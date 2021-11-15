Amazon Workers in New York Withdraw Petition to Unionize

An NLRB spokesperson declined to elaborate the reason for the pullback.

Nov 15th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The National Labor Relations Board is confirming that a group of Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize its workers.
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The National Labor Relations Board is confirming that a group of Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize its workers.
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize.

The move comes less than two weeks before the labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union at the Amazon distribution center.

NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado declined to elaborate the reason for the pullback. But she noted workers can refile a petition.

Union organizers had said in late October that it delivered more than 2,000 signed union-support cards to the NLRB’s Brooklyn office after launching the effort in April. That's a major step in authorizing a vote that could set up the first union at the nation's largest online retailer.

As part of its petition to hold a vote, organizers must submit signatures from at least 30% of the roughly 5,500 employees who the union says work at four adjoining Amazon facilities that it seeks to represent under collective bargaining.

This is the second unionizing attempt in the past year at Amazon. Workers in Alabama resoundingly defeated an attempt earlier this year, but organizers there are asking federal officials for a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is leading the effort in Alabama.

The union drive in New York City is working without the help of a national sponsor and is being spearheaded by a former Amazon employee, Christian Smalls. He said he was fired just hours after he organized a walkout last year to protest working conditions at the outset of the pandemic. Smalls couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in an e-mailed statement that “our focus remains on listening directly to our employees and continuously improving on their behalf."

More in Labor
How Augmented Reality Will Change the Field Service Industry
Sponsored
How Augmented Reality Will Change the Field Service Industry
According to Future of Field Service, Gartner predicts over 50% of field service management deployments will include mobile Augmented Reality (AR) collaboration and knowledge sharing tools by 2025. Download the study now and see how...
Nov 12th, 2021
Firefighter groups, like the FDNY Fire Officers Association, have been among the unions most vocally opposed to mandates.
Why Many Unions Oppose Vaccine Mandates
It comes as a surprise to many that unions have resisted the imposition of vaccine mandates.
Nov 9th, 2021
Keryn Francisco interacts doing math flash cards with her 10-year-old son Reve Francisco in Alameda, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Francisco's interactions are things she didn't have time to do when she worked full-time in the corporate world. As the U.S. economy rebounds from the ongoing pandemic, many women are choosing to sit out the labor force. During her time away from work, Francisco made a discovery that hadn't quite seemed clear to her before: 'I was burned out. I used to think that work-life balance was such a fantasy.' Now, she's considering the conditions for a full-time return to the workforce.
Many Women Have Left the Workforce. When Will They Return?
Many women have delayed a return to the workplace, willingly or otherwise.
Nov 5th, 2021
In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, prospective employers and job seekers interact during a job fair in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California has been averaging more than 100,000 new jobs each month since February. New data released Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows California is now tied with Nevada for the highest unemployment rate in the country at 7.5%.
Unemployment Claims Drop to 269,000, Another Pandemic Low
The four-week average of claims dropped below 285,000.
Nov 4th, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant on Oct. 20, 2021 in Ankeny, IA.
Deere Warns Striking Workers Not to Expect Better Offer
The company won't return to the bargaining table.
Nov 4th, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers listen to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
Deere Employees Reject Contract Offer, Will Stay on Strike
Employees would have received wages between $22.13 an hour and $33.05 an hour.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union.
Deere, UAW Reach Tentative Pact; Strike Continues for Now
Union workers would get wage increases of 10% in the first year.
Nov 1st, 2021
In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, a hiring sign is placed at a booth for Jameson's Irish Pub during a job fair in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California's historic hiring slowed down in September as the state added 47,400 new jobs. California has been averaging more than 100,000 new jobs each month since February. New data released Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows California is now tied with Nevada for the highest unemployment rate in the country at 7.5%.
Wages Jump by Most in At Least 20 Years
The figures demonstrate that workers are gaining greater leverage in the job market.
Oct 29th, 2021
A hiring sign is displayed at a furniture store window on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downers Grove, Ill. Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
U.S. Jobless Claims Drop to Pandemic Low of 281,000
Claims dropped by 10,000.
Oct 28th, 2021
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers in Waterloo, Iowa, cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Oct. 14, 2021.
UAW Member Hit, Killed by Car Near John Deere Picket Line
He was walking to a picket line to join striking workers.
Oct 27th, 2021
I Stock 910104344
Q&A: The Importance of Attracting Gen-Z to Manufacturing Roles
Discussion around the looming manufacturing talent gap has focused on Millennials over the past decade, but Gen-Z is likely to account for 30% of all employment by 2030.
Oct 27th, 2021
The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium, Vail, Colo., Feb. 16, 2016.
Worker Settles After Being Fired for Asking to Bring Oxygen Tank
The Delaware-based manufacturer owes the woman $25,000.
Oct 27th, 2021