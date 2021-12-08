U.S. Business Advertise Near-Record 11 Million Open Jobs

Job-seekers have the most bargaining power they have had in at least two decades.

Dec 8th, 2021
Christopher Rugaber
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday, Dec. 3, report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%.
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding a still-solid 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday, Dec. 3, report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand.

The government report Wednesday also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.4 million in September, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on records dating back to 2000.

The figures from the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, show that with so many companies chasing relatively few unemployed people, job-seekers have the most bargaining power they have had in at least two decades. Wages are rising at a healthy pace, particularly for lower-paid employees, though much of that bump in pay is being eroded by higher inflation.

There were just 7.4 million people counted as unemployed in October, equal to just two-thirds of the 11 million open jobs. In the two decades that the government has issued the JOLTS report, there has usually been unemployed people than available workers.

Last week, the government reported that the unemployment rate fell sharply in November, to 4.2% from 4.6%, as more than 1 million people said they found jobs. But it also said that only 210,000 jobs were created, the fewest in nearly a year and less than half the previous month's gain, leaving a more convoluted picture. The jobs figure is based on a separate survey than the one used to compile the unemployment rate.

The JOLTS report Wednesday reflects October data, when new COVID-19 infections were still falling and before the emergence of the omicron variant, which could dampen the economy in the coming months.

Larger paychecks are luring many employees to leave their jobs for new work, pushing up the number of quits. A high number of resignations is a sign of a strong labor market because it shows that people are confident they can find a new job. The vast majority of people who quit do so to take new jobs.

Separate data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that people switching jobs are receiving bigger pay raises than those who stay put.

Companies are also paying out larger bonuses to attract and keep workers. According to Gusto, a company that provides pay and benefits software to small businesses, 14% of all paychecks on its platform now include bonuses, up from 11% a year ago, and the average size of the bonus has tripled over that period, to about $1,670, from $550.

Job openings rose about 4% in October to 11 million, just below July's peak of 11.1 million. The biggest increase was in restaurants, bars and hotels, where they leapt nearly 20% to 1.6 million. Restaurant traffic and travel increased that month as coronavirus cases waned.

Other job openings data reflect how the economy is evolving in a pandemic. According to job-listings website Indeed, the number of available positions for loading and stocking jobs, primarily in warehouses, has more than doubled from its pre-pandemic level, evidence of the rapid rise in ecommerce.

And with demand surging for factory goods such as furniture, cars, and appliances, manufacturers are desperately seeking more employees, even as many struggle to obtain supplies amid supply chain bottlenecks. The number of available factory jobs jumped 6% in October, to just over 1 million, more than double the pre-pandemic level and the highest on record.

More in Labor
Cybersecurity: Through the Lens of Cloud ERP
Sponsored
Cybersecurity: Through the Lens of Cloud ERP
No matter what your business does on a day-to-day basis, chances are, there are important processes it couldn’t function without in case of disaster—from internet outages to accounting system failures. Download the white paper to learn more.
Nov 30th, 2021
Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino wrings out a rag before cleaning a table at Back Bistro in Folsom, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she took a part-time job at one of her favorite local restaurants because they were struggling to hire people. Employers have reported a shortage of workers to meet demand as more people return to normal habits following the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Aquino sees it as her civic duty to help out local businesses.
U.S. Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November
For now, though, Americans are spending freely.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Hr Audit Resume Applicant Paper And Interview To Applicant For Selection Human Resource To Company 1186450920 3869x2579
Key Strategies for Recruiting Manufacturing Candidates
Texting, mental health and company culture. Recruiters competing for top talent in a tight labor market are developing innovative strategies to fill open positions.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Kelloggs
Striking Kellogg's Workers to Get 3% Raises in New Contract
Kellogg's workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5 will vote on the new contract Sunday.
Dec 2nd, 2021
A General Motors employee who works on the line, waves a United Auto Workers flag as employees leave the Flint Assembly Plant at midnight as part of the national strike on, Sept. 16, 2019, in Flint, Mich. Members of the United Auto Workers union appear to be in favor of picking their leaders in direct elections. A federal court-appointed monitor who is conducting the election said on his website Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that 65,136 ballots were cast in favor of direct elections, while 38,503 wanted delegate voting. The results are unofficial and the full count likely won't be done until Thursday, the website said.
Auto Workers Appear to Favor Direct Election of Leadership
The current system uses delegates to select the union's leadership.
Dec 1st, 2021
Tired Worker, Headache Hot Weather Over Heat Unhealthy Engineer Working In Heavy Industry Factory 1210292522 1258x838
Supporting Your Workforce in the Face of Disruption
Employee burnout is real, but so are some very basic, real-world technologies that can help in supporting workers.
Dec 1st, 2021
In this March 30 photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.
Alabama Amazon Workers Get Rare New Election Vote
Regulators cited a U.S. Postal Service mailbox installed by Amazon ahead of the election.
Nov 29th, 2021
An entrepreneurial mindset can help engineering students stay competitive in a fast-moving field.
Entrepreneurship Classes Aren't Just for Business Majors
Entrepreneurial skills leave graduates better prepared to enter today’s workforce and solve complex challenges.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession.
U.S. Jobless Claims Plunge to Lowest in 52 Years
Applications have fallen below their pre-pandemic level of around 220,000 a week.
Nov 24th, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Workers seeking a new career may face challenges if they’re looking to retrain, labor experts say. That’s because there are few social supports in place that allow career-change aspirants the time and financial help to do it.
So You Want a New Job? Here’s How to Retrain
Don’t give up hope for a better job, but know that the road ahead is not necessarily easy.
Nov 24th, 2021
Protesters, left, march during a strike organized by metal workers in Cadiz, southern Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Metalworkers, Police Clash in Spain
Workers have been cutting off roads and bridges.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Vietnamese workers who are helping construct the first Chinese car tire factory in Europe ride bicycles past security officers near the northern Serbian town of Zrenjanin, 50 kilometers north of Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Vietnamese Workers at Chinese Factory in Serbia Cry for Help
The workers could be victims of human trafficking or even slavery.
Nov 22nd, 2021