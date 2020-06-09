Adidas Pledges to Hire More Blacks, Latinos

The company also said it will invest $20 million in its black communities in the U.S. over the next four years.

Jun 9th, 2020
Anne D'Innocenzio
Adidas I Stock 171253204
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas AG, facing pressure from a growing number of its black employees, says it will fill at least 30% of its new positions with black and Latino people.

The Germany-based company also said Tuesday it will invest $20 million in its black communities in the U.S. over the next four years. It said it will also invest in university scholarships for black employees.

In the days following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck, Adidas — as well as a slew of other companies — has come out against racism on social media. But some Adidas employees have dismissed its messages as hypocrisy, criticizing its record for diversity.

“The events of the past two weeks have caused all of us to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism,” says Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted in a statement. "We have had to look inward to ourselves as individuals and our organization and reflect on systems that disadvantage and silence black individuals and communities.”

Adidas said that its leaders in North America, Zion Armstrong and Matt O’Toole, have worked closely with its black employees at Adidas and Reebok to identify the actions it will take. It plans to provide more details and share additional actions at its own hall meetings Wednesday in Portland, Oregon and Boston.

More in Labor
Margaret Awino, 54, who lost her job after 15 years as a cleaner for a charity.
Some Jobs Are Gone for Good
That’s the harsh truth facing workers laid off around the world.
Jun 5th, 2020
A woman walks past a boutique with a sale sign, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The state says more than 34,000 Ohioans filed unemployment claims during the last week of May. That is the lowest figure since Ohio&apos;s stay-at-home orders depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.
US Adds 2.5 Million Jobs in May
It was a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession.
Jun 5th, 2020
Juan Santos stocks shelves at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami.
1.9 Million Seek Jobless Aid
Employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs.
Jun 4th, 2020
Uaw Gary Jones Ap 5d66cf0e3eed9
Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty to Living High Life on Dues
Gary Jones embezzled dues to pay for golf trips, expensive meals and stays at California villas.
Jun 4th, 2020
Empty Restaurant Virus Ap
US Service Sector Contracts for Second Month
The first decline, in April, broke a string of more than 10 years of expansion in the services sector.
Jun 4th, 2020
Signs at a closed store in Niles, Ill., May 21, 2020.
Survey Shows Far Fewer Layoffs than Expected
The COVID-19 recession appears to be among the shortest but most severe on record.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Illustration by Peter Hamlin.
Will Temperature Checks Make Workplaces Safe?
No, not completely.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Sara Adelman holds her daughter Amelia in Salt Lake City.
Workers Face a Child Care Crisis
More than one-third of families report that someone has stayed home from work to mind their children.
Jun 1st, 2020
A former Samsung employee Kim Yong-hee is seen atop an 82-foot traffic camera tower in Seoul, South Korea.
Fired Samsung Worker Ends Tower Protest
The 60-year-old spent 354 days on the tower.
May 29th, 2020
Protesting Renault workers stand outside their plant.
Renault to Cut 15,000 Jobs Worldwide
The company is negotiating a bailout with the French government.
May 29th, 2020
Smithfield Sd Ap
Meatpacking Union: 44 COVID-19 Deaths Among Workers
And another 3,000 have tested positive.
May 28th, 2020
Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, prepares to testify before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government&apos;s actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Dems Slam OSHA Over Front-Line Worker Safety
Lawmakers charged that OSHA has been “largely invisible” during the pandemic and hasn't found ways to combat it.
May 28th, 2020