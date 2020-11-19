US Jobless Claims Rise to 742,000; Millions to Lose Aid

About 10 million people will lose their benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.

Nov 19th, 2020
Christopher Rugaber
A man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy.
A man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.

The worsening pandemic and the arrival of cold weather could accelerate layoffs in the weeks ahead. Of the roughly 20 million Americans now receiving some form of unemployment benefits, about half will lose those benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.

“The risk of further job and income loss is high now from business operations being curtailed,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a forecasting firm. “Also, expiration of federal benefits later this year will put renewed strain on household incomes. Overall, the labor market remains under stress.”

The Labor Department's report Thursday showed that applications for jobless aid rose from 711,000 in the previous week. In March, when the pandemic first intensified, the number had soared to 6.9 million. Before then, applications typically hovered about 225,000 a week.

The surge in confirmed viral infections, and worry about its effect on the economy, are putting pressure on financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined in early trading Thursday for a third day.

The economy’s modest recovery is increasingly at risk, with newly confirmed daily infections in the United States having exploded 80% over the past two weeks to the highest levels on record. More states and cities are issuing mask mandates, limiting the size of gatherings, restricting restaurant dining, closing gyms or reducing the hours and capacity of bars, stores and other businesses. At least 15 states have tightened curbs on businesses to try to slow infections.

Evidence is emerging that consumers are losing confidence in the economic outlook and pulling back on shopping, eating out and other activities. Spending on 30 million credit and debit cards tracked by JPMorgan Chase fell 7.4% earlier this month compared with a year ago. That marked a sharp drop from two weeks earlier. Consumer sentiment also declined in early November and is down nearly 21% from a year ago, according to a University of Michigan survey.

And retail sales rose just 0.3% in October, the smallest gain since stores reopened in April after a nationwide shutdown in March. The weak gain suggests that consumers began pulling back on spending even before many new restrictions on businesses were imposed.

The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits fell to 6.4 million, the government said Thursday, from 6.8 million. Some of that decline reflects more hiring. But it also indicates that many jobless people have used up their state unemployment aid — which typically expires after six months — and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts 13 more weeks.

Yet that extended benefit program is one of two federal supports that are set to expire at year’s end, eliminating benefits for 9.1 million people, according to a report Wednesday from The Century Foundation. Congress has so far failed to agree on any new stimulus package for jobless individuals and struggling businesses. The cutoff of aid will sharply reduce income for the unemployed, force a further reduction in their spending and perhaps weaken the economy.

One of those programs is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which made self-employed and contract workers eligible for unemployment aid for the first time. PUA was established by a multi-trillion-dollar aid package that Congress enacted in the spring.

The second measure in the stimulus package provided the additional 13 weeks of benefits for unemployed people who have used up their state benefits.

When those two programs expire on Dec. 26, the Century Foundation estimates that 12 million people will lose their benefits. About 2.9 million will probably transition to a state extended benefit program that can last from six to 20 weeks, the report said. The rest will lose benefits that average about $320 a week nationally.

The expiration of benefits will make it harder for the unemployed to make rent payments, afford food or keep up with utility bills. Most economists agree that because unemployed people tend to quickly spend their benefits, such aid is effective in boosting the economy.

Cutting off benefits with so many people still receiving them would be unusually early compared with previous recessions. In the Great Recession of 2008-2009, the government extended unemployment benefits to 99 weeks, and the additional aid lasted through 2013. When that program ended, about 1.3 million people lost benefits -- a fraction of the number who would lose their aid at the end of this year.

“We’re still down 10 million jobs since the pandemic began,” said Elizabeth Pancotti, co-author of the Century Foundation report and a policy advisor at Employ America, a left-leaning think tank. “We’re heading into the winter, we’re seeing additional business closures, consumer demand is already falling....Cutting off benefits seems inhumane to me.”

In March and April, when the pandemic erupted in the United States, tens of millions of people applied for jobless aid. Though many of them have been rehired or have landed new jobs, those who haven’t found work began exhausting their six months of state aid as early as September.

Most of them would then shift to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides 13 additional weeks. Yet the Century Foundation estimates that 3.5 million people will have used up all of those 13 weeks before the year ends. An additional 950,000 people will have run out of the 39 weeks provided by the PUA program by then, too.

More in Labor
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his daily news conference at the presidential palace in Mexico City, Oct. 16, 2020.
Mexican President Presents Bill to Ban Outsourcing of Jobs
The measure would prohibit subcontracting or outsourcing by private companies except with government authorization.
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020
Iphonetn
Apple Sanctions iPhone Supplier Over Student Labor
Tracking problems throughout hundreds of companies — many of which are located in China — continues to prove difficult.
Nov 10th, 2020
Doj Dept Of Justice I Stock 625753392
Company Pleads Guilty to Charge Related to Worker Death
The worker was crushed to death by a robotic machine.
Nov 10th, 2020
1
Chobani Raises Starting Pay to at Least $15 Per Hour
About 70 percent of greek yogurt, milks and creamer maker's employees are paid hourly.
Nov 6th, 2020
I Stock 538882864
Washington Supreme Court: Farmworkers Will Get Overtime Pay
For the past 60 years, state law exempted farmworkers from overtime pay.
Nov 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it's still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs.
751,000 Seek US Jobless Benefits as Virus Hobbles Economy
The economy and has regained barely half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic in early spring.
Nov 5th, 2020
Workers at a home under construction along the waterfront in Gig Harbor, Wash., Oct. 28, 2020.
US Productivity Increases 4.9% in Third Quarter
The pace slowed from the previous quarter but remained higher than much of the past decade.
Nov 5th, 2020
Ep93
Costco Drops Coconut Milk Brand After Alleged Monkey Labor
A report says the Thailand-based supplier was using chained monkeys as part of their operation.
Nov 4th, 2020
East Los Angeles voter Laura Cortez, 54, with her granddaughter Daniela 6, walk after casting her ballot in-person on Election Day.
Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Win in Calif. Vote
The measure keeps drivers classified as independent contractors.
Nov 4th, 2020
Manual Workers Working 595329266 2125x1416
How to Solve Manufacturing’s HR Problems
Strategies should maximize everything from marketing tactics and technology platforms to corporate culture enhancement and training procedures.
Oct 29th, 2020
Walmarttn
Walmart Is Firing its Inventory Robots
For once, robots are being replaced by humans.
Nov 3rd, 2020