun 3rd, 2022