Workers to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder

The strike may further delay delivery of ships.

Jun 22nd, 2020
David Sharp
A welder works on the hull of a Zumwalt-class destroyer.
A welder works on the hull of a Zumwalt-class destroyer.
Associated Press

BATH, Maine (AP) — Production workers at one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders overwhelmingly voted to strike, rejecting Bath Iron Works’ three-year contract offer Sunday and threatening to further delay delivery of ships.

The first strike by Machinists Union Local S6 in two decades comes as production already has fallen six months behind, partly because of the pandemic. The private shipyard is one of two that make guided-missile destroyers for the Navy.

“We’re glad the union stood strong with what needs to be done,” Jay Wadleigh, a district business representative for the Machinists, said Sunday after the vote was tallied. "Hopefully the company listens to this, fixes their proposals, and we can get back to work.”

The contract expires at midnight Sunday for 4,300 workers represented by the union, about two-thirds of the workforce. The vote was 87% in favor of strike authorization, Wadleigh said.

“We obviously are disappointed by this result, but are prepared should a strike occur,” the company said in a statement.

The three-year proposal by Bath Iron Works would have given the production workers a 3% raise during each year. But the union’s major issue wasn’t with wages, pensions or benefits.

Instead, the union objected to more than a dozen changes that it considered to be concessions — including hiring of subcontractors. The union also considered a proposal to change preferences for shifts and locations to be an attack on seniority.

Company President Dirk Lesko said the company hired 1,800 workers last year and is hiring another 1,000 this year. But he said subcontractors are still needed to help the shipyard get back on schedule.

He blamed production delays for losing a lucrative contract for Navy frigates to a shipyard in Wisconsin.

Changes governing temporary work assignments were proposed to keep workers busy to avoid layoffs during the inevitable lulls for specific skills during construction, he said.

The last strike by the union, in 2000, lasted 55 days.

The union’s voting took place online and by telephone instead of at a centralized location because of the coronavirus. Voting began Friday and wrapped up at noon Sunday.

The shipyard is one of the Navy’s five largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine with 6,800 workers.

Workers have become increasingly disgruntled since they made concessions during the last contract amid dire warnings that the shipyard needed to become more competitive to win a lucrative Coast Guard contract. Another shipyard ultimately won that contract.

If anything, the shipbuilding landscape has been even more competitive since. Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, competes against Mississippi’s Ingalls Shipbuilding for construction of technologically sophisticated destroyers. But smaller shipyards in Alabama and Wisconsin are also competing for work on smaller warships.

The union contends the shipyard’s problems are caused by management.

The pandemic made existing tensions worse. The union called for a two-week closure of the shipyard, and lawmakers jumped into the fray, urging the shipyard to do more to protect workers.

The federal government classified the shipyard as essential and production, using stringent protocols for disinfecting and distancing, never ceased.

Three workers tested positive for the coronavirus but all of them have returned to work, the shipyard said.

More in Labor
A customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch advertising a job opening, Seattle, June 4, 2020.
1.5M More Seek Unemployment Benefits
The total number receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, reflecting the return of many to their old jobs.
Jun 18th, 2020
A truck leaves the Toennies meatpacking plant.
Official: German Slaughterhouse Virus Outbreak Untenable
At least 657 people at the meatpacking plant had tested positive.
Jun 18th, 2020
I Stock 518905242
Why Some Employees Feel Guilty About Taking Breaks
Large numbers of workers don't take their legally entitled breaks.
Jun 18th, 2020
Cecil Roberts, president of United Mine Workers of America.
Coal Union Seeks Order Protecting Miners from Coronavirus
A petition from the union says mine ventilation regulations are not designed to prevent the spread of a virus.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 1077490480 5e6bba6d65b69
Trailer Maker to Pay for Overtime Violations
The company failed to properly compensate 408 employees.
Jun 12th, 2020
Mexico Flag I Stock 5cc8589300296
Attorney Jailed Over Mexico Labor Strikes
Demonstrations have demanded the release of Susan Prieto, who faces charges for inciting riots, threats and coercion.
Jun 12th, 2020
In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added &mdash; a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic.
1.5M More Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits
Each week, the number grows, despite small signs of economic recovery.
Jun 11th, 2020
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers says it has accepted an offer on a lakefront house in northern Michigan, three months after federal prosecutors warned that it could be confiscated as part of a corruption investigation. Cabin 4 at a union conference center on Black Lake was being built for former union President Dennis Williams, who retired in 2018.
UAW to Sell Lake Home Built for Ex-President
Property traced to law violations is “subject to forfeiture to the United States."
Jun 10th, 2020
Adidas I Stock 171253204
Adidas Pledges to Hire More Blacks, Latinos
The company also said it will invest $20 million in its black communities in the U.S. over the next four years.
Jun 9th, 2020
BP logo at a petrol station in London.
BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Worldwide
The company also plans to slash capital expenditures by 25%.
Jun 8th, 2020
A man walks past a Marco&apos;s Pizza in Euclid, Ohio, June 5, 2020.
Virus Exposes Sharp Educational Divide
For an American workforce under continuing threat from the coronavirus, the best protection might just be a college degree.
Jun 8th, 2020
Dawn Abbott, chief executive officer of Fun Productions.
More Workers Losing Hope of Getting Back Jobs
Hope has given way to an urgent need to pay bills.
Jun 8th, 2020