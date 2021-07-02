Tentative Deal Reached at Striking Volvo Plant

The strike and picket lines will continue until the ratification vote, the union said.

Jul 2nd, 2021
Associated Press
Volvo Ap
AP file

A tentative labor agreement has been reached between Volvo and a union that represents nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a truck plant in southwest Virginia, according to United Auto Workers officials.

Details of the deal were being withheld until UAW members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin could be briefed about the contract ahead of an upcoming ratification vote, the union said in a statement Thursday. It's the third tentative labor agreement after two previous deals were rejected by union workers.

The strike and picket lines will continue until the ratification vote, the union said.

Volvo says the 1.6 million square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW.

The previous contract, reached in 2016, was to have expired in mid-March and negotiations began in February. Unionized workers went on strike from April 17 to 30 and returned to work as negotiations resumed. UAW members rejected a proposed contract in May. The company announced another tentative agreement later that month, but it was rejected June 6.

“UAW members and their families felt strongly about the need for financial stability gains in this contract and were willing to strike not once, but twice, to achieve those gains,” UAW President and Director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department Ray Curry said in the statement.

Related
Ep142
Volvo Workers Resume Strike
Jun 8th, 2021
More in Labor
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Jun 29th, 2021
In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, an Amazon delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass. The Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million delivery workers, is setting its sights on Amazon. The union is voting Thursday, June 24, 2021, on whether to make organizing Amazon workers its main priority, saying that Amazon, which is now the nation’s second-largest private employer, is exploiting its employees by paying them low wages, pushing them to work at fast speeds and offering no job security.
Teamsters Set Sights on Amazon
One union leader said organizing Amazon workers will take “shop-floor militancy,” such as strikes in warehouses and in city streets.
Jun 24th, 2021
Wages
Manufacturing Wages Now Competing with Fast Food, Retail
It's a big problem for the manufacturing industry.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Freshly
Nestle's Freshly to Open 2nd Meal Delivery Hub in Georgia, Add 665 Jobbs
The news comes four months after the company announced a new $3.2 million facility that will staff 250 people.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Mm 233 Thumb
Companies Get Creative to Find Workers
Strategies implemented in other sectors could also work for manufacturing.
Jun 21st, 2021
In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court Backs Nestle, Cargill in Child Slave Labor Case
Six adult citizens of Mali claimed they were taken from their country as children and forced to work on cocoa farms in neighboring Ivory Coast.
Jun 17th, 2021
The Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Federal regulators have denied a union push to try to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee. The ruling instead set a July 2021 union election of 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers.
Officials Deal Blow to Union Efforts at Nissan Plant
It's been an uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.
Jun 15th, 2021
I Stock 1205217099
Amazon to Allow Office Employees to Work Remote 2 Days Per Week
Additionally, employees can work remotely from a domestic location for four full weeks each year.
Jun 11th, 2021
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is an American multinational tire manufacturing company.
Migrant Workers Win Labor Suit Against Goodyear
One expert said he believes the case against Goodyear is just the tip of the iceberg.
Jun 10th, 2021
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich. Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison for scheming to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in union dues. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman in Detroit sentenced the 64-year-old Jones on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Another Ex-UAW Leader Gets Prison Time
Before sentencing, Gary Jones choked up in the courtroom.
Jun 10th, 2021
81 Df9t H Wcb L Sl1500
Frito-Lay Expanding Texas Snacks Factory With $200M Investment
Adding 160 jobs, it will add production capacity for Funyans and tortilla chips.
Jun 10th, 2021
Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a finishing machine in the Jackson, Miss., facility, Friday, May 28, 2021. The lack of workers has forced some supervisors to assume additional duties. Charita McCarrol, human resources manager at the company, cites the abuse by some people of the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed, with providing a soon to end financial staple. She also cited that for some people, a steady paycheck and benefits like health care, are not enough of an incentive to pass up the expiring benefits.
Unemployment Claims Drop for Sixth Straight Week
In May, the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs.
Jun 10th, 2021