Judge Throws Out Trump Rules Limiting Skilled-Worker Visas

The Trump Administration claimed the changes were an emergency response to pandemic job losses.

Dec 2nd, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden.
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday struck down two Trump administration rules designed to drastically curtail the number of visas issued each year to skilled foreign workers.

The changes applying to the H-1B visa program announced in October include imposing salary requirements on companies employing skilled overseas workers and limits on specialty occupations. Department of Homeland Security officials deemed it a priority because of coronavirus-related job losses and estimated as many as one-third of those who have applied for H-1B's in recent years would be denied under the new rules.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in California said the government didn't follow transparency procedures and its contention that the changes were an emergency response to pandemic job losses didn’t hold water because the Trump administration has floated the idea for some time but only published the rules in October.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an event beyond defendants’ control, yet it was within defendants’ control to take action earlier than they did,” White wrote.

The U.S. issues up to 85,000 H-1B visas each year in sectors including technology, engineering and medicine. Usually, they’re issued for three years and renewable. Most of the nearly 600,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S. are from India and China.

The H-1B rules announced weeks before the election were part of President Donald Trump's wider agenda to curb nearly all forms of immigration. In June, he issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B program until the end of the year.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and universities including the California Institute of Technology sued in California, arguing there wasn’t adequate notice or time for the public to comment on the changes. They also said the rules, particularly related to requiring a prevailing wage for visa-holders, would have a drastic impact on new hires and “sever the employment relationship of hundreds of thousands of existing employees in the United States."

The University of Utah cited an example where an H-1B employee seeking renewal was paid an $80,000 salary but would have to be paid $208,000 under the new rule.

The judge agreed that the federal government didn’t make a case for implementing the rules under the Administrative Procedure Act, which makes agencies accountable to the public by requiring a detailed process for enacting regulations.

“Defendants failed to show there was good cause to dispense with the rational and thoughtful discourse that is provided by the APA’s notice and comment requirements,” White wrote.

The rule on wages, proposed by the Department of Labor, took effect in October, while the Homeland Security rule on occupations and other issues was supposed to take effect Monday. It also would have placed limits on “offsite” firms that employ and contract out H-1B visa holders to other companies; their visas would have been limited to one year at a time.

"This is incredibly important decision to preserve the H-1B program,” said attorney Paul Hughes, who represented the plaintiffs. “This ruling enables those individuals to maintain their jobs and their families in the United States.”

The Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the ruling “has many companies across various industries breathing a huge sigh of relief,” with the visa changes having "the potential to be incredibly disruptive to the operations of many businesses.”

Messages left Tuesday for spokespeople with the Labor and Homeland Security departments weren’t immediately returned.

The wage rule has prompted at least two other federal lawsuits in New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

More in Labor
A worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Virus Outbreak Delays Production at World's Top Glove Maker
More than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus.
Nov 24th, 2020
I Stock 1142899981
Employers Putting Health Insurance Shopping Onus on Workers
Benefits experts say the idea is drawing interest from employers, but they expect the option to grow slowly over the next few years.
Nov 24th, 2020
Chickenfarmtn
3 Chicken Plants to Pay Back Wages to 129 Employees
One company was also hit for employing a 15-year-old minor in meat processing.
Nov 23rd, 2020
I Stock 866894586 (1)
Danone Will Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs in New $1.2B Savings Plan
Danone's "Local First" plan includes trimming 1,500 to 2,000 jobs as part of a 20 percent cut in operational costs.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Food Stamps Wages Poverty I Stock 942818512
Report: 70% of Food Stamp Recipients Work Full-Time
Walmart and McDonald's workers were heavily reliant on federal programs, leading one lawmaker to accuse them of paying "starvation wages."
Nov 20th, 2020
A man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy.
US Jobless Claims Rise to 742,000; Millions to Lose Aid
About 10 million people will lose their benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.
Nov 19th, 2020
Lyft’s president John Zimmer.
Lyft's Zimmer Talks Future of Workplace, Electric Vehicles
Lyft scored a major victory when California voters passed Proposition 22, allowing app-based companies to treat drivers as contractors.
Nov 16th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard, Union Are Getting Back on Same Page After Strike
Union officials and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator since the two-month strike ended in August.
Nov 16th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Investing in the Human Element of IIoT
More and more industrial workers are using mobile apps, wearable technology and augmented reality solutions to carry out day-to-day tasks.
Nov 16th, 2020
Bas Ftn
BASF Closing Arkansas Factory
BASF blamed the decision on “the current competitive environment” along with decreased demand.
Nov 16th, 2020
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his daily news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, Oct. 16, 2020.
Mexican President Presents Bill to Ban Outsourcing of Jobs
The measure would prohibit subcontracting or outsourcing by private companies except with government authorization.
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020