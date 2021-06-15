Officials Deal Blow to UAW Efforts at Nissan Plant

It's been an uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.

Jun 15th, 2021
Jonathan Matisse
The Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Federal regulators have denied a union push to try to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee. The ruling instead set a July 2021 union election of 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers.
The Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Federal regulators have denied a union push to try to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee. The ruling instead set a July 2021 union election of 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal regulators have denied a union's push to try to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee, ruling instead to set a union election of 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers that the union says it will not pursue.

A National Labor Relations Board official ruled Friday that the 87 tool and die technicians at Nissan's Smyrna plant share an "overwhelming community of interest" with the rest of the facility's production and maintenance workers. The official wrote that the only appropriate unionized group through the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers campaign would be one representing all of those workers.

The machinists union said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees with this decision” and would request a review of the NLRB regional director's decision.

The decision complicates efforts in the latest foray in the uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South. In-person voting was scheduled July 7 and 8 at the plant, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside of Nashville. Since the union won't pursue the larger vote, per the order, the petition for wall-to-wall representation will be dismissed within two business days when the union doesn't show at least 30% of the 4,300 workers support unionizing.

The union has argued that the 87 employees sought for a bargaining unit have extremely specialized skills for a job that others at the plant cannot do and should be eligible for standalone representation. Meanwhile, the company has contended that the employees are not sufficiently distinct from other plant workers to be eligible for their own small unionized bloc.

Lisa Henderson, acting regional director for the National Labor Relations Board, wrote that although the tool and die workers have unique skills, those are outweighed by other commonalities, including terms and conditions of employment, integration and contact with other types of workers.

“Nissan’s history reflects that we respect the right of employees to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace," said Nissan spokesperson Lloryn Love-Carter. "We are pleased with the board’s position that representation should be decided by all employees at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant, not a small subset of the population.”

Nissan does work with organized labor in the rest of the world, but votes to unionize broadly at the U.S. two plants have not been close. Workers in Smyrna rejected a plantwide union under the United Auto Workers in 2001 and 1989. The Japan-based automaker’s other U.S. assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, rejected facilitywide representation by the UAW during a 2017 vote.

The margin was much closer in 2014 and 2019 votes at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where workers twice rejected a factorywide union under the UAW.

The year after the 2014 vote failed, a group of 160 Chattanooga maintenance workers won a vote to form a smaller union, but Volkswagen refused to bargain. The German automaker had argued the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well. The dust-up led to the 2019 factorywide vote.

Unions also have run into opposition from Republican politicians when they attempt to organize at foreign automakers in the South, including in Tennessee.

Tennessee does have a big union presence at an American automaker. The General Motors plant in Spring Hill has about 3,000 production and skilled trades workers represented by UAW.

More in Labor
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
Gmtn
Report: General Mills to Lay Off Up to 1,400 Workers
The company, which owns brands including Cheerios, Wheaties, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Yoplait and Häagen-Dazs, has about 35,000 total employees.
Jun 10th, 2021
Mural at Amtrack-Metrolink Union Station, Los Angeles, Aug. 30, 2000.
Study: Racial Diversity Stagnated on Corporate Boards
Before racial justice protests swept the country last year, Black men were even losing ground.
Jun 9th, 2021
In this May 20, 2020 photo, residents cheer and hold thank you signs to greet employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant as they begin their shift in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Smithfield Plant Union Enters Contract Talks With OK to Strike
However, union leaders said they hope to avoid a work stoppage as they prepared to meet with company representatives.
Jun 8th, 2021
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April as the U.S. economy reopens at break-neck speed. Openings were up 12% from 8.3 million in March.
U.S. Job Openings Surge to Record 9.3M
The number of job openings soared 12% from the month prior.
Jun 8th, 2021
Employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant register to vote on June 3 on a contract offer from the company at the union's office in Sioux Falls, S.D. The union voted overwhelmingly against it, escalating labor negotiations.
Labor Talks Escalate at South Dakota Smithfield Pork Plant
A union has overwhelmingly rejected a company contract offer and will next move to bring the prospect of a strike to the negotiating table.
Jun 7th, 2021
In this May 26, 2021 photo, a sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street in Deadwood, S.D. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.
US Adds 559K Jobs as Firms Still Struggle to Fill Positions
Many are seeking better jobs, lack affordable child care, worry about contracting COVID-19, or have decided to retire early.
Jun 4th, 2021
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, residents cheer and hold thank you signs to greet employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant as they begin their shift in Sioux Falls, S.D. Workers at the South Dakota meatpacking plant that became a coronavirus hotspot last year are considering a strike after contract negotiations between Smithfield Foods and the union have stalled, the union said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Union Considers Strike at Smithfield Plant
The dispute has centered on the wages for meatpacking employees, health care costs and break times.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Three Machinists In Workspace By Machine Talking 000025283641 Medium
3 Ways Digital Technology Can Overcome Staffing Shortages
Incorporating technology into talent acquisition to help address skills gaps can reduce the need to hit the panic button.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Pay Ranks I Stock 1193834793
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.7 million last year.
May 28th, 2021
Pneumatic Tool Line
The External Workforces Helping Manufacturing Move Forward
The use of temporary workers, contractors, consultants, and freelancers dealing with furloughs and layoffs could help boost the manufacturing workforce.
Jan 11th, 2021
Jobs Ap21144682175153
Jobless Claims Fall to Pandemic Low
Although a large number of jobs remain unfilled, the market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy reopens.
May 27th, 2021