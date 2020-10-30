Protest Outside Japan's Mitsubishi Over Wartime Forced Labor

Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty.

Oct 30th, 2020
Mari Yamaguchi
Members of Japanese civil groups attend a rally near Mitsubishi Heavy Industries headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.
Members of Japanese civil groups attend a rally near Mitsubishi Heavy Industries headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — About a dozen people protested outside the headquarters of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Tokyo on Friday, demanding Japanese companies pay compensation for their wartime abuse of Korean laborers.

The protesters called on the companies to accept South Korean Supreme Court rulings that severely strained relations between the two neighbors. The court on Oct. 30, 2018, ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to compensate four plaintiffs for their wartime forced labor at the company.

The court a month later made a similar ruling on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, deepening tensions between the two countries. South Korea's bitter memories of Japanese actions during its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and compensation issues have been a recurring strain on bilateral ties.

Friday's protest was organized by three Japanese civic groups supporting the Korean plaintiffs and seeking settlements of other wartime abuses.

Standing outside the Mitsubishi headquarters, the protesters held up a sign saying “Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi comply with the Supreme Court rulings."

Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty and that the South Korean rulings violate international law. Japanese courts have also rejected compensation demands by South Korean plaintiffs.

Mitsubishi and Nippon Steel have said they were cooperating with the Japanese government.

Historians say Japan used about 220,000 wartime Korean forced laborers. Japan says not all were forced laborers.

Japan acknowledged its wartime aggression and apologized to Asian victims in 1995, but later significantly backpedaled under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s nationalistic government that lasted nearly eight years.

The dispute spilled over into trade and military issues, complicating cooperation between the two American allies.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who replaced Abe after he stepped down due to health issues in mid-September, has said Japan's position on compensation is unchanged and that Seoul should take appropriate actions to restore “healthy” relations.

More in Labor
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference.
Mexican President Pledges to Ban Outsourcing of Jobs
Critics of the plan claim the change would further harm Mexico’s economy amid the pandemic.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 855179716
Boeing Makes Deeper Job Cuts as Aircraft Business Slows
The company expects to cut its workforce to 130,000 by the end of the year.
Oct 28th, 2020
Remingtontn
Remington Terminates 585 Furloughed Workers
The company won’t offer severance or pay out vacation benefits.
Oct 27th, 2020
Amazonvotetn
Workers Threaten Amazon Over Paid Time Off to Vote
The group asked supporters to help shut down company warehouses on Halloween.
Oct 26th, 2020
Mm 132 Thumb
Report Sees 'Dire Societal Fallout' From Electrical Workforce Gap
The US is on pace to have a severe shortage of electricians within a decade, which would have major impacts on the energy grid.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Dg13 08 06 062 001
Pentagon Awards $3M for STEM Mentoring
The funding aims to engage undergraduate student veterans and minority students.
Oct 23rd, 2020
A woman wearing face mask and face shield.
ILO Says Garment Industry Should Do More to Help Workers
Many of the 65 million Asian garment factory workers are struggling as factories close or cut back on wages.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1216097675
US Jobless Claims Drop to 787,000, but Layoffs Remain High
The still-elevated number of jobless claims underscores that a full recovery from the pandemic recession remains far off.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 524303913
Fiat Chrysler Hires 4,100 Detroit Residents for New Plant
The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters under its agreement with the city.
Oct 22nd, 2020
In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. Before the coronavirus showed up, downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin. Now, with the coronavirus forcing many office workers to their homes in the suburbs, those who remain wonder if revitalization will ever return.
From Detroit to Oakland, Pandemic Threatens Urban Renewal
In resurgent cities, businesses were banking on continued growth to fund investments.
Oct 21st, 2020
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Cathay Pacific Airways aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport. Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, said it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut down its regional airline unit in a corporate restructuring, as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.
Airline Cathay Pacific Cuts 8,500 Jobs
The company said it will also shut down Cathay Dragon, its regional airline unit.
Oct 21st, 2020
I Stock 1077490480
American Bottling Company to Pay $590,000 in Back Wages
While not admitting liability, the Keurig Dr. Pepper subsidiary also agreed to hire more than 60 applicants who were allegedly discriminated against.
Oct 20th, 2020