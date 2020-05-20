Rolls-Royce Cuts 9,000 Jobs

Most of the cuts will take place in the engine maker's civil aerospace business.

May 20th, 2020
Danica Kirka
I Stock 639747716
iStock

LONDON (AP) — Engine maker Rolls-Royce said Wednesday it plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company based in Derby, England, employs 52,000 people overall, and didn't specify which regions would take the hardest blow. CEO Warren East said most of the cuts will take place in the civil aerospace business, where two-thirds of U.K. employees work. Negotiations are set to begin with unions.

“Being told that there is no longer a job for you is a terrible prospect and it is especially hard when all of us take so much pride in working for Rolls-Royce,’’ East said. “But we must take difficult decisions to see our business through these unprecedented times.”

The company immediately came under criticism, however, since it has furloughed some 4,000 workers under a government program to pay some of the wages of people affected by the crisis. The unions insisted taxpayers deserved a more responsible approach to a national emergency.

“The news that Rolls-Royce is preparing to throw thousands of skilled, loyal, world-class workers, their families and communities under the bus during the worst public health crisis since 1918 is shameful opportunism,’’ said Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of Unite. “This company has accepted public money to furlough thousands of workers.’’

The reorganization will lead to cuts resulting in some 700 million pounds ($856 million) in savings with an overall aim of 1.3 billion pounds in annual savings.

The cuts at a big supplier for the aviation industry are a dark signal for Britain’s overall economy. Thousands of jobs in a wider pipeline support operations at Rolls-Royce.

It also suggests that government efforts to cushion the COVID-19 blow won’t be enough for aviation. Leaders in the sector have been appealing for help.

Airlines around the world have grounded their fleets amid pandemic restrictions on travel and received government-backed rescue loans. Carriers and planemakers like Boeing are cutting jobs heavily as they expect lasting damage to aviation.

Rolls-Royce warned earlier this month that flying hours for its engines dived by 90% in April.

“This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and we must deal with it,’’ East said. “Our airline customers and air-frame partners are having to adapt and so must we.’’

More in Labor
Ap20139604750884
Uber Cuts Another 3,000 Jobs
The pandemic has slashed demand for rides.
May 18th, 2020
An autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors Transmission Plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Auto Workers' Tenuous Return a Ray of Hope
The auto industry is among the first major sectors of the economy to restart its engine.
May 15th, 2020
Job Loss Ap
Poll: One-Third of Newly Unemployed Americans Can't Pay Bills
But 91 percent anticipate being hired back.
May 14th, 2020
Becky Richards keeps an eye out for customers at a recently-reopened Starbucks.
Vast Cutbacks in Jobs, Spending Before Any Summer Rebound
How various industries are responding.
May 14th, 2020
A sign announces the closure of the Massachusetts Unemployment Office, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Boston.
36M Unemployment Claims Since Virus Hit
The tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs.
May 14th, 2020
Louisville Slugger baseball bats.
Louisville Slugger Rehired Workers With Loan Money
The company said it resumed bat production with new health and safety protocols.
May 13th, 2020
In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, Nelis Rodriguez poses at her home in Chicago. Rodriguez has worked at the same restaurant for 21 years and in that time she never had to so much as think about getting another job. So, while she knew that much of the money she earns comes from tips and not the her $10-an-hour salary, she did not really appreciate what that meant until it was time to apply for unemployment.
'Temporary' Layoffs Risk Permanence
More employers are coming to a reluctant conclusion: Many of their laid off employees might not be returning.
May 10th, 2020
Steel
AK Steel Closes Three Operations in Michigan
The company cites "rapidly deteriorating business conditions."
May 8th, 2020
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, speaks at rally calling for passage of her measure.
California Sues Uber, Lyft
The companies allegedly misclassified their drivers as independent contractors.
May 6th, 2020
In this Friday, May 1 photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
'Deep Scars' in Meat Factory Cities
The virus threatens the communities' most vulnerable populations, including low-income workers and their extended families.
May 5th, 2020
Associates move bins filled with products at the loading dock of Amazon&apos;s fulfillment center in Livonia, Mich., March 23, 2018.
Amazon Engineer Quits Over Employee Firings
The former AWS vice president wrote that workers were “turfed for whistleblowing.”
May 5th, 2020
Unemployment
10 Cities Hit Hardest by Unemployment
And the 11 that are holding their own.
May 4th, 2020