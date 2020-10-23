ILO Says Garment Industry Should Do More to Help Workers

Many of the 65 million Asian garment factory workers are struggling as factories close or cut back on wages.

Oct 23rd, 2020
Elaine Kurtenbach
A woman wearing face mask and face shield.
A woman wearing face mask and face shield.
Associated Press

MITO, Japan (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the apparel industry, leaving many of the 65 million Asian garment factory workers struggling as factories close or cut back on wages, and the International Labor Organization is urging the industry to do more to protect them.

The ILO issued a report Wednesday noting that imports from major garment-exporting countries in Asia plunged by up to 70% in the first half of 2020 and are still well below levels before the crisis hit, costing many workers their jobs as factories closed or cut back on production.

While that has had dire consequences for those working in the industry, most of them women, the pandemic is an opportunity for fashion brands to make their supply chains more resilient, sustainable and “human centered," said Christian Viegelahn, a senior economist at the ILO's regional office in Bangkok.

A full recovery for the industry will likely depend on overcoming the pandemic and may not come until 2022, he said.

Ensuring a better safety net for garment factory workers who have scant support to fall back on when they lose their jobs in countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar is vital, the ILO researchers said.

But the industry needs to do more to improve basic things such as power supplies, logistics and communication and should also try to become more environmentally friendly.

“All these things are on the table and there are some discussions about this," Viegelahn said in an online briefing. “It is too early to say in which direction the industry will go."

The ILO report assessed conditions in 10 major garment exporting countries in the Asia-Pacific region: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The region accounts for three-quarters of all garment factory jobs, it said.

Almost half of all jobs related to apparel making in the region depend on exports to wealthy countries in the West, where outbreaks of the coronavirus led to lockdowns that may once again disrupt shopping and trade as caseloads rise.

The survey, conducted in the spring, found that workers lost an average of two to four weeks of work. Only about three in five workers were called back to work after their factories reopened from shutdowns to fight COVID-19.

Even those still employed are facing smaller paychecks or delays in getting their wages, said Viegelahn.

He and other ILO experts said it was nearly impossible to provide exact statistics on the current, fast-changing situation.

The ILO study was carried out by Cornell University and an ILO team including experts from groups such as Better Work, which aim to improve conditions in the industry.

The pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the entire fashion supply chain, which can “crash so easily with no safety net," said Tara Rangarajan, head of communications, buyer engagement and the Americas for Better Work, which cooperates with governments, global brands, factory owners, unions and workers to improve working conditions in the garment industry and make the sector more competitive.

“It is so important for the brands to take their responsibility . . . so that it does not become the race to the bottom," she said.

More in Labor
In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. Before the coronavirus showed up, downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin. Now, with the coronavirus forcing many office workers to their homes in the suburbs, those who remain wonder if revitalization will ever return.
From Detroit to Oakland, Pandemic Threatens Urban Renewal
In resurgent cities, businesses were banking on continued growth to fund investments.
Oct 21st, 2020
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Cathay Pacific Airways aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport. Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, said it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut down its regional airline unit in a corporate restructuring, as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.
Airline Cathay Pacific Cuts 8,500 Jobs
The company said it will also shut down Cathay Dragon, its regional airline unit.
Oct 21st, 2020
I Stock 1077490480
American Bottling Company to Pay $590,000 in Back Wages
While not admitting liability, the Keurig Dr. Pepper subsidiary also agreed to hire more than 60 applicants who were allegedly discriminated against.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1183385903
Proposed Student Visa Policy Could Hinder US Competitiveness
The rule is an effort to crack down on international students and scholars who overstay their visas.
Oct 20th, 2020
In this May 22, 2020, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. New virus relief will have to wait until after the November election. Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus aid soon, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable.
Deadline Looms, but COVID Relief Deal May Be Far Off
Without an agreement at least in principle by Tuesday, Speaker Pelosi says it'll be too late to enact anything by Election Day.
Oct 20th, 2020
A staffer wears a mask while taking orders at a small restaurant in Grand Lake, Colo.
1 in 4 US Workers Have Weighed Quitting
Fear of contracting the virus is a top concern for those working outside the home.
Oct 19th, 2020
A member of the Uyghur American Association rallies in front of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after marching from Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which has passed the House and now will go on to the Senate. The bill prohibits some imports from Xinjiang and imposes sanctions for human rights violations.
Gloves Linked to Forced Labor in China Stopped at LA Port
Customs officials said the gloves were made in a region where China's government has imprisoned more than 1 million people.
Oct 16th, 2020
Mauri, 11, left, and Cesar, 13, work at a clay brick factory in Tobati, Paraguay, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The boys have been working at the factory, run by Mauri's family, since before schools stopped operating in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Progress on Child Labor is Eroding Due to Pandemic
With classrooms shuttered and parents losing their jobs, children across the globe are working to help put food on the table.
Oct 15th, 2020
I Stock 458104397
UPS to Expand in N.C., Creating Nearly 600 Jobs
The company aims to increase the "speed and flexibility" of its services.
Oct 14th, 2020
I Stock 1169345537
A Checklist for the Newly Retired
The pandemic is driving a surge of early retirements. Here's what to do next.
Oct 14th, 2020
Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store.
Lowe's to Hand Out Another Round of Bonuses Worth $100M
The bonuses will recognize its front-line, hourly employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct 8th, 2020
Information signs are displayed at the closed Illinois Department of Employment Security WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill.
US Layoffs Remain Elevated as 840,000 Seek Jobless Aid
And hiring has slowed just as federal rescue aid has run out.
Oct 8th, 2020