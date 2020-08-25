The Labor-Busting Law Firms and Consultants That Keep Google, Amazon and Other Workplaces Union-Free

Just a handful of little-known law and consulting firms do much of the dirty work.

Aug 25th, 2020
John Logan
I Stock 1057873222
iStock

(THE CONVERSATION) American companies have been very successful at preventing their workers from organizing into unions in recent decades, one of the reasons unionization in the private sector is at a record low.

What you may not realize is that a handful of little-known law and consulting firms do much of the dirty work that keeps companies and other organizations union-free.

IKEA, for example, turned to Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest law firms that specialize in so-called union avoidance activities, to help it crush unionization efforts in Stoughton, Massachusetts, in 2016. Google hired IRI Consultants, a firm known for its anti-union activities, for advice on how to deal with growing worker unrest. And just this summer, two liberal-leaning organizations – the Scholars Strategy Network and ACLU Kansas – recruited the services of Ogletree when their employees tried to form unions.

I’ve been studying these firms for two decades and have chronicled the key roles they have played in undermining an American worker’s federally protected right to organize. Their tactics, abetted by weak labor laws, have turned what should be a worker-driven process into essentially a choice being made by companies.

Avoiding unions 101

lack of effective federal reporting requirements means there isn’t a lot of data on this union-busting industry. We do know that a lot of companies are using it.

According to a Cornell labor expert, about 75% of all U.S. employers have engaged the services of a consultant or law firm to stymie efforts by workers to organize – and are spending an estimated US$340 million a year to do so.

Three of the biggest law firms that do this work are Littler MendelsonOgletree and Jackson Lewis, which have grown from regional operations into global union avoidance behemoths. Consultants such as IRI and the Labor Relations Institute have also developed a reputation for union avoidance expertise in recent decades. IRI even if its efforts weren’t succesful.

Here’s a closer look at the main services they offer clients, which occupy the gray areas of labor law.

Monitoring unrest in the workplace

One major reason companies hire these firms is to conduct union vulnerability audits, intended to analyze a workforce to see which departments, locations or demographic groups are most likely to organize.

The tactic has been around since at least the mid-20th century. Management professor Sanford Jacoby documented how Sears Roebuck used vulnerability audits to beat back unionization as early as the 1940s, while labor historian Nelson Lichtenstein showed how Walmart has used similar tactics to remain union-free since the 1960s.

Today’s audits, however, are more sophisticated and data-driven. Anti-union monitoring software can help management squash organizing before it starts, while heat maps that collect data from a wide variety of sources reveal granular detail about where the biggest risks are. Amazon recently used heat maps to show which of its Whole Foods grocery stories and distribution warehouses were most at risk of unionization.

Union inoculation

The anti-union firms advise companies to treat unions like a “virus” and to “inoculate” employees with messaging about the purported consequences of organizing early and often.

And to that end, another important service these firms provide is supplying companies with anti-union materials, which can be anything from managerial training and websites targeting employees to “vote no” buttons and anti-union billboards – strategically located on the way to work.

For example, NissanVolkswagen and other carmakers have used billboards as part of their campaigns to prevent unionizing at plants in the U.S. And last year, Delta Airlines put up posters advising employees that buying a video game console would be a better way to spend money than on union dues. Rite Aid, as part of an effort to stop workers at a warehouse in Lancaster, California, from organizing beginning in 2006, hired Oliver J. Bell & Associates to provide its managers with training resources, according to a report by labor rights organization Jobs with Justice.

Captivating workers

A third technique is what union avoidance consultants call direct explainer activity, such as conducting mandatory anti-union staff meetings.

Workers who experience them describe these “captive” meetings as a form of legalized intimidation, which is one reason many other democratic countries, such as Germany and Japan, restrict them.

Law firms generally avoid engaging in activities that involve direct contact with employees because, technically, it must be disclosed under the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act of 1959. This has created an opening for other types of consultants to specialize in this kind of persuasion. Weak enforcement means that reporting is patchy, even among consultants who talk to employees.

As the pandemic and concerns of benefits and safety has promptedmore workers to try to organize, firms have continued to conduct these meetings. HCA Healthcare reportedly hired consultants to run meetings at a hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, as part of its recent campaign to prevent 1,600 nurses from forming a union.

Using these and other tactics, consultants claim overwhelming success rates in preventing unionization, often 95% or higher. While it’s impossible to empirically verify these claims, most labor relations researchers believe they are highly effective.

More in Labor
Boeingtn
Boeing Announces Second Round of Layoffs
CEO Dave Calhoun said the layoffs unfortunately “align with our new reality.”
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 500790835
Rule Allowing LNG Rail Shipments Challenged in Court
Advocacy groups say the Trump administration has not ensured the shipments are safe for workers, communities and the environment.
Aug 19th, 2020
I Stock 1189108072
OSHA, NAMI Form Alliance to Protect Meatpacking Workers
The agencies will develop information on recognizing coronavirus transmission risks and best practices for preventing transmission.
Aug 17th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard Workers to Vote on Labor Pact
Getting the shipyard back on production schedule is important if the company wants to win more contracts.
Aug 17th, 2020
Vice President Rachel Zsembery at the design firm Bergmeyer.
Workers Adjust to Reshaped Offices
Employees returning to office environments now encounter taller cubicles, one-way aisles and mask mandates when away from their desks.
Aug 17th, 2020
I Stock 639747716 1 5f3a8bbac1239
Rolls-Royce to Close Jet Parts Plant
The decision could ripple throughout Virginia's economy.
Aug 17th, 2020
In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a large video display reads &apos;Now hiring for our new hotel coming soon!,&apos; at the new Emerald Queen Casino, which is open, and owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, in Tacoma, Wash. The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus has weakened hiring and the economic rebound.
US Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million
But the number still exceeds the pre-pandemic high.
Aug 13th, 2020
Megan Foster poses for a picture on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The iconic summer job for high school and college students has been on the wane for nearly 20 years. But the pandemic is squeezing even more young people out of the workforce. Foster, a grad student, was unable to get a paid internship or summer job in her field of communications.
Summer Jobs for Young People are Vanishing
The pandemic is squeezing even more young people out of the workforce.
Aug 11th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo.
Fiat Chrysler Calls GM's Bribery Allegations 'Preposterous'
GM alleges that Fiat Chrysler used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs.
Aug 11th, 2020
A Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver&apos;s car next to an Uber sticker.
Calif. Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees
The companies said the decision threatens to shut them down during a pandemic-induced downturn.
Aug 11th, 2020
I Stock 1151863802
Why More Manufacturing Employees Need to Speak Up
The secret to surviving and thriving in the automation revolution is in what computers can’t replace: human creativity, empathy, and critical thinking.
Aug 10th, 2020
President Donald Trump signs an executive order during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club.
Trump's Pandemic Relief Orders Are Limited in Scope
The payroll tax deferral may not translate into more spending money for workers.
Aug 10th, 2020