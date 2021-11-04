Deere Warns Striking Workers Not to Expect Better Offer

The company won't return to the bargaining table.

Nov 4th, 2021
Josh Funk
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant on Oct. 20, 2021 in Ankeny, IA.
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant on Oct. 20, 2021 in Ankeny, IA.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises.

Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said the deal the United Auto Workers union rejected on Tuesday represented the most it could offer and still keep its costs competitive.

Howze declined to discuss how much the ongoing strike is costing Deere, which will release its next earnings report later this month. The disputed contract would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

The company plans to reach out to employees directly now to stress the virtues of its offer while it tries to keep its plants running with salaried employees and other workers to meet customer commitments. Other Deere plants globally are also working to pick up the slack.

“We want to make sure they understand the value of the agreement, to make sure they understand that there is nothing to be gained by continuing to hold out,” Howze said. “To some degree, because we were able to come to a resolution as quickly as we were, I think there’s some folks who believe there must be some more available.”

In addition to the initial raises, this week’s offer included 5% raises in the third and fifth years of the six-year deal, and it would have provided an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserved a pension option for new employees, made workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintained their no-premium health insurance coverage.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said union leaders were meeting to discuss their next moves. With a majority of workers voting against the latest offer, union officials face demands to deliver more but that might be difficult given the Moline, Illinois-based company’s stance. And pressure to reach a settlement will mount the longer workers go without pay.

The vote Tuesday was much closer than when 90% of the workers rejected the company's first offer last month, but 55% of the workers still rejected the latest offer. Workers have been encouraged to seek more now because of the current worker shortages and Deere's strong profits.

“It seems general membership feels emboldened by this current political moment of labor power. They’re pushing things further than the union leadership apparently wants to go,” said Victor Chen, a sociologist at Virginia Commonwealth University who studies labor. “It’s a gamble, but the economic wind is against their backs, given widespread supply chain problems and the current worker shortage.”

Deere officials, who have predicted that the company will report record profits of between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion this fiscal year, don’t want to miss out on sales to farmers who are ready to buy thanks to strong crop prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that farmers’ net income will increase by nearly 20% this year, to $113 billion.

Observers say the rejection of the deal shows pent-up anger among Deere workers over how much of its profits the company has been willing to share with workers.

“Although the proposed contract was a significant improvement over the previous offer, the Deere workers evidently felt that the company could afford more,” Fordham University sociologist Chris Rhomberg said. “For decades, wages across the economy have lagged behind productivity growth, and workers may be tired of seeing the gains from their efforts go predominantly to corporations making record-breaking earnings.”

Now the challenge for the UAW and Deere will be finding a way to resolve their differences in a way that workers will accept, said Todd Vachon, a former member of a carpenter's union who now teaches about labor relations at Rutgers University.

“There is always the risk of overplaying one’s hand — on both sides, really,” Vachon said. “It appears the final mile will likely involve some changes to work rules and working conditions in addition to just wage increases.”

The longer the strike continues, the more painful it will become for everyone, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said.

“During the dragging on, both sides lose,” Goss said. “Workers are looking at lost income. John Deere is looking at lost sales. So they both have sort of guns pointing at each other’s heads, economically speaking.”

Related
Members of the United Auto Workers listen to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
Deere Employees Reject Contract Offer, Will Stay on Strike
Nov 3rd, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union.
Deere, UAW Reach Tentative Pact; Strike Continues for Now
Nov 1st, 2021
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers in Waterloo, Iowa, cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Oct. 14, 2021.
UAW Member Hit, Killed by Car Near John Deere Picket Line
Oct 27th, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant on Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Judge Restricts Strikers' Conduct at Deere Plant
Oct 21st, 2021
More in Labor
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
Sponsored
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
In 2020, U.S. businesses exported $1.431 trillion in goods and services to countries around the world. Nearly 75% of these sales went to just 15 countries. This new infographic shows you the top 15 export markets for U.S. businesses. Download Now
Oct 28th, 2021
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers in Waterloo, Iowa, cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Oct. 14, 2021.
UAW Member Hit, Killed by Car Near John Deere Picket Line
He was walking to a picket line to join striking workers.
Oct 27th, 2021
I Stock 910104344
Q&A: The Importance of Attracting Gen-Z to Manufacturing Roles
Discussion around the looming manufacturing talent gap has focused on Millennials over the past decade, but Gen-Z is likely to account for 30% of all employment by 2030.
Oct 27th, 2021
The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium, Vail, Colo., Feb. 16, 2016.
Worker Settles After Being Fired for Asking to Bring Oxygen Tank
The Delaware-based manufacturer owes the woman $25,000.
Oct 27th, 2021
Los Alamos
More Workers Sue U.S. Nuclear Lab over Vaccine Mandate
Those with religious exemptions have to use vacation time or go without pay until they are allowed to return.
Oct 27th, 2021
In this May 7, 2020 photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind.
Tyson Says Mandate Spurred 96% of Workers to Get Vaccine
Tyson employees who don’t get the shot before the company’s deadline will be fired, but former workers will be welcomed back if they get vaccinated later.
Oct 27th, 2021
Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks.
Kellogg Co. Offers to Restart Talks with Striking Workers
The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.
Oct 26th, 2021
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, joins supporters at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, as he holds 'Authorization of Representation' forms that were earlier delivered to the National Labor Relations Board in New York. Union organizers have delivered more than 2,000 signatures to federal labor officials in a bid to unionize workers at Amazon's Staten Island distribution center.
Amazon Union Vote Moves One Step Closer
The effort at the New York warehouse is the second unionizing attempt in the past year at Amazon.
Oct 26th, 2021
Sign at the Lee County Area Job Fair, Tupelo, Miss., Oct. 12, 2021.
Where Are the Workers?
Cutting off jobless aid failed to spur an influx.
Oct 25th, 2021
In this Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, members of Local 23D Union picket in front of Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, Ky. Workers at one of the world’s largest bourbon producers, are scheduled to vote on a new contract on Saturday, Oct. 23, six weeks after walking out. The company announced a tentative contract agreement with the union representing striking workers on Friday.
Striking Bourbon Workers Ratify New Contract
About 420 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D went on strike about six weeks ago.
Oct 25th, 2021
Justin Paetow, center, a tin shop worker at Bath Iron Works, takes part in a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside the shipyard on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Bath, Maine.
Vaccine Mandates Create Conflict with Defiant Workers
The mandate for federal contractors goes into effect in December.
Oct 25th, 2021
Bettye Jo Boone, a 30 year employee of Heaven Hill, pickets in front of Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown, KY on Sept. 13, 2021.
Bourbon Manufacturer Inks Tentative Deal with Striking Workers
The deal between Heaven Hill and about 420 union members looks to end a six-week-long strike.
Oct 22nd, 2021