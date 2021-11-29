Alabama Amazon Workers Get Rare New Election Vote

The main reason for the determination was a U.S. Postal Service mailbox Amazon installed in the parking lot ahead of the election.

Nov 29th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
In this March 30 photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.
In this March 30 photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.
AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama will be held based on objections to the first vote that took place in April.

The move is a major blow to Amazon, which had spent about a year aggressively campaigning for warehouse workers in Bessemer to reject the union, which they ultimately did by a wide margin.

The rare call for a do-over was first announced Monday by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which spearheaded the union organizing movement. A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman confirmed the decision but did not yet provide details.

The RWDSU charged Amazon with illegal misconduct during the first vote. In August, the hearing officer at NLRB who presided over the case determined that Amazon violated labor law and recommended that the regional director set aside the results and direct another election.

The main reason for the determination was a U.S. Postal Service mailbox Amazon installed in the parking lot ahead of the election, which could have left the false impression that the company was running the election. Security cameras in the parking lot could have scared off workers who thought Amazon may have been watching workers vote. About 53% of the nearly 6,000 workers cast ballots during the first election.

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, called the decision “disappointing.”

"Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU earlier this year,” she said. “It’s disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that those votes shouldn’t count.”

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the RWDSU, sees the NLRB decision as a victory.

“Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace – and as the Regional Director has indicated, that is both unacceptable and illegal, “ he said in a statement. “Amazon workers deserve to have a voice at work, which can only come from a union.”

But even with a second election, labor experts say a union victory is a long shot. Amazon will likely appeal and try to delay another vote. And even when an election is held, workers may chose to vote against joining a union again. Last time around, 1,798 workers rejected the union and 738 voted in favor of it.

A repeat of the election means another battle for Amazon with the RWDSU. The first election garnered nationwide attention and put a spotlight on how Amazon treats its workers. It was the biggest union push in Amazon’s history and only the second time that an organizing effort from within the company had come to a vote.

Pro-union employees at the Bessemer facility said they spent 10-hour shifts on their feet in the warehouse, where online orders are packed and shipped, and didn’t have enough time to take breaks. A union could force Amazon to offer more break time or higher pay, those workers said. Amazon, meanwhile, argued that it already offered more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama plus benefits without workers having to pay union dues.

This is the second unionizing attempt by Amazon workers in the past year.

A group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York withdrew its petition to hold a vote to unionize early in November. The workers, however, can refile a petition.

The organizing effort in New York City is working without the help of a national sponsor and is being spearheaded by a former Amazon employee, Christian Smalls. He said he was fired just hours after he organized a walkout last year to protest working conditions at the outset of the pandemic.

More in Labor
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Nov 1st, 2021
Dr. Frida Polli, co-founder and CEO Pymetrics, talks about AI technology used to assess job skills during an interview with The Associated Press at the Pymetrics headquarters, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in New York.
NYC Tries to Rein in AI Hiring Tools
But some AI experts and digital rights activists are concerned that it doesn’t go far enough to curb bias.
Nov 19th, 2021
I Stock 1313021515
OSHA Pauses Implementation, Enforcement of Biden Vaccine Mandate
It follows an appeals court's decision to stay OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard that would require large companies to require vaccination or daily virus testing.
Nov 18th, 2021
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low 268,000.
U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Seventh Straight Week to 268,000
Claims dipped by 1,000 last week.
Nov 18th, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Strike Ends as Deere Workers Approve 3rd Contract Offer
The UAW union said 61% of its members approved the deal.
Nov 18th, 2021
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The National Labor Relations Board is confirming that a group of Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize its workers.
Amazon Workers in New York Withdraw Petition to Unionize
An NLRB spokesperson declined to elaborate the reason for the pullback.
Nov 15th, 2021
Deere
Striking Deere & Co. Workers Prepare to Vote on 3rd Contract
The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.”
Nov 15th, 2021
I Stock 1303361992
Data: Frontline Workers Still Face a Battle to be Listened to on Key Issues
Research of workers who must physically be at work shows they feel largely ignored and unempowered when it comes to addressing workplace topics.
Nov 12th, 2021
AP Photo/Grant Schulte, File
Kellogg's Sues Striking Cereal Workers
Striking workers are allegedly blocking entrances and intimidating replacement workers.
Nov 12th, 2021
Uaw Headquarters Mich I Stock 910637250
Another UAW Official Charged with Looting Union Coffers
It's the latest chapter of union corruption that has sent more than a dozen people to prison.
Nov 11th, 2021
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low 267,000 last week.
U.S. Jobless Claims Drop to Pandemic Low of 267,000
The claims fell by 4,000 last week.
Nov 10th, 2021
Firefighter groups, like the FDNY Fire Officers Association, have been among the unions most vocally opposed to mandates.
Why Many Unions Oppose Vaccine Mandates
It comes as a surprise to many that unions have resisted the imposition of vaccine mandates.
Nov 9th, 2021