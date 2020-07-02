Calif. Sues Cisco for Bias Based on Indian Caste System

Regulators say an engineer faced discrimination.

Jul 2nd, 2020
Tali Arbel
Cisco logo seen on screen.
Cisco logo seen on screen.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — California regulators have sued Cisco Systems, saying an engineer faced discrimination at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters because he is a Dalit Indian.

India’s caste system long placed Dalits at the bottom of a social hierarchy, once terming them “untouchables.” Inequities and violence against Dalits have persisted for decades after India banned caste discrimination.

The engineer worked on a team at Cisco’s San Jose headquarters with Indians who all immigrated to the U.S. as adults, and all of whom were of high caste, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing .

The “higher caste supervisors and co-workers imported the discriminatory system’s practices into their team and Cisco’s workplace,” the lawsuit says.

It says Cisco's treatment of the employee, who is not named, violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and California's Fair Employment and Housing Act.

The Civil Rights Act bans employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The lawsuit notes the employee is Dalit Indian, and that he is darker-complexioned than non-Dalit Indians.

“It is unacceptable for workplace conditions and opportunities to be determined by a hereditary social status determined by birth,” said DFEH Director Kevin Kish.

Two men who were Cisco supervisors and higher-caste Indians, Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella, are named in the suit for discriminating and harassing the employee. The employee received less pay and fewer opportunities, and when he opposed “unlawful practices, contrary to the traditional order between the Dalit and higher castes, Defendants retaliated against him,” the lawsuit says.

Cisco did not steps to prevent this discrimination, the suit says.

The suit says that Iyer told other workers that the employee was Dalit and enrolled at India's prestigious Indian Institute of Technology through affirmative action. The employee contacted Cisco human relations, wanting to file a discrimination complaint against Iyer, and then Iyer took away his responsibilities and made other changes that reduced the employee's role and made him feel isolated from his coworkers. The suit says Iyer disparaged the employee to coworkers and said they should avoid him.

After Iyer stepped down, Kompella replaced him, and the suit says Kompella “continued to discriminate, harass, and retaliate” against the employee, including by “giving him assignments that were impossible to complete under the circumstances.”

The lawsuit says that Cisco investigated and did not “substantiate any caste-based or related discrimination or retaliation” against the employee.

Cisco Systems Inc., a major supplier of computer networking gear that makes the internet work, said in a statement that it is committed to an inclusive workplace.

It said it has “robust processes to report and investigate concerns raised by employees,” which it followed in this case, and that it is in compliance with all laws and its own policies. The company said will defend against the allegations in the complaint.

Cisco spokeswoman Helen Saunders declined to say if Iyer and Kompella were still at Cisco, referring a reporter to LinkedIn.

More in Labor
Nuclear complex in Fessenheim.
France Shutters Oldest Nuclear Plant
Nuclear workers lamented the closure.
Jun 30th, 2020
The small town of Tenino, Washington, issued wooden currency, being printed here on an 1890s-era press, to help residents and local merchants alike get through the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
How Small Towns are Responding to the Global Pandemic
Small-town industries and manufacturing businesses are mostly gone, leaving the communities looking for ways to diversify their economies.
Jun 30th, 2020
Workplace Safety Istock
2 Workers Killed in Pharmaceutical Plant's Gas Leak
Four injured workers were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Jun 30th, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
In a Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, United Auto Workers union president Dennis Williams speaks to reporters in Detroit. Williams, former president of the United Auto Workers, has reimbursed the union for $55,000 worth of inappropriate travel expenses, the union said Monday, June 29, 2020.
Ex-UAW Head to Pay Back $55K in Expenses
UAW officials spent thousands in union money for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
Jun 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Trump Wants Federal Hiring to Focus on Skills Over Degrees
The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers.
Jun 26th, 2020
A man walks past a retail store that is going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic in Winnetka, Ill., June 23, 2020.
Job Market's Modest Improvement May Be Stalling
The number of workers seeking unemployment aid barely fell, and the reopening of small businesses has leveled off.
Jun 26th, 2020
I Stock 1169984235
Technology Center Could Bring 1,400 New Jobs
Accenture will open an advanced technology center in St. Louis next year.
Jun 24th, 2020
I Stock 505619620 (2)
New DoL Tool for Vetting Virus Paid Sick Leave Eligibility
The tool guides workers through a series of questions to help them determine if the paid leave provisions of the FFCRA apply to their employer.
Jun 23rd, 2020
A flag waved outside the White House in Washington, Sept. 5, 2017.
Trump Administration Extends Visa Ban
The freeze impacts visas used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.
Jun 23rd, 2020
A welder works on the hull of a Zumwalt-class destroyer.
Workers to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder
The strike may further delay delivery of ships.
Jun 22nd, 2020
A Google Maps street view of Tyson Foods&apos; meat plant in Springdale, Arkansas.
Hundreds Test Positive at Ark. Tyson Plant
Tyson is looking into reports that China has suspended poultry imports from the facility.
Jun 22nd, 2020