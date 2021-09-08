U.S. Set Another Job Openings Record in July With 10.9M

It topped the month-old record of 10.2 million openings in June.

Sep 8th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
A 'NOW HIRING' sign is posted in the window of The Wharf Chocolate Factory at Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, Calif. on Aug. 6.
A "NOW HIRING" sign is posted in the window of The Wharf Chocolate Factory at Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, Calif. on Aug. 6.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record job openings for the second consecutive month in July — more affirmation that the labor market is bouncing back from last year's coronavirus recession.

Job openings rose to 10.9 million in July, up from the previous record of 10.2 million in June, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

But the department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed that actual hiring dipped slightly to 6.7 million in July, from 6.8 million in June. Layoffs rose slightly to 1.3 million.

Nearly 4 million people quit their jobs, just shy of a record set in April, and up from 3.9 million in June. That suggests many Americans are confident enough in their prospects to seek something new.

“Overall, employers continue to struggle to find workers with the right skills, and those willing and able to work continue to be very selective," Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research note.

The job market, however, appears to have lost some momentum since July.

A surge in COVID-19 cases linked to highly contagious delta variant has at least temporarily slowed the U.S. economy's strong recovery from last year's brief but intense coronavirus downturn. The coronavirus uptick has taken a toll on consumer confidence and could discourage Americans from going out to bars, restaurants and shops — something they've been doing with gusto since the rollout of vaccines earlier this year.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the economy generated a disappointing 235,000 jobs last month — about a third what economists had expected and down sharply from 962,000 in June and 1.1 million in July. Restaurants and bars cut 42,000 jobs in August. Hotels added just 7,000, fewest since February.

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Sarah White, center, area manager of Lost Dog Cafe, trains manager Alex Aleman, left, in a new pasta preparation technique, as they work at the cafe in Fairfax, Va., on Aug. 27.
Firms Loosen Job Requirements to Attract Workers, but Challenges Remain
A growing number of companies, in desperation for hired hands, are loosening restrictions on everything from age to level of experience.
Sep 2nd, 2021
Amazon Sdkfds
Amazon to Hire 55,000 People in Corporate, Technology Jobs
About 40,000 of those hires will be in the U.S.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 1268431060
Louisiana Seafood Distributor Pays $139K in Backwages to 100 Workers
Acadia Processors failed to pay employees required incentives and bonuses for overtime work.
Aug 31st, 2021
A Google Street view of Mondelez' Nabisco bakery plant in Portland, OR.
Updated: Mondelez-Nabisco Strikes Now Span 5 States
Workers at a Georgia distribution center joined the fold of strikes at facilities in Oregon, Virginia, Colorado and Illinois.
Aug 19th, 2021
This Feb. 12, 2008 file photo shows the main entrance to the General Motors assembly plant in Silao, Mexico. Workers at the GM plant in Silao voted over two days, according to a Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 statement from Mexico’s Labor ministry, to end a collective bargaining contract negotiated by an old guard union.
Workers at GM Plant End Contract, Oust Union
Nearly 6,000 workers at the plant voted over two days.
Aug 20th, 2021
I Stock 480164615
Tech Company Plans to Hire Up to 250 Workers
MTX created the state's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system.
Aug 19th, 2021
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low
The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Aug 19th, 2021
A study found that more than 30% of respondents said that finding skilled maintenance technicians and mechanics was difficult, resulting in manpower shortages.
Four Biggest Staffing Issues in the Maintenance Department
And tips to address them.
Aug 17th, 2021
In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. Rural America continued to lose population in the latest U.S. Census numbers, highlighting an already severe worker shortage in those areas and prompting calls from farm and ranching groups for immigration reform to help alleviate the problem.
Rural Population Losses Add to Farm and Ranch Labor Shortage
There are many theories explaining the population decrease.
Aug 16th, 2021
In this April 22, 2010 file photo, Neil Barofsky, Then-Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government on the Financial Crisis and TARP program on Capitol Hill in Washington. The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections. In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky says ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting Oct. 12.
UAW Members to Decide Whether to Vote in Leaders
Direct elections are seen as a way to hold union leaders accountable for their actions.
Aug 16th, 2021
The plant was formerly operated by the generic drug company Mylan, which merged with Upjohn last year to form the new company.
Plant Owner in Talks with WVU to Transfer Shuttered Facility
The plant closing left workers scrambling to find new jobs.
Aug 12th, 2021