Trump Wants Federal Hiring to Focus on Skills Over Degrees

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers.

Jun 26th, 2020
Darlene Superville
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say.

Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked on improving job training to meet employers’ changing needs.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers, excluding postal service employees.

Ivanka Trump predicted the change in federal government hiring would create a more inclusive and talented workforce. She encouraged the private sector to follow the administration’s lead.

“We are modernizing federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she told The Associated Press in a statement. “We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the board’s other co-chair, said the need for skills training and apprenticeships is as great as it was before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of work, pushing the national unemployment rate above 13% in May.

“Americans are eager to get to work but they need our help,” Ross told AP.

The White House isn’t eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important.

Aides say the change will create more opportunities for Americans to work for the federal government by recognizing that some learning happens outside of classrooms.

Ivanka Trump and other administration officials have pushed to increase opportunities for apprenticeships and have promoted such training and vocational education as alternatives to traditional two-year or four-year college degree programs.

The Office of Personnel Management will be responsible for implementing the president’s order.

IBM is among the companies that have moved in this direction. Last year, 15% of its new U.S. hires had nontraditional backgrounds because they were evaluated based on skills instead of looking only at their degrees, Ginni Rometty, the company’s executive chairman, said via the White House.

“We hired from new areas of the country, including under-served communities, and this promoted more diversity in the applications we received,” said Rometty, who is expected to participate in Friday’s meeting.

At the meeting, the workforce advisory board is also expected to announce details of a private-sector ad campaign led by Apple, IBM and the nonprofit Ad Council to promote alternate pathways to education.

More in Labor
A welder works on the hull of a Zumwalt-class destroyer.
Workers to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder
The strike may further delay delivery of ships.
Jun 22nd, 2020
A Google Maps street view of Tyson Foods&apos; meat plant in Springdale, Arkansas.
Hundreds Test Positive at Ark. Tyson Plant
Tyson is looking into reports that China has suspended poultry imports from the facility.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at the White House, April 21, 2020.
Administration to Disclose Businesses that Received Loans
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously claimed data from the Paycheck Protection Program was "proprietary."
Jun 22nd, 2020
I Stock 458129961
BMW to Drop 6,000 Jobs
The cuts represent nearly 5% of BMW's global workforce.
Jun 19th, 2020
A dealer handling stacks of chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., April 17, 2015.
Persistently High Layoffs Suggest Slow Rebound
Some recent layoffs may reflect permanent losses as companies restructure their businesses.
Jun 19th, 2020
A customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch advertising a job opening, Seattle, June 4, 2020.
1.5M More Seek Unemployment Benefits
The total number receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, reflecting the return of many to their old jobs.
Jun 18th, 2020
A truck leaves the Toennies meatpacking plant.
Official: German Slaughterhouse Virus Outbreak Untenable
At least 657 people at the meatpacking plant had tested positive.
Jun 18th, 2020
I Stock 518905242
Why Some Employees Feel Guilty About Taking Breaks
Large numbers of workers don't take their legally entitled breaks.
Jun 18th, 2020
Cecil Roberts, president of United Mine Workers of America.
Coal Union Seeks Order Protecting Miners from Coronavirus
A petition from the union says mine ventilation regulations are not designed to prevent the spread of a virus.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 1077490480 5e6bba6d65b69
Trailer Maker to Pay for Overtime Violations
The company failed to properly compensate 408 employees.
Jun 12th, 2020
Mexico Flag I Stock 5cc8589300296
Attorney Jailed Over Mexico Labor Strikes
Demonstrations have demanded the release of Susan Prieto, who faces charges for inciting riots, threats and coercion.
Jun 12th, 2020
In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added &mdash; a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic.
1.5M More Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits
Each week, the number grows, despite small signs of economic recovery.
Jun 11th, 2020