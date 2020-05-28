Microsoft to Build New Software Hub in Northern Virginia

State officials say the hub will create 1,500 new jobs.

May 28th, 2020
Associated Press
iStock

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tech giant Microsoft plans to start a new software development hub in northern Virginia that state officials say will create 1,500 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Wednesday that Microsoft plans to spend $64 million on the new hub, which will be located in Reston Town Center in Fairfax County.

The new space will also have retail space for customers to visit and is expected to start housing employees next summer.

Microsoft will be eligible for a $22.5 million grant from the state, subject to approval by the General Assembly.

Construction of Amazon’s new Virginia headquarters is currently underway. That project is expected to bring in anywhere from 25,000 to 38,000 workers to northern Virginia.

