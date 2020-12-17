Mexico's Minimum Wage to Rise 15% in January

The increase still amounts to less than $1 per hour but is well above the country’s current 3.3 percent inflation rate.

Dec 17th, 2020
Associated Press
A vendor sells nativity figurines, in a Christmas market where organizers were still deciding if they would close at 5 p.m., in accordance with a new state mandate intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19, in Ecatepec, Mexico State, on the outskirts of Mexico City on Dec. 14.
A vendor sells nativity figurines, in a Christmas market where organizers were still deciding if they would close at 5 p.m., in accordance with a new state mandate intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19, in Ecatepec, Mexico State, on the outskirts of Mexico City on Dec. 14.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government announced the country's daily minimum wage will rise by 15% in January to the equivalent of about $7 per day.

The new wage still amounts to less than $1 per hour. But the increase is well above the country’s current 3.3% inflation rate.

Minimum wages on the northern border, which are higher due to higher costs of living, will also rise 15% to about $10.70 per day.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday the business sector had proposed an increase of 10%, but was outvoted by labor and government representatives on the tripartite commission that determines minimum wages.

López Obrador said “workers are going to get an increase that is still, on the world scale, shameful.”

Mexico's minimum wage is the lowest in the Americas — on par with Haiti — and the lowest in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

But the Mexican Employers’ Federation said the increase and the coronavirus pandemic could force hundreds of thousands of small companies out of business.

“With the lack of government support and now, with an irrational, illogical increase in the minimum wage with no gradual stages, there is an increased risk that 700,000 business could disappear within the next three months,” the federation said in a statement.

Mexico's economic output shrank by 18.7% in the second quarter, and was still down by 8.6% in the third quarter, largely due to the pandemic.

López Obrador said the increase — on top of hikes of 16% and 20% in the previous two years, since he took office in December 2018 — was necessary to make up for decades in which the minimum wage declined in real terms.

“It is senseless to say this is going to affect the economy,” he said. “The purchasing power of the minimum wage must be recovered ... over 30 years, workers' salaries were punished.”

More in Labor
I Stock 1218975926
Racial Stereotypes Drive Students of Color Away from STEM
But many still persist.
Dec 15th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 14 At 9 23 14 Am
Drugmaker to Cut 20% of Workforce
Viatris plans to close, cut or sell up to 15 manufacturing sites.
Dec 14th, 2020
In this June 17, 2020, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit. Ashton, a former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to 2 1/2 years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls 'systemic' corruption at the highest ranks of the union.
UAW, US Attorney Reach Deal to Reform Union
Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty to charges since 2017.
Dec 14th, 2020
I Stock 1022030402
Workers Look for Direction
After initial productivity boosts, companies face employee burnout, weakened cultures, and interrupted innovation.
Dec 9th, 2020
Job Loss Closed Sign Ap
US Job Openings Blip Up to 6.7 Million
The job rebound is slowing.
Dec 9th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference.
New White House Offer Adds $600 Checks to COVID-19 Relief
But the proposal would eliminate a partial restoration of jobless benefits.
Dec 9th, 2020
Tmcf
Hershey Invests $1.5M In Thurgood Marshall College Fund
The endowment will be used for students pursuing degrees in food science.
Dec 7th, 2020
Keli Paaske stands outside her home in Olathe, Kan. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Paaske was laid off in August from a company supplying fire doors to hospitals after being furloughed for five months and has struggled to find a new job.
A Bleak Outlook for Millions Facing Cutoff of Jobless Aid
Nine million people are relying on two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas.
Dec 7th, 2020
3mtn
3M to Cut 2,900 Jobs in Restructuring
It follows layoffs of 1,500 employees this past January.
Dec 7th, 2020
I Stock 1203295025
DoL Recovers $172K in Back Wages for 127 Peanut Industry Workers
Five firms were involved between Texas and New Mexico.
Dec 4th, 2020
I Stock 1142488743
Amazon Workers Bid to Unionize at Alabama Warehouse
The effort sets up a potential battle in the Deep South with a company that has opposed unionization efforts.
Dec 4th, 2020
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Friday, Dec. 4, monthly U.S. jobs report will help answer a key question hanging over the economy: Just how much damage is being caused by the resurgent coronavirus, the resulting restrictions on businesses and the reluctance of consumers to shop, travel and dine out?
US Hiring Falls Sharply
The long-term unemployed now make up nearly 40% of the jobless.
Dec 4th, 2020